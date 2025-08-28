Carlton is adamant Charlie Curnow is going nowhere despite his interest in exploring a move

Charlie Curnow during the R10 match between Carlton and Sydney at the SCG on May 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON has dug its heels in over the future of Charlie Curnow, with the club adamant he will not be traded despite his interest in exploring a move.

Curnow had his exit interview with the Blues on Thursday, where it's understood the club reiterated to the star goalkicker that it has no intention of allowing him to leave.

The dual Coleman Medal winner did not tell the club of a preferred destination during his exit interview, but has been hopeful of a move away from Ikon Park after the club's horror 9-14 campaign.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's Gettable last month, Sydney has significant interest in the contracted Curnow while Gold Coast and Geelong have also been keen to lure him across.

Curnow, who will be 29 by the start of next season, has four years to run on a lucrative long-term contract at Carlton that lasts until 2029.

Speaking in July about speculation over his future, Curnow had emphatically rejected claims he was seeking a move elsewhere.

"I obviously want to be here," Curnow said after a loss to Hawthorn. "I don't really want to make this about me right now, but I'm playing at Carlton next year. There you go. Done."

Curnow, who is the club's vice-captain, dealt with a series of injury issues throughout his 32-goal season, including two pre-season surgeries on his ankle and knee and another surgery on his knee late in the year that ruled him out of the final four games.

Carlton's disappointing 2025 season was compounded earlier this week when star ruck Tom De Koning informed the club that he would be taking up St Kilda's massive free agency offer worth around $1.8 million over eight seasons.

Jack Silvagni also told the Blues of his intentions to explore his free agency options, having attracted interest from Collingwood, the Western Bulldogs, St Kilda and Essendon.

Carlton is in the midst of an overhaul within its football department and is targeting Port Adelaide's Chris Davies to be its next football boss, having parted ways with Brad Lloyd earlier this year.

Assistant coach Aaron Hamill, development manager Tom Lonergan and head of coaching performance Aaron Greaves have also left the club, though senior coach Michael Voss has been guaranteed of his future heading into 2026.