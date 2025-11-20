Todd Goldstein in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RUCKMAN Todd Goldstein has officially announced his retirement from the AFL after 345 games at the top level.

Goldstein was delisted by Essendon last month but had indicated a willingness to play on again next season, if he could find a third club.

But the 37-year-old confirmed on social media on Thursday that his career is over, almost two decades after he was drafted by North Melbourne.

"I'm incredibly appreciative of all the support I've received over my last 19 years and feel privileged to have played 345 games. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to play this game at the highest level," he wrote.

He said he would stay at the Bombers in a coaching capacity and also play local footy in 2026.

Drafted at pick 37 in 2006, Goldstein played 315 games for the Kangaroos, winning the club's best-and-fairest award and earning an All-Australian blazer in 2015.

He retires having recorded the most hit-outs in VFL/AFL history and his 345 games played places him 29th on the all-time list.

His 315 games for the Roos is the third most for the club, behind only Brent Harvey and Drew Petrie.

Goldstein played 30 games in two years in the red and black including 16 times this year amid an injury crisis at the Bombers.