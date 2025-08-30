Melbourne has whittled down its shortlist to six contenders for Simon Goodwin's replacement as head coach

L-R: Nathan Buckley, Corey Enright, Brendon Lade. Pictures: AFL Photos

KEN Hinkley, Danny Daly and Cameron Bruce have turned down the option to be a part of the Melbourne coaching process as the Dees settle on six contenders to replace Simon Goodwin.

And Corey Enright will be staying at St Kilda after removing himself from the process, with the Saints assistant not pursuing the Demons vacancy at this stage of his coaching path.

Hinkley, who last week finished as coach of Port Adelaide after 13 years, declined to be involved in the Demons' search after being sounded out by the Dees, joining experienced duo John Longmire and Adam Simpson in not being involved in the Dees' hunt.

Brisbane football boss Daly has also had discussions with the Demons before deciding he wouldn't put his hand up, while Bruce, the ex-Dees star, has also turned down going through the process as he is settled as an assistant at the Lions, who are keen to extend him beyond his 2026 deal.

Enright is seen as a future coach and is highly regarded at the Saints, having arrived at Moorabbin in 2022, as is the head of game plan and strategy in an elevated assistant role.

Learn More 28:37

Melbourne's new chief executive Paul Guerra said on Friday the club had whittled down its shortlist to six contenders, with formal interviews to begin next week. The club aims to have made its appointment by the preliminary finals weekend so they can be heavily involved in what shapes as a key trade period for the Dees.

Former Collingwood coach and champion midfielder Nathan Buckley remains the favourite and is the main contender with previous senior coaching experience.

Geelong's assistant pair Steven King and James Kelly have also been understood to be in the mix, while Western Bulldogs assistant Brendon Lade is also expected to go into the next stage with the Demons. Hayden Skipworth, Collingwood's assistant who ran close for the West Coast senior job last year, is also in that group as candidates weigh up their chase for the position.

Goodwin became the first AFL coach to fall this year when Melbourne sacked him earlier this month, following nine seasons at the helm of the Demons, including the 2021 premiership.