Lions coach Chris Fagan is eager to see a response from his side against the Magpies

Chris Fagan speaks to his players during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan says his team has no choice but to bounce back from an "un-Brisbane like performance" as it prepares to break one final losing streak against Collingwood on Saturday night.

The Lions have lost their past four matches against the Magpies, and not beaten Collingwood at the MCG since 2014, as they enter the round 21 blockbuster preciously placed in third on the AFL ladder.

And if their coach's stern demeanour at his Thursday morning press conference is anything to go by, expect a drastically improved output from the one the premiers rolled out in losing to Gold Coast by 66 points last weekend.

"We have to bounce back, no choice," Fagan said.

"We were so disappointed the way that we played last week. It was a very un-Brisbane like performance, so as much as anything, we need to bounce back from that.

"We're looking forward to the big occasion. A big crowd there. It's Collingwood.

"They've had the wood on us the last four times that they've played us."

Fagan described the review of the Suns match as "honest", praising his leadership group for their willingness to identify what went wrong.

He also had a message for his players.

"It was a bit of a 'near enough's good enough' performance. And as it turned out, it was nowhere near good enough," Fagan said.

"We need to fix that up, and the leaders are a big part of that.

"I will say this though, it's uncharacteristic. Don't make it sound like it's something that happens every week, it hasn't.

"It's just a one-week thing. It better be a one-week thing."

The Lions are dealing with a mounting list of injuries, following news this week Keidean Coleman will likely be unavailable for the remainder of the season following the recurrence of a quad problem.

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's match against Narrm in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Conor McKenna (hamstring) and Kai Lohmann (calf) are also unlikely to be back before the end of the home and away season, adding to long-term absentees Jack Payne, Noah Answerth and Lincoln McCarthy.

"Lose a soldier, replace them with another soldier. That's the mindset," Fagan said.

"We had those issues last year. We've been doing it this year too. These things happen.

"It's a bit of a blow to our stocks, but it's a marathon, and different things pop up at different times.

"What it does is creates opportunities for others to come in and play well. That's what happened last year when we look back, we had an injury crisis, and we identified some players that ended up being pretty good players for us."