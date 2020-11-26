Mitchell Hinge during Brisbane's official team photo day in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has officially secured former Brisbane defender Mitch Hinge as a delisted free agent.

The 22-year-old has accepted a two-year deal in his home state after knocking back a one-year offer at the Lions and asking to be cut on Wednesday.

Hinge played three games for the Lions, including one this season, after being taken at pick No.20 in the 2017 Rookie Draft from Glenelg.

TRADE TRACKER All the deals as they dropped

However, the half-back was continually stuck behind Daniel Rich, Alex Witherden, Brandon Starcevich, Ryan Lester, Noah Answerth and more recently Callum Ah Chee and Grant Birchall.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Crows' No.1 call, Hawks' needs, plus will Elijah slide? Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards answer your draft questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

"We're delighted to add Mitch to our playing list for season 2021," Crows list boss Justin Reid said.

"He stands at 190cm tall and offers plenty of versatility across a wing or half-back.

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

"Mitch is competitive, excellent one-on-one, has a strong left-foot kick and the ability to play either a lockdown role or use his power and attacking skills to break lines.

ON DEMAND NOW Watch the entire countdown as Matthew Lloyd reveals his top 20 players of the home and away season WATCH NOW

"He was an emergency for both of Brisbane's finals this year in a really talented squad and has shown what he can do at state league level, so we really see a lot of opportunity for him at the club."

Hinge grew up in Mundalla in the south-east of South Australia, a town with a population of approximately 400.

His brother John played one game for the Crows in 2007.

John Hinge playing for Adelaide during a round six clash with Collingwood at AAMI Stadium in 2007. Picture: AFL Photos

It leaves the Crows with 36 contracted players for next season which also includes Bryce Gibbs who will be held as a rookie in order to absorb his 2021 payout.

Midfielder Jackson Hately will become the Crows' 37th player when he arrives via the Pre-Season Draft after delisting himself from Greater Western Sydney this week.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Crows hold selections 1, 9, 22, 23, 40 and 80 at next month's NAB AFL Draft after a transaction with Fremantle earlier on Thursday.