THE NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is back in 2021 and the only place to catch it is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

After being cancelled last year due to the shortened COVID-19 hit season, the mid-year draft has returned and will be staged as a virtual event TONIGHT from 6.30pm AEST.

After the success of NAB AFL Draft Night Live over the past two years, AFL.com.au will be the broadcaster for this year's mid-season draft as clubs search the country to find the next Marlion Pickett.

With hosts Callum Twomey, Nat Edwards and Mitch Cleary leading the coverage, watch the night unfold as clubs make their selections.

Partnered by NAB, the coverage will feature every draft pick as well as all the analysis and key interviews with draftees and club officials.

NAB AFL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER

Round one

1 North Melbourne

2 Hawthorn

3 Collingwood

4 Adelaide

5 Gold Coast

6 Carlton

7 St Kilda

8 Greater Western Sydney

9 Essendon

10 Richmond

11 West Coast

12 Sydney

13 Port Adelaide

14 Brisbane

15 Melbourne

Round two

16 North Melbourne

17 Hawthorn

18 Collingwood

19 Gold Coast

20 Carlton

21 St Kilda

22 Essendon

23 West Coast

24 Melbourne

Round three

25 Carlton

26 St Kilda

Round four

27 St Kilda