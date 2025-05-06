Michael Whiting takes a closer look at how clubs fare at their 'homes away from home'

GOLD Coast has been unbeatable in Darwin in recent years and its raging success means it holds the best overall 'home away from home' record around the League.

The Suns will head to the Top End on Thursday afternoon to embark on an eight-day, two-game journey that pits them against the red-hot Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn.

It will be the fourth consecutive year they've travelled to Darwin to play two games, clean sweeping the previous six against North Melbourne (2022, 2024), the Hawks (2022), the Bulldogs (2023), Adelaide (2023) and Geelong (2024).

With its high humidity, extreme heat and depth of local talent in Suns colours, the Northern Territory's capital has been a genuine fortress.

Despite losses to the Dogs in 2012 and Carlton in 2020, the overall record of 6-2, and win percentage of 75, is the best in the AFL.

It just pips Hawthorn and its long-standing arrangement of playing in Launceston.

With statistics provided by Champion Data, the Hawks have 62 wins and a draw from 83 games from their contests in the northern Tasmanian city. That equates to a win percentage of 74.7 per cent.

The Bulldogs' 90-point thumping of Port Adelaide on Saturday was their 10th win from 14 matches (71.4 per cent success rate) in Ballarat.

The three other clubs in the competition with genuine second homes are all striking at less than 50 per cent.

Despite its recent struggles North Melbourne has won 18 and drawn one from 39 matches (46.2 per cent) in Hobart, although 14 of those losses have come from their 17 matches since 2021.

Greater Western Sydney's struggles at Canberra's Manuka Oval are real.

The Giants have a 17-20 (45.9 per cent) record in the nation's capital, and just 4-9 since 2021, to edge only Melbourne's 4-6 mark at Traeger Park in Alice Springs.