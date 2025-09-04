Sliding Doors is at the pointy end of the 2025 season .. and Damo's still got plenty on his mind

IF the public position is 'Zach Merrett is contracted' ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is gearing up for the business end of 2025.

The home and away season may be over but that doesn't mean Damo is slowing down any time soon. He's still got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

IF ...

this sounds harsh ...

THEN ...

so be it. The top-of-the-ladder Adelaide on Thursday night was simply not ready for a high-pressure, brutal, don't-take-any-sidesteps qualifying final against a seasoned finals performer. And its opponent Collingwood most certainly was. Earned the double chance, the Crows, but unless they get unconditional in every approach, they'll be out in straight sets.

IF ..

Bruce Reville has been omitted for the massive Friday night qualifying final against Geelong ...

THEN ...

sheeez he's unlucky. Was tough and influential in a must-win game against Hawthorn in round 24. There are clearly challenges for spots in this premiership defence, and as good as Levi Ashcroft has been in his debut year, he will need to work hard against the Cats to stay in the 23.

IF ...

in late August 2022, big Charlie was glowing in his love of the Carlton Football Club … "It's awesome … it feels great to be here for a long time … it's really special … there is no football club like ours … it is a privilege to represent Carlton" is what he effused on the day he signed a contract with the Blues through to the end of 2029 ...

THEN ...

not for the first time for an elite footballer, those words now sound hollow. Curnow is desperate to exit. Maybe just take a really big deep breath, Charlie, and see out the deal you were so happy to sign just three years ago.

IF ...

Nick Daicos and Craig McRae both chose to drop the F bomb in post-match interviews after one of the great Collingwood finals wins ...

THEN ...

I could not care one bit. Hope the AFL couldn't, either. But the AFL this year has felt the need to crack down on these things, as it did with the harmless birds given by Bailey Smith and Harley Reid during the season. And speaking of birds, maybe Jamie Elliott gave a figurative one to All-Australian selectors. Four goals on Thursday night, to add to the 52 he kicked in the home and away season. A brilliant footballer who deserved a green jacket this year.

IF ...

the public default position will continue to be: "Zach Merrett is contracted until 2027" ...

THEN ...

the private situation will continue to look very different. A lot going on here, not for the first time. Hawthorn very interested, so too Collingwood. This one will go down to the final 30 minutes of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

IF ...

as always there was a lot of debate about the 2025 All-Australian team ...

THEN ...

not much of it was focused on Jordan Clark's inclusion, and rightly so. Compiled a brilliant home and away season, and is now primed for September. Creative, hard-running, prepared to take risks, and tough in his own way.

IF ...

Rhys Stanley isn't the best ruck in the comp ...

THEN ...

he's still very good. So good, that his absence versus the Lions in Friday night's qualifying final could be result-determining. Blicavs and De Koning can cover against Fort. But that means they won't be where they've been most effective this season.

IF ...

footy is full of hard luck finals selection calls, including Derek Kickett, Tony Modra and John Noble ...

THEN ...

it was great to see a heartwarming one this week. After a League-record 247 matches without playing a final, inaugural Suns list member David Swallow has been recalled to play in the inaugural Suns final, against Fremantle on Saturday night. He's physically banged-up, but you just know he will give everything he's got.

IF ...

Hogan is a massive in ...

THEN ...

Buckley remains a massive out. Stringer is a big in. But Daniels is just as big an out. Beating the Hawks in Saturday's elimination final is not going to be easy.

IF ...

57 goals from 40 matches is a brilliant return from his first two seasons for a small forward ...

THEN ...

it was the seven goals that the Wizard kicked in last year's elimination and semi-finals that proved he was elite. Four against the Dogs in a blitz, three the following week in a low-scoring, tense epic against Port Adelaide, all after half-time. Nick Watson - born for the big moments.

IF ...

the Demons don't adhere to the Grand Final-week deadline they have set for themselves to find a new coach ...

THEN ...

it will prove catastrophic from a list management perspective. So many players considering their futures here, including the two usual suspects, 'Trac and Clarry. Trade period looming. The new coach will be deep in heavy conversations the moment he is appointed.

IF ...

I hear of North Melbourne pursuing any player other than a very good key back ...

THEN ...

it won't surprise me, because the Roos haven't bothered to this stage of its never-ending rebuild with properly attempting to fix the biggest of many problems.

IF ...

Kenny formally, and finally, said goodbye to Port Adelaide at its best and fairest count on Tuesday night, after an emotion-charged 13 seasons ...

THEN ...

it's also time for the AFL to formally, and finally, admit it overreacted to his "you're not flying anywhere, Jack" retort after last year's semi-final win in fining him $20,000. Give that 20k back to Kenny!

IF ...

2024 mid-season draftee Jacob Blight was cut by the Tigers this week ...

THEN ...

I hope he gets another AFL chance. Looked more than capable at times in the 10 matches he played.

IF ...

Ross The Boss was obsessed about an "AFL nepo baby" in May when, moments before a match was to begin, he had a crack at Dimma and his Suns ...

THEN ...

I wonder what Dimma thinks of Ross overseeing the Saints swooping on a free agent son of a person who happens to be the Saints' list manager. The famous Silvagni name, reunited in footy once again. Jack and Stephen. And here's another if/then for the Saints … If I came down in the last shower, then I'd believe St Kilda footy boss David Misson when he said that SOS "wasn't involved in any meeting, negotiation or discussion" about Jack. But I didn't. And I don't.

IF ...

the Swans really want Curnow, as in really, really want Curnow ...

THEN ...

they're going to have to get serious in that project. It's one thing to be interested. It's an entirely different scenario to execute the deal. Curnow is not coming on a platter. Blakey? Papley?

IF ...

the Eagles don't appoint some big-time and big-name help around beleaguered coach Andrew McQualter ...

THEN ...

next year won't be any better than this year. This once mighty organisation is teetering.

IF ...

the Dogs didn't realise it at the time ...

THEN ...

they surely do now. They were never a chance to get Jack Silvagni. They were just being used. And they still very desperately need a big back.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

there are is a lot of pressure building on the AFL at the moment, with the Tassie licence, the umpires' bouncing of the ball, the length of the game, Snoop Dogg, a lopsided home and away competition, a wildcard round and the pre-finals bye among the very pressing issues ...

THEN ...

there is also going to be even more focus than normal this year on the secret herbs and spices recipe that determines free agent compensation. Already looking forward to the ingredients and quantities that will dictate the Jack Silvagni compo. And even moreso Sam Draper, should he choose to exit Essendon.