Jason Horne-Francis in action during the NAB AFL Academy training session at Gosch’s Paddock on April 22, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Thanks for joining us on day eight of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

ICYMI, Patrick Lipinski is Collingwood-bound, with the Pies parting with pick No.43 to land the young Bulldog.

On Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, former Carlton list manager Stephen Silvagni urged North Melbourne to reconsider rejecting Adelaide's huge offer for the No.1 draft pick.

Earlier, Port Adelaide ruckman Peter Ladhams told the club he wants to be traded to Sydney.

SWANS EYE NEW DAWSON OFFER

6:00pm: Sydney is assessing Adelaide's updated offer for Jordan Dawson after the Crows put forward a new proposal on Monday.

The Crows have offered a future first-round pick, which is tied to Melbourne, in exchange for Dawson after several other trade options have been dismissed by both clubs over the past week.

Jordan Dawson looks to kick against Richmond in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SOS LIKES ADELAIDE'S OFFER FOR PICK NO.1

5:00pm: Stephen Silvagni believes Adelaide's offer to North Melbourne for the coveted No.1 draft pick was "attractive" and one he would have considered if in charge of the Kangaroos' list.

The Crows offered North their No.4 pick in this year's draft, along with their first round selection in 2022 among a range of other swaps.

However, the Kangaroos rejected the offer, intent on pursuing South Australian Jason Horne-Francis with the first pick overall.

"It's pretty much pick four this year and pick four next year for pick one ... attractive," Silvagni said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"I'd engage in chat because I'd want to know what's coming through next year … they (North) could have two picks inside four next year as well.

"I would keep the conversation going, I wouldn't say no at the minute. There's. a lot of time between now and draft night.

"I wouldn't completely shut the door on that conversation."

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates a goal during a 2021 SANFL match for South Adelaide. Picture: Nick Hook photography

IS PORT ADELAIDE TRYING TO OPEN UP CAP SPACE?

3.25pm: Former list manager Stephen Silvagni says Port Adelaide could be opening salary cap space to chase Gold Coast duo Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine in 12 months.

Silvagni's views on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio came following news revealed on AFL.com.au Port ruckman Peter Ladhams had requested a trade to Sydney with a year remaining on his contract.

"Are they preparing to get their salary cap in order to chase some young South Australian talent," Silvagni asked.

Co-host Damian Barrett said: "not the Gold Coast Suns' (duo) you're referring to?"

"Possibly. List management is not just planning for today, but planning for tomorrow as well."

South Australians Lukosius and Rankine – taken with the second and third picks in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft - both have a year to run on their current contracts.

"It's the wildebeest theory," Silvagni said. "You attack what you can attack and you know what's gettable."

Jack Lukosius and Izak Rankine after they were drafted to the Suns. Picture: AFL Photos

LADHAMS WANTS TO GO TO SYDNEY

3:00pm: Port Adelaide ruckman Peter Ladhams wants to move to Sydney.

Ladhams had been weighing up his options after the Power encouraged him to look elsewhere, but has landed on the Swans.

Peter Ladhams in action against Essendon in round two. Picture: AFL Photos

WATCH TRADE DESK NOW

2:50pm: Why Swans may have to 'bite the bullet' on Dawson deal, and what's holding up the Lobb trade?

Cal Twomey and Nathan Schmook answer those questions and more on the latest episode of Trade Desk.

AFL'S NEW APPOINTMENT IN GAME DEVELOPMENT

2:30pm: Rob Auld is the AFL's new executive general manager of game development.

He will oversee the League's newly endorsed game development strategy and increased investment in community and local football. His brief includes NAB Auskick, diversity programs, the growth and sustainability of community football, ongoing support for umpires and volunteers, driving the AFL's community football infrastructure development, including a strong focus on building more facilities to cater for girls and women and expanding overall participation across the country.

He takes over the role from Andrew Dillon, who now has an enhanced role as the executive general manager of football.

The recruitment process was overseen by AFL commissioner and former Hawthorn president Andrew Newbold.

As the General Manager of AFL Competitions for the past two years Auld has driven the AFL's Return to Play group, the team responsible for navigating the COVID-19 outbreaks and ensuring the AFL and AFLW seasons were able to continue.

He was also responsible for umpiring, game analysis, list management, the operation of the ARC and football operations projects and research.

Auld, the former chief executive of AFL Tasmania, will join the AFL executive as part of the new role.

His brother is Travis Auld, the head of fixturing, broadcasting and finance for the AFL.

ADAM COONEY'S LATEST MEGA TRADE

WINGARD SHOOTS DOWN RUMOURS, AGAIN

1:40pm: Clearly, Chad Wingard is enjoying being the centre of attention on day eight of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

In another shoutout to The Wolf of Wall Street, the Hawk small forward posted another Instagram with a pic of Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort to the tune of Lupe Fiasco's The Show Goes On.

The Giants have made a bid for Wingard, perhaps in exchange for the 13th selection overall, but with two years remaining on his contract, the 27-year-old is determined to remain with the Hawks.

Based on his social media posts, Wingard is having the time of his life. And it needs to be remembered, he finished the season in slashing form, hence his happy state of mind.

CORNES v HILL

1:30pm: Kane Cornes explains the key reason GWS could say no trade for contracted forward Bobby Hill. Watch below.

THE PLAY FOR THE NO.1 PICK

12:45pm: In case you missed it over the weekend, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey revealed that at least two clubs have put in big offers for North Melbourne's prized top selection.

A NEW DIMENSION TO TRADE PERIOD

12.10pm: Trading for salary cap terms has added a new dimension to the trade period, according to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

It comes as Greater Western Sydney is making a play for Hawthorn's Chad Wingard.

Twomey told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that given their tight salary cap, the Giants would have to fork over pick 13 for the talented small forward.

Conversely, the Hawks are hunting early draft picks and have come to understand that the cost of that first-round selection would be to pay a significant part of Wingard's contract, which has two years remaining.

"It's the cost of someone helping you out," he said.

"I'm of the opinion that pick 13 is potentially up for grabs (in the Wingard deal). I think if Hawthorn does them a favor by paying some of the wage, GWS is almost obliged to pay that little bit more."



According to Twomey, clubs in or close to premiership contention spent the weekend deciding whether to "bite the bullet" and do business with the Hawks in a bid to keep track with Grand Finalists Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs.

Fellow AFL.com.au journalist Riley Beveridge added that Wingard's reported reluctance to join the Giants was a reminder that contracts don't just protect clubs, which was the case last season when Josh Dunkley sought a trade from Essendon to the Western Bulldogs, but also players.

"If Wingard doesn't want to leave, he doesn't have to and that's the fork in the road for GWS," he said.

PIES GET PAT

11.29am: Patrick Lipinski has got his wish and is now a Collingwood player after being traded from the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs acquired pick No.43 from the Magpies to get the deal done.

DOGS LIVEWIRE SET FOR ANKLE SURGERY

10:33am: Sparky Western Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman may face a small delay to the start of his pre-season, set to undergo ankle surgery tomorrow.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Weightman revealed he'd been carrying the ankle issue for most of the year.

"It's nothing too crazy, but it'll keep me out for a little bit. I don't fully know [the recovery time] yet, because it's my first one, but I think it's about 10-12 (weeks) all up," Weightman said.

"It's something I've dealt with throughout the whole year, but it was fine to strap and play with. It's one of those ones you get fixed so it doesn't bother me next year, it was just lingering a bit this year, so it's just better to get fixed."

Cody Weightman celebrates a goal in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulldogs had a much longer road to the Grand Final than eventual winners Melbourne, but Weightman doesn't believe it was the reason the Dogs lost so heavily.

"The way we approach this will be interesting. I think we've got the group to go one better next year and I hope this can carry us further," he said.

"It's hard to know. We've become so good at being resilient and copping whatever comes our way. It wasn't any different to what's happened in the past few years. I think Melbourne were just too good on the day, really, and whether we travelled or not, they probably still win that game, unfortunately."

THE XERRI ON TOP

10:02am: Is it a case of Tristan Xerri or bust for St Kilda?

The Saints are in discussions to land the young North Melbourne ruck, but former club champion and current AFLW coach Nick Dal Santo thinks wholesale changes need to be made if it falls through.

"They're OK for another 12 months, barring injury, with Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall," Dal Santo said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"That combination has clearly been working really well when both were healthy and fit. The question becomes – and it has been on the record – Paddy Ryder can't play forever, so when he leaves, who's going to be that support ruckman for Rowan Marshall?

"If they can't get [Xerri], they'll probably have to change their whole style. They can't go with the two-ruck system, do they really want to put Max King in the ruck? Is that back-up? Absolutely not."

Blue Jack Silvagni and Kangaroo Tristan Xerri in round 19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THE PLAYERS YOU'D PAY TO SEE

Brendon Goddard's additional players



- Liam Ryan

- N Fyfe

- P Dangerfield

- C Petracca

- S Walsh



Emerging:

- Z Butters

- L Jackson



Listen - https://t.co/TxvIDfVsgA



GWS PLANS TO LAND STAR HAWK AND LOBB

9.24am: Greater Western Sydney is working towards a plan that will fit both Rory Lobb and Chad Wingard under its tight salary cap, having identified the Hawthorn star as a shock trade target.

The Giants would likely require Lobb to follow through in reducing his hefty $700,000 per year wages, in addition to the Hawks paying a significant chunk of Wingard's salary, but remain hopeful separate deals can be struck.

Chad Wingard during Hawthorn's official 2021 team photo shoot at Waverley Park in February. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL FIRESALE FALLOUT FRACTURE HAWKS?

8:32am Hawthorn's shopping of senior players could come back to bite on day one of pre-season.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Kane Cornes said new coach Sam Mitchell needs to tread carefully when it comes to his veterans.

"How does [Sam Mitchell] play it when pre-season happens, day one or now? Is he speaking to his players regularly, is he updating them, or does he let it go and let the players enjoy their holidays and address it when they come back for day one of pre-season," Cornes said.

"My concern is it's going to be a pretty fractured playing group when they come back.

"It's a lot of uncertainty for someone like Luke Breust, who's had so much success, and (Jack) Gunston and to a lesser extent, (Tom) Mitchell, knowing they're not going to get [further success] at Hawthorn, and how they go about the remainder of their careers.

Co-host Matthew Lloyd said honesty was the best policy for Mitchell when talking to players.

"If I can get a deal for you, I'm going to take it. You've been a wonderful player for us, but you're not getting any younger and we're not going to win a premiership," Lloyd said.

"If he does all that, there's nothing more the player can ask for. You've been brutally honest with me, and if a deal doesn't happen, I'll welcome you with open arms and hope you can do the same thing."

DEAL OFF. NO DEAL. LET'S DISCUSS IN 12 MONTHS

7:23am: Greater Western Sydney should hold wantaway forward Bobby Hill to the remaining year of his contract, Kane Cornes believes.



As AFL.com.au reported on Saturday, Hill wishes to move to Essendon, with cousin Courtney Ugle vice-captain of the club's VFLW side. Hill's partner is pregnant and he wants to live with another cousin in St Kilda dasher Bradley Hill.

"Bobby Hill wants to be traded on compassionate grounds, that's fine, I don't know his circumstances. He wants to go to Victoria," Cornes said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"If that's the case, and a month ago you said how happy you were at the Giants and how you want to recommit to the Giants, you can't go and give them one club to deal with, with three days left of the Trade Period.

"If Bobby Hill wants to go to Victoria, you have to open it up to 10 clubs. I'm really strong (on this). If I'm the Giants, there's no way I'm trading. I'm looking at Essendon, if that's his preferred home, and (picks) 11 and 51 aren't going to get it done.

"Just hold him. Just three days out from (the end of) the trade period, there's no way I'm trading him to Essendon. If he said he's happy to go to North, Hawthorn, any of the 10 teams, then you can work the best deal you can for your footy club.

"Deal off. No deal. We'll discuss this in 12 months' time."