As he prepares for his first final, Sun Lachie Weller has revealed how his trade weighed on him

Lachie Weller poses for a photo during a Gold Coast media opportunity on August 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE Weller says it took him four years to truly overcome criticism that surrounded the trade to move him from Fremantle to Gold Coast.

After three seasons and 47 games for the Dockers, Weller wanted to move back to the city where he spent his teenage years while his brother, and original Sun, Maverick, established his career.

Going down to the final seconds of the 2017 Trade Period, Weller got his wish.

The trade cost Gold Coast pick No.2, which later turned into Andrew Brayshaw, in a move that was widely ridiculed by pundits and supporters.

Weller, who was 21 at the time, told AFL.com.au it was a stressful period.

"I probably didn't think through it too much. I rung my manager and said, 'I want to go to the Suns'.

Lachie Weller handballs during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round 11, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"Calling Ross Lyon and saying what I wanted to do was a hard phone call.

"Looking back, I was so young, I still had so much to learn.

"I burst into tears when it finally went through. I reckon there was seconds to go on the clock. It was crazy."

That was just the start of the stress for the laid-back utility.

Lachie Weller during the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Weller said he was initially oblivious to any criticism surrounding the trade, but once it was brought to his attention, it was hard to escape.

Although the Suns also received a pick in the deal that led to drafting Charlie Ballard, it was a transaction that constantly came up in rhetoric surrounding the battling Suns.

"Naturally I started looking at the articles and then it really started taking a toll on me," Weller said.

"It definitely took a good four years of it hanging over me.

Brandon Ellis and Lachie Weller are seen during Gold Coast's official team photo day on February 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Giving up a big pick and having a lot of weight on my shoulders as a young kid, I probably wasn't ready for that, and I don't think I realised the responsibility I had at the start.

"It wasn't until the maturity came in and I stuck to what I bring to the team, my strengths (that it changed)."

In 2022, Weller employed the services of a psychologist, outside of the club, to help navigate the ups and downs.

Just weeks later, while playing North Melbourne in Darwin, the dashing defender-turned-winger would rupture his ACL for the first time (it would happen again 12 months later).

Although a huge setback in the prime of his career, Weller said the time on the sidelines gave him a chance to work on the mental side of the game.

"It was probably the perfect time to do a lot of work with her," he said.

"I could take that time to get something more out of it. I still do a lot of work with her now."

Lachie Weller after the round four match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at People First Stadium, April 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Like most of his Suns teammates, Weller will play the first final of his career against the Dockers on Saturday night, having to wait until his 160th game to do so.

"When I came over, I obviously didn't think it would take this long, but it makes it a bit more special now," he said.

"I do have little moments of sitting there and thinking about what we've achieved and how long we've been waiting for this moment.

"It's a pretty special time."