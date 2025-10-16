Melbourne is already looking at the upside of losing premiership heroes Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock, November 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE believes it will be "future-proofed" due to the bumper trade haul the club received for Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca.

In a massive overhaul under new coach Steven King, the Demons boldly traded out premiership stars Petracca and Clayton Oliver.

Petracca has moved to Gold Coast, with the Demons getting picks seven and eight, and the Suns' 2026 first-round pick in return.

Tasmania is set to enter the AFL in 2028, with the drafts in the lead-up guaranteed to be heavily compromised.

"We said at the start we wouldn't have done a deal for Christian unless there was something that we thought improved our footy club," Melbourne list boss Tim Lamb said.

Learn More 11:21

"Three first rounders for Christian is an outstanding result for the club.

"It gives us two first-rounders this year, another two next year.

"So that's eight first-round selections over a four-year period.

"With the looming arrival of Tasmania, we're going to be future proofed against the Tasmanian footy club, so we're really rapt."

After refusing to trade Oliver to Geelong last year, this time the Demons decided to part ways with one of the most decorated players in club history.

Oliver was traded to Greater Western Sydney for a future third-round draft pick.

Clayton Oliver after the Round 24 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne will also still pay a huge portion of Oliver's big contract, which runs until the end of 2030.

After being below his best for the past two seasons and dealing with off-field challenges, Oliver was told to look for another club by King.

Lamb understood the return on Oliver was low, but was delighted to secure former St Kilda captain Jack Steele for a future third-round pick.

"We think he's got a heap of footy left, he's a super pro," Lamb said of Steele.

In a busy trade period, Melbourne also brought in Collingwood premiership forward Brody Mihocek, Hawthorn defender Changkuoth Jiath and fringe St Kilda tall Max Heath.

Just call him Bro-Dee 😈



Brody Mihocek and pick 71 head to Melbourne from Collingwood in exchange for pick 61 and a third round pick in the 2026 Telstra AFL Draft.



Brought to you by Continental Tyres. pic.twitter.com/Ujj2zYepdH — AFL (@AFL) October 9, 2025

Defender Judd McVee left the Demons for Fremantle, while North Melbourne signed Charlie Spargo as an unrestricted free agent.

Steven May was also told to look around for a third club, but the veteran Demons defender didn't find any suitors and will stay.

Melbourne was one of the youngest premierships teams of the modern era when the club won the 2021 Grand Final.

However, after straight-sets exits from the finals in 2022 and 2023, the Demons have missed the top-eight altogether for the past two seasons.

Just 12 players remain at the club from the side that destroyed the Western Bulldogs in the premiership decider four years ago.