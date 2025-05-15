West Coast will play its captain when he's available, despite suggestions it may be better to rest him

Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Carlton in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast coach Andrew McQualter has shut down the prospect of mothballing Oscar Allen for the rest of the season and the Eagles skipper couldn't agree more.

Allen was a late withdrawal from last week's two-point loss to Richmond with a knee injury and there are calls for the Eagles to put him on ice to protect his value.

If the restricted free agent leaves at the end of the season and the Eagles finish last as expected, West Coast would likely receive pick No.2 from the AFL as compensation.

Hawthorn and Brisbane are among the clubs heavily chasing Allen.

The 26-year-old, who is set to return for Saturday's clash with St Kilda at Optus Stadium, couldn't be more emphatic when addressing his immediate playing future on Thursday.

Oscar Allen is tackled by Mabior Chol in West Coast's game against Hawthorn in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"That (not playing the rest of the year) is clearly not going to happen. I’m going to play this week and I’ll play the rest of the year,” Allen said.

“It’s my job and I’m getting paid to do it.

“How entitled am I if I did think that way to think, ‘Oh, I’ll just pack it in then’.

“That’s not the way I see things. Maybe some people would, but I think that’s an embarrassing viewpoint to have if you were someone in my position."

McQualter said the club was keen to play Allen every time he is available.

"It (mothballing him) is just not even a thought we've entertained," McQualter said.

"He's our captain. He helps us win games of football and we're going to roll him out, and he'll help us every week."

Allen, who copped a barrage of criticism for meeting Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell earlier this year, kicked just four goals across the opening five games before being switched to defence.

The second-year captain missed the loss to Essendon a few weeks ago so he could focus on his mental health and McQualter praised the way Allen has been able to lead despite his struggles on and off the field.

"He's been terrific," McQualter said.

"He was really strong in our meetings this week and can't wait for the rest of the year with him."

West Coast, who sit last on the ladder with a 0-9 record and a percentage of 61, will be without star defender Jeremy McGovern (concussion) for a second straight week.

McQualter played 72 of his 94 AFL games under current Saints coach Ross Lyon and he's looking forward to taking on his former mentor this Saturday.

"I actually coached against him when I was interim coach at Richmond (in 2023) and he got the chocolates that day, so we're pretty keen to rectify that," McQualter said with a smile.