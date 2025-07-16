The Dockers are weighing up several options for midfielder Hayden Young's return

Hayden Young handballs during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE is confident star midfielder Hayden Young will be able to play a full game against Collingwood on Sunday after mapping out his 10-week rehabilitation for a return in this week's blockbuster clash against the ladder leader.

Young, who underwent surgery after a repeat hamstring injury against St Kilda in round eight, trained well with the main group on Wednesday and is a likely inclusion against the Magpies.

Coach Justin Longmuir said several options were on the table for the 24-year-old, who could be managed through a full game against the Magpies, selected as the substitute, or return with Peel Thunder in the WAFL.

"His whole rehab has been mapped out for this week. He'll train today and then this afternoon or tomorrow we'll decide how we go with the team," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"There's a few options, so whatever suits him and whatever sets him up best for the back end of the year.

"You can manage players. We've got mids who play lower game time. We can even go lower than what we do with some of the other mids.

"So there is that opportunity. But we've got to weigh up if that's the best thing for him going forward as well.

"It (sub) is in the mix."

Longmuir said Young had ticked most of the boxes with his body and now just needed to prove he felt good in main training and contested drills.

Having performed well as a goalkicking option early in the season and last year, he is likely to split his time between the midfield and forward line over the next few weeks, giving the team extra flexibility.

Star big man Luke Jackson has filled the role of a big-bodied onballer when he is not in the ruck in Young's absence, which Longmuir said would continue.

"To have another high-quality mid come in, who is big-bodied and physical, might allow us to use Andy (Brayshaw) and Caleb (Serong) a little bit more flexibly, like we did back end of last year and like we did when 'Youngy' was in the team earlier in the year," Longmuir said.

"It might take a little bit of the load off them.

"I'm pretty keen to keep Jacko's role going. We've chopped and changed a fair bit with Jacko and I want to keep it pretty consistent for him.

"We want to make sure we keep giving him flexibility and understand the weapon he is around the ball and how hard he is to manage for other mids because of his size."

Longmuir said he had great faith in the Dockers' rehab program after forward Sam Switkowski made a stunning return from a hamstring injury against Hawthorn last Saturday night.

Switkowski, who did run-throughs away from the main group on Wednesday, is due to play his 100th match on Sunday, with Longmuir praising the Freo leader for his immediate impact.

"The way 'Switta' bounced back last week was really, really strong," Longmuir said.

"He knows what the game needs at any one time, whether we're under pressure or it's just a single play that it needs him to do something else.

"He is one of the more footy smart players I've coached, he sees the game really well and thinks like a coach, and that allows him to see those situations and play those situations out there."

The Dockers will consider using utility Corey Wagner as a tagger this week after his effective run-with job on Nick Daicos in round nine, keeping the Magpies superstar to a season-low 18 disposals.

Longmuir said the team would also need to be wary of brother Josh after his stunning final quarter in the midfield against Gold Coast last Friday night.