BRISBANE has traded out of the first round of this year's NAB AFL Draft, sending its two first-round picks to Melbourne.

The Lions sent picks No.18, No.19 and a future second-round pick to the Demons in exchange for picks No.25, No.68, No.69 and a future first-round selection.

The deal reduces the Lions' hand this year approaching a Draft in which they are not expected to play a major role in.

The strategic move gives them a stronger presence next year while stocking up on points to select Next Generation Academy players in 2020.

Blake Coleman – the brother of first-year Lion Keidean – is a member of Brisbane's Academy and is among the best small forward's available in this year's draft.

They will now be in a position to match bids for him with later selections while holding a strong hand next year.

The Lions also traded defender Alex Witherden to West Coast on Thursday in exchange for pick No.58 and a future third-round selection, sending pick No.86 to the Eagles.

They received key forward Joe Daniher as a free agent and former top-10 pick Nakia Cockatoo from Geelong for a future third-round pick in a productive Trade Period.