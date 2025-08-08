Eagles coach Andrew McQualter would be open to working with Simon Goodwin at the club

Simon Goodwin during the round 19 match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG, July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ANDREW McQualter has opened the door for Simon Goodwin to join him at West Coast just days after the 2021 premiership coach was sacked by Melbourne.

McQualter was an assistant under Goodwin at the Demons last year before landing the head coach role at West Coast.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The Eagles (1-19) are already guaranteed this year's wooden spoon, and unless they can upset Adelaide, the Western Bulldogs or Sydney over the next three weeks, West Coast will end the season with just one win for the first time in club history.

West Coast announced the impending departure of long-time assistant Luke Webster on Thursday, and more changes could be made to McQualter's coaching department in the coming months.

Goodwin was sacked by Melbourne this week following a disappointing 18 months, but the 2021 premiership coach still has plenty of currency in the industry.

McQualter is open to luring Goodwin across to West Coast.

Andrew McQualter during West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I don't know if 'Goody' will move over here, but he's someone that's had a big influence on my career, so if he's willing to help, I'd ask the question," McQualter said on Friday.

"I really rate 'Goody'. I spent a year with him last year and he helped me a lot to see the game differently, think about it differently.

"He's a terrific coach, great person, and I've got no doubt he will senior coach a football team again.

"He's got a bit of cash on the side next year to be able to have a nice holiday, but he'll be back in the business before we know it."

Simon Goodwin during Melbourne's loss to Adelaide in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McQualter said Goodwin's ability to forge strong relationships was one of his biggest strengths.

"He's loved by his players. He cares for people," McQualter said.

"He's loyal, a really hard worker, he's smart. I thought he was a great coach."

For now, McQualter is squarely focused on Sunday's clash with ladder-leader Adelaide (15-5) at Optus Stadium.

Learn More 25:59

West Coast will be without key defender Harry Edwards due to a foot issue, but in a rare dose of good news for the Eagles, Adelaide has decided to rest veteran spearhead Taylor Walker.

Eagles recruit Jack Graham returns after serving his four-match ban for a homophobic slur.

"What Jack did was wrong, but he's learned that lesson publicly and he's very ashamed of his actions," McQualter said.

"Now it's about growing and what he can do to help going forward. So his job this weekend is to play a really important role for our team."