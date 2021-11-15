THE ORDER for next week's NAB AFL Draft will stay as is until next week after the pick swaps trade period ended without any more deals completed.
Only three picks deals were submitted during the secondary trade window that allowed clubs to transfer draft picks.
But no more deals were completed by the 5pm AEDT deadline on Monday, meaning the order will stay as is until at least the start of the draft when clubs will then be free to trade selections throughout the event.
Gold Coast, Adelaide, Hawthorn and Richmond all attempted to move up the board to nab Greater Western Sydney's pick No.2, but the Giants are expected to hold the choice.
The Crows had also been approached about splitting their pick No.4 but also look likely to stay in their spot when selections are called.
The Western Bulldogs will now hold until the first night of the draft before trading out their pick 23, with Geelong and Sydney among the clubs who have been vying for the second-round pick.
The Dogs are set to move the selection as they prepare to match an early bid for father-son selection Sam Darcy, but they have also been looking for a future pick as part of any deal.
Collingwood and St Kilda made a deal on Friday that was the last pick swap completed in the trade window, following earlier deals between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney as well as the Magpies and Richmond.
What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below.
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|GWS Giants (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|3
|Gold Coast
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Hawthorn
|6
|Fremantle (received from Carlton as part of Adam Cerra trade)
|7
|Richmond
|8
|Fremantle
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|West Coast
|11
|Essendon
|12
|Port Adelaide (received from Sydney as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
|13
|GWS Giants
|14
|Brisbane
|15
|Richmond (received from Geelong in 2020)
|16
|Sydney (received from Port Adelaide as part of Peter Ladhams trade)
|17
|Melbourne (received from Western Bulldogs in a pick swap)
|18
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND TWO
|19
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally part of assistance package in 2019)
|20
|North Melbourne
|21
|Hawthorn (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|22
|Geelong (received from Fremantle as part of Jordan Clark trade; received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
|23
|Western Bulldogs (received from Adelaide in a pick swap)
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Carlton
|26
|Richmond
|27
|Richmond (received from Collingwood in a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in a pick swap)
|28
|Richmond (received from St Kilda in 2020)
|29
|West Coast
|30
|Geelong (received from Essendon in 2020)
|31
|Sydney
|32
|Geelong (received from GWS Giants in 2020)
|33
|Adelaide (received from Melbourne in a pick swap; originally received from Brisbane in 2020)
|34
|Geelong
|35
|West Coast (received from Port Adelaide in 2020)
|36
|Collingwood (received from Western Bulldogs in 2020)
|37
|Melbourne (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND FOUR
|59
|Hawthorn (received from North Melbourne in 2020)
|60
|Brisbane (received from Collingwood in 2020)
|61
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade)
|62
|St Kilda (received from Adelaide in a pick swap)
|63
|Port Adelaide (received from Hawthorn in 2020)
|64
|Carlton
|65
|Hawthorn (received from Richmond in 2020)
|66
|St Kilda (received from Adelaide in a pick swap; originally received from Fremantle in 2020)
|67
|St Kilda
|68
|West Coast
|69
|Fremantle (received from Gold Coast as part of Will Brodie trade; originally received from Essendon in 2020)
|70
|Sydney
|71
|GWS Giants
|72
|North Melbourne (received from Brisbane in 2020)
|73
|Port Adelaide (received from Geelong in 2020)
|74
|Port Adelaide
|75
|Adelaide (received from Western Bulldogs in a pick swap)
|76
|Brisbane (received from Melbourne in 2020)
ROUND FIVE
|77
|North Melbourne
|78
|Collingwood
|79
|Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap)
|80
|Adelaide
|81
|Hawthorn
|82
|Carlton
|83
|Richmond
|84
|Fremantle
|85
|St Kilda
|86
|West Coast
|87
|Essendon
|88
|Sydney
|89
|GWS Giants
|90
|Brisbane
|91
|Geelong
|92
|Port Adelaide
|93
|Western Bulldogs
|94
|Melbourne
YOUR CLUB'S 2021 PICKS
|Adelaide
|4, 33, 75, 80
|Brisbane
|14, 18, 41, 60, 76, 90
|Carlton
|25, 64, 82
|Collingwood
|36, 38, 40, 46, 48, 58, 78, 79
|Essendon
|11, 51, 56, 87
|Fremantle
|6, 8, 19, 61, 69, 84
|Geelong
|22, 30, 32, 34, 50, 91
|Gold Coast
|3
|GWS Giants
|2, 13, 53, 54, 71, 89
|Hawthorn
|5, 21, 24, 59, 65, 81
|Melbourne
|17, 37, 49, 57, 94
|North Melbourne
|1, 20, 42, 47, 72, 77
|Port Adelaide
|12, 63, 73, 74, 92
|Richmond
|7, 15, 26, 27, 28, 83
|St Kilda
|9, 55, 62, 66, 67, 85
|Sydney
|16, 31, 39, 70, 88
|West Coast
|10, 29, 35, 68, 86
|Western Bulldogs
|23, 43, 44, 45, 52, 93
2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
