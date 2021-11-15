Draft hopefuls start the 2km time trial during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Western Australia's Wesley College on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ORDER for next week's NAB AFL Draft will stay as is until next week after the pick swaps trade period ended without any more deals completed.

Only three picks deals were submitted during the secondary trade window that allowed clubs to transfer draft picks.

But no more deals were completed by the 5pm AEDT deadline on Monday, meaning the order will stay as is until at least the start of the draft when clubs will then be free to trade selections throughout the event.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard TRAINING DAY SPECIAL: Blues' draft targets, will a 'great eight' slip to Dons? Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey discuss the latest 2021 NAB AFL Draft news

Gold Coast, Adelaide, Hawthorn and Richmond all attempted to move up the board to nab Greater Western Sydney's pick No.2, but the Giants are expected to hold the choice.

The Crows had also been approached about splitting their pick No.4 but also look likely to stay in their spot when selections are called.

The Western Bulldogs will now hold until the first night of the draft before trading out their pick 23, with Geelong and Sydney among the clubs who have been vying for the second-round pick.

The Dogs are set to move the selection as they prepare to match an early bid for father-son selection Sam Darcy, but they have also been looking for a future pick as part of any deal.

Collingwood and St Kilda made a deal on Friday that was the last pick swap completed in the trade window, following earlier deals between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney as well as the Magpies and Richmond.

What picks does your club have at the moment? Check them out below.

ROUND FIVE 77 North Melbourne 78 Collingwood 79 Collingwood (received from Gold Coast in a pick swap) 80 Adelaide 81 Hawthorn 82 Carlton 83 Richmond 84 Fremantle 85 St Kilda 86 West Coast 87 Essendon 88 Sydney 89 GWS Giants 90 Brisbane 91 Geelong 92 Port Adelaide 93 Western Bulldogs 94 Melbourne

Adelaide 4, 33, 75, 80 Brisbane 14, 18, 41, 60, 76, 90 Carlton 25, 64, 82 Collingwood 36, 38, 40, 46, 48, 58, 78, 79 Essendon 11, 51, 56, 87 Fremantle 6, 8, 19, 61, 69, 84 Geelong 22, 30, 32, 34, 50, 91 Gold Coast 3 GWS Giants 2, 13, 53, 54, 71, 89 Hawthorn 5, 21, 24, 59, 65, 81 Melbourne 17, 37, 49, 57, 94 North Melbourne 1, 20, 42, 47, 72, 77 Port Adelaide 12, 63, 73, 74, 92 Richmond 7, 15, 26, 27, 28, 83 St Kilda 9, 55, 62, 66, 67, 85 Sydney 16, 31, 39, 70, 88 West Coast 10, 29, 35, 68, 86 Western Bulldogs 23, 43, 44, 45, 52, 93

