A FIRST premiership for Darcy Gardiner on Saturday would just add to the "special connection" he has with Brisbane backline buddies Harris Andrews and Ryan Lester.

The trio, along with stalwart Dayne Zorko, are the longest tenured players on the Lions' list, having spent much of their careers playing alongside one another at the defensive end of the ground.

For Gardiner, running out against Geelong at the MCG gives him a chance to share in premiership success he missed out on in 2024 as he recovered from a knee reconstruction.

The quietly spoken defender said he was "very lucky" to be back in Brisbane's 23 with a chance at success after having to watch from the sidelines 12 months ago.

"I would have loved to have been out there (last year), as we all would, but being here the whole time and knowing what a lot of guys had been through, it was a pretty good feeling to see the premiership eventuate," he said.

"I was very happy for them.

"I wouldn't have kept playing if I wasn't keen and had my eyes on this. This is really the only thing I want to achieve playing footy, especially near the end of my career.'

Drafted at the end of 2013, Gardiner was one of the influx of young players that came in the wake of Brisbane's 'Go Home Five'.

Lester had arrived three years earlier and Andrews would come a year later, with the trio locking down the Lions' back half in recent seasons.

Gardiner, who turned 30 earlier in the week, said the bond extended well beyond the two hours they play together each week.

"I've been with those guys my whole career, played a lot of footy together, side by side," he said.

"We rely on each other heavily on the field and also off the field. We've got strong relationships with each other, each others' families and partners.

"It's a special connection and it would just add to that to achieve something like this (premiership) with those guys."

There's a level of trust and camaraderie they have that can only be built through so many years together.

In the qualifying final loss to Geelong, Lester was on the end of a first-quarter Jeremy Cameron rampage.

Chris Fagan wasted no time in moving Gardiner across to the Cats spearhead, where he subsequently had little influence.

A week later it was Gardiner's turn to be on the receiving end of a key forward's domination, as Ben King looked like ripping the semi-final open for Gold Coast.

Andrews was quickly shifted across to the Suns' focal point, and he was rarely sighted from then on.

"There's a bit of luck involved with how the ball's coming in and who's on him at that time," Gardiner said.

"There's no ego. You've just got to cop it on the chin.

"We actually have a laugh out on the field to be honest. When I saw 'Frog' (Lester) out there (against Gold Coast) I said: 'it's my turn this week isn't it?'

"That's the way it goes. You're up against quality opposition every week. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"You've got to move on with it.

"If whatever we've got to change or move around gets us the result we want, that's what we're after."

Gardiner said Andrews had been a pillar of strength and knowledge over their 11 seasons together.

"He's a great role model. Even though I'm one year older than him, I still look up to him and am still learning how he goes about things," he said.

"I probably wish I did things early in my career the way he does things, it might have helped me a little bit more.

"I'm still learning off him, even at this age.

"He's great to have out there. He gives you such confidence. When you're in a bit of trouble you know he's usually going to be coming across to help."