AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of rucks ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, December 9.

The ruck group has the potential to see multiple picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL release the seventh positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said:



"Our search for the next Nic Naitanui or Max Gawn giving a team potentially the first use of the ball includes ruckman from South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania as well as from Victoria's Metro and Country regions. All have initially the height and standing reach but must have that absolute reach including the natural leap to compete particularly at centre bounces. AFL clubs must always be prepared to invest time into our young ruckmen- the rewards can be enormous."

2020 NAB AFL Draft – Top Draft Prospects - Ruckmen

Hamish Allen

Tasmanian Devils- NAB League/ North Hobart

Height: 204cm

Weight: 95kg

28/11/00

Former rower and now a developing ruckman who has had little continuity in his game in recent years but now starting to mature and stay sound. Played for North Hobart all season at senior level and continued to develop his ruck craft using his size and athleticism at clearances to good effect. Played just two games with the Tasmanian Devils in the NAB League in 2019 but was impressive with a strong display in a Tasmanian Under-18s trial game gathering 12 possessions and seven clearances along with 24 hitouts. His 3.04 seconds for 20 metres for a player of his size was impressive at the Tasmanian Combine with his absolute running vertical jump of 341cm in the top bracket of players tested nationally.

Hamish Allen during the 2020 Tasmania NAB AFL Draft Combine at Queechy High School in Launceston in September. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Heath

Sandringham Dragons-NAB League/Xavier College

Height: 203cm

Weight: 94kg

24/10/02

Developing ruck prospect with the size and athletic potential to succeed at AFL level. Had just a small window to show his talent with just one game in NAB League in 2019 before playing just two trial matches for Dragons this year before lockdown averaging 10 disposals and three marks to catch the eye as a potential player. Did not test at the Draft Combine due to injury but has the size and mobility to be a long-term prospect.

Kalin Lane

Claremont-WAFL/Denmark Walpole FC

Height: 204cm

Weight: 95kg

05/12/01

Late-blooming ruckman who turns 19 years of age next month who had a breakout year in Claremont's under-18 team playing 10 matches and averaging 11.7 disposals, 4.8 clearances, 2.5 tackles and 22 hitouts. Gives his team first use of the ball consistently at centre bounce and follows aggressively at ground level. Has similar traits to Fremantle’s Rory Lobb with his strong marking and natural leap. Was impressive in the first of the two All-Star games in WA at season end with his nine disposals and 20 hitouts providing consistent drive for his team to cap off a year full of promise.

Kalin Lane leaps into a ruck contest during the Western Australia NAB AFL Draft All-Stars game between WA Black and WA Gold at Medibank Oval in Perth on October 10. Picture: AFL Photos

Shannon Neale

South Fremantle-WAFL/ Leeming SHS

Height: 202cm

Weight: 91kg

25/7/02

Athletic ruckman who showed promise as a 17yo in 2019 playing as an overeager in the WA under-16 team before being selected in the AFL Futures game on the MCG Grand Final day gathering 10 possessions for Team Brown in a further indication of his potential. Continued his development at under-18 level in the WAFL this year playing eight matches where he averaged 13.4 disposals and 2.8 marks and finished the year kicking three goals in a WA All-Stars game. Tested very impressively at the National Combine held in WA running 3.04 seconds for 20 metres, 8.41 seconds for his AFL Agility run and 6 minutes 35 seconds for the 2km run confirming his overall athleticism.

Shannon Neale warms up during the Western Australia NAB AFL Draft All-Stars game between WA Black and WA Gold at Medibank Oval in Perth on October 17. Picture: Getty Images

Henry Smith

WWT Eagles- SANFL/ Blackwood High

Height: 204cm

Weight: 96cm

24/09/02

Rangy ruckman/tall forward with similar traits to Brisbane Lions quiet achiever Oscar McInerney in that he can be a difficult match-up down forward with his height and marking ability and is a reliable shot at goal. Wins contested ball, is good at ground level with his clean hands and second efforts also features of his game. Played in AFL Futures game on MCG AFL Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo and this year played 13 matches at under-18s level in the SANFL averaging 13.5 disposals and 4.6 marks as well as kicking 13 goals.

Henry Smith takes the vertical leap test during the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Adelaide on September 30. Picture: Getty Images

Henry Walsh

Geelong Falcons-NAB League / St Joseph’s College/ St Marys FC

Height: 203cm

Weight: 87kg

27/06/02

Aggressive developing ruckman with elite absolute vertical leap (345cm) giving him competitive advantage over most opponents at centre bounces. Had solid foundation playing 13 matches as a bottom-ager with the Falcons in 2019 setting him up for his draft year before the shutdown occurred. Follows up very well at ground level with his second efforts and tackles aggressively for a tall. A durable and coachable type had a taste of AFL Under-18s Championships in 2019 with Victoria Country showing his long-term potential. Can push forward and be a marking target up forward an attribute he has shown for Australia at under-17s level in 2019 against New Zealand and for Team Dal Santo in the Futures game on AFL Grand final day. Brother to Carlton star Sam Walsh with the same competitive edge and desire to succeed giving him a sound platform to reach his potential.