Jack Delean and Odin Jones will not be offered contracts for next season

Jack Delean looks on while doing laps during a Fremantle training session at Victor George Kailis Oval on September 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has told untried pair Jack Delean and Odin Jones they will not be offered contracts for 2026.

Jones, 19, has endured a frustrating two seasons at the Dockers after being selected in the 2023 rookie draft.

The key forward and developing ruck played 11 games for Peel Thunder in 2024 but missed all of this year after suffering a back injury in the pre-season that required surgery to repair a fractured vertebra.

"It’s very unfortunate for Odin that he suffered a significant injury in the off-season," GM of Football Joe Brierty said.

"We had seen substantial development in his first 12 months at the club, however following his injury in the off-season, he was unable to return to football this year."

Odin Jones in action at Fremantle training in 2024. Picture: Fremantle Football Club

Delean did also not make a senior appearance for the Dockers after being taken with pick No.60 in the 2023 national draft.

The South Australian played 28 WAFL games across his two years at the club, booting 33 goals.

"Jack has invested a lot in his football over the last two years," Brierty said.

"Unfortunately he didn’t get an opportunity at AFL level, but we wish him well for his football future and thank him for his contribution to the club."

Earlier on Wednesday, Will Brodie and Liam Reidy confirmed they would seek moves away from the club.