The Roos will land in Western Australia on Friday ahead of their two 'home' fixtures in the state

North Melbourne players form a huddle after their clash against Sydney in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne will fly into Busselton in south-west Western Australia on Friday ahead of its nine-night stint away from home, as the club prepares for the start of a deal it hopes will net around $7.5 million over the next three years.

The Kangaroos are preparing for a lengthy stint in Western Australia as part of an agreement they secured last November, selling successive 'home' games against West Coast and Fremantle across the next fortnight.

North Melbourne will play host to West Coast at Bunbury's Hands Oval this Sunday afternoon, before featuring in another 'home' game against Fremantle at Optus Stadium the following Saturday night.

The deal, which is an agreement with the AFL, Tourism WA and the West Australian state government, is understood to be worth around $2.5 million per year and is currently slated to run through to 2027.

North Melbourne, which arrives in Western Australia on Friday, will stay outside Bunbury for the first part of its trip and will have its captain's run at Hands Oval on Saturday before taking on West Coast on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the first competitive AFL fixture played at Bunbury's Hands Oval, which has had its capacity increased from 8,000 to 14,350 for the occasion as part of the agreement.

Learn More 17:25

North Melbourne played a pre-season scratch match against West Coast in Bunbury in March this year, with Hands Oval previously hosting 'NAB Challenge' games in both 2009 and 2011 as well.

North Melbourne will then make the two-hour drive into Perth via bus on Monday morning, with the club to base itself at the headquarters of WAFL side East Fremantle across the following week.

The Kangas will then be allowed to hold a captain's run at Optus Stadium on Friday morning, before facing the Dockers in another 'home' game to finish their interstate trip on Saturday night.

North Melbourne is planning to fly back into Victoria mid-morning on the Sunday, before tackling its round 15 clash against Carlton at the MCG the next Saturday afternoon.

Learn More 06:00

The deal is part of North Melbourne's post-Tasmania transition plan, having sold multiple 'home' games to Hobart's Ninja Stadium since 2012 including four fixtures at the venue in each of the last four years. That agreement finishes in 2025.

The Kangas are confident their two yearly fixtures in Western Australia will help the club pocket more financially than four games in Tasmania, while adding another two Victorian games per season into their schedule.

However, the upcoming matches come at a pivotal time for North Melbourne following a difficult 2-1-8 start to the year, with this weekend's clash against a 1-11 West Coast providing Alastair Clarkson's side with a winnable opportunity.

The Kangas head into their round 13 bout on the back of a 15-day break courtesy of last week's bye, while the Eagles were stoic in a defeat against high-flying Geelong last Sunday.