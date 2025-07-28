Josh Weddle could make his return from a bone stress injury for the Hawks this year

Josh Weddle during the round 16 match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE DOOR is ajar for Josh Weddle to return in 2025, but Hawthorn will need to play finals for him to feature again this year after the defender started running again at Waverley Park on Monday.

Weddle has missed the past four games after bone stress was discovered in his back following the round 16 win over North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium.

Scans on Monday morning cleared the former first-round pick to slowly build his training back up after a month of rest.

Weddle had played 57 consecutive games from his debut in round seven 2023, after the Hawks traded up six months earlier to select him at pick No.18 in the 2022 Telstra AFL Draft.

Hawthorn is mindful of further setbacks for a young player, but remains hopeful Weddle can return this year, but knows it will need to play finals for him to be a realistic chance.

Weddle will gradually build up his loads over the next fortnight before reintegrating back into full training in August if his body responds.

Key forward Mabior Chol faces a fitness test ahead of this week's trip to play Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The former Richmond and Gold Coast spearhead has been a revelation in his second season at the Hawks, but with Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis returning over the past few weeks, spots in attack are tight heading into the business end of the season.

Reigning Peter Crimmins medallist Jai Newcombe was substituted out of the win over Carlton last Thursday night after dealing with calf soreness last week but isn't considered in any doubt to face the Crows.

Hawthorn has won six of its past seven games to sit in fifth spot on the ladder, level on 13 wins with fourth-placed Geelong, and narrowly ahead of Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle on percentage.

Gold Coast is a game behind at 12-6, but has a game in hand against Essendon in round 24, plus Richmond and Carlton before then.

The Western Bulldogs are further back on 11 wins and the only team outside the eight still in the hunt for September.

Sam Mitchell's side faces a brutal final month of the season with Collingwood to come at the MCG in round 22 then Brisbane at the Gabba in round 24, after Melbourne at the MCG.

If the Bulldogs drop one of their final four, the Hawks will qualify if they only win two of four, but if Luke Beveridge's men win out Hawthorn will need to win three.

It is that tight.

Hawthorn has won five of six games against the Crows at Adelaide Oval, including by 66 points in round 20 last year. But Adelaide is a much different proposition in 2025, winning 10 of 11 at home this year.

The Hawks have travelled to the Gabba only three times since 2008 and haven't won in Brisbane since 2016. Top four is still possible if they win all four games from here, but for now, the focus is only on Friday night in South Australia.