The AFL fixture has continued to change through Easter as the Bulldogs look to make the Sunday night slot their own

Marcus Bontempelli in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GATHER Round is the glitziest theme round. Opening Round is the newest. Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a fortnight of significance. Anzac Day and King's Birthday anchor those two rounds. But Easter football has evolved gradually across this century.

The Good Friday SuperClash was launched in 2017 after that day was off limits for a long time. North Melbourne has been involved since its inception with the fixture contributing over $2 million to the Good Friday Appeal.

The Kangaroos have won only one of seven Good Friday SuperClash games, which have featured Carlton, Essendon, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs, but this year's fixture looms as the most intriguing to date.

Now Good Friday also involves a second fixture out west after Fremantle hosted Adelaide in 2024. This year, West Coast will host Essendon at Optus Stadium at 4.10pm AWST (6.10pm AEST).

Easter Sunday night will feature for the first time as part of an increase in Sunday night football in 2025, which is a feature of the new broadcast deal.

The Western Bulldogs want to be part of a fixture innovation and see if the slot works moving forward. Sunday games during Easter have always been difficult for attracting fans and eyeballs, but the night slot could be the solution if people turn up for this weekend's inaugural fixture against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

Easter Thursday footy at the Gabba has existed since 2003 and feels like a tradition between Brisbane and Collingwood, but it hasn't always involved the Magpies and hasn't been held every year. Collingwood was part of it when it started and has been travelling to Queensland every year since 2019, where the club's record is 3-3 on Easter Thursday.

The traditional Easter Monday blockbuster between Hawthorn and Geelong started in 2010 amid the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

The 'Kennett Curse' added an extra layer to the conflict between the two sides after the then-Hawks president Jeff Kennett questioned the Cats' mental toughness after Hawthorn's surprise Grand Final win in 2008.

Geelong won the next 11 fixtures before the Hawks won the 2013 preliminary final by five points en route to the first flag of the famous three-peat under Alastair Clarkson.

Geelong and Hawthorn players wrestle during their clash in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Cats have won 11 of 14 Easter Monday fixtures in front of crowds that have exceeded 70,000 seven times and once soared above 80,000 in 2014. The MCC is forecasting a record crowd on Monday, with Hawthorn 4-1 and Geelong 3-2 and up to 85,000 people expected.

Sunday night football is primetime in the NFL but hasn't stuck just yet in the AFL. Under the new TV rights deal, the League has included more Sunday night fixtures across the first 15 rounds than ever before.

It started last Sunday with the closing game of Gather Round between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn. After the Easter Sunday game this weekend, Brisbane hosts a QClash against Gold Coast in round eight the night before the Labour Day public holiday in Queensland.

West Coast then hosts Geelong at 5.20pm AWST (7.20pm AEST) at the end of round 11, which is the night before the Western Australia Day public holiday. Carlton and Essendon then play on King's Birthday Eve in round 12, before the Eagles host the Blues at 4.10pm AWST (6.10pm AEST) in round 14.

Marquee Easter fixtures

Easter Thursday

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba

Good Friday

North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium

Easter Sunday night

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium

Easter Monday

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG