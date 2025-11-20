North Melbourne has drafted Blake Thredgold at pick No.26, the opening selection on night two

Blake Thredgold during the National Championships U18 match between Victoria Country and South Australia at Marvel Stadium, June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne opened night two of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft by adding much-needed key defensive talent, selecting South Australian slider Blake Thredgold with its pick No.26.

The Kangaroos chose to hold their valuable selection overnight and secured a second highly-rated talent, having already added exciting small forward Lachy Dovaston with pick No.16 on Wednesday night.

The tall defender becomes the eighth South Australian picked inside the top 30, with the Kangaroos pouncing before the Western Bulldogs selected Oakleigh Chargers ruck Louis Emmett.

Gold Coast traded in to pick No.28, sending Carlton a future second round selection and selecting defender Avery Thomas, who became Tasmania's first player selected in this year's pool.

West Coast added to its running stocks at pick No.29, securing balanced Oakleigh Chargers wingman Sam Allen, who is recovering from an ACL injury, with the Eagles escaping without a bid on talented goalkicker Tylah Williams.

Sam Allen during the VFL Round 12 match between Werribee and Geelong at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval on June 14, 2025 . Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne rounded out the top 30 by selecting small forward Thomas Matthews, with Richmond adding South Australian midfielder/forward Zane Peucker at No.31.



Collingwood finally entered the Draft at No.32 and launched a successful bid on Brisbane Academy midfielder Tyan Prindable, with the Lions choosing not to match.



Geelong used pick No.33 to pair Oakleigh Chargers wingman Hunter Holmes with his star brother Max at the Cattery, with the speedster shaping as an exciting project player for the club.

Hunter Holmes during the Young Guns match between Young Guns and Victoria Metro U18 Boys at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval, April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Pick No.34 was traded by West Coast, sending the selection to Hawthorn in exchange for No.52 and a pair of future third-round selections and allowing the Hawks to snare Sandringham Dragons midfielder Jack Dalton.



Sydney landed Woodville-West Torrens slider Jevan Phillipou at No.35, with the midfielder joining brother and St Kilda talent Mattaes in the AFL.

Essendon was back on the board at No.36 after a bumper first round, selecting 191cm defender Max Kondogiannis after addressing its midfield stocks on Wednesday night, with Collingwood then choosing West Perth ball-magnet Sam Swadling at No.37.



With no bid coming for Carlton Academy player Jack Ison, the Blues traded down the order to accumulate later picks, sending No.38 to the Lions, who launched a successful bid on West Coast Academy midfielder Koby Evans.

Koby Evans during a training session with West Coast. Picture: West Coast FC

The Eagles didn't match the Evans bid, but they did match Fremantle's bid on Academy forward Tylah Williams at the very next selection, No.39. The Dockers then pulled a surprise by selecting 20-year-old Geelong VFL small forward Tobyn Murray at No.40.



