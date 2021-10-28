NORTH Melbourne has made the shock decision to delist high-priced recruit Jared Polec, but the club says it is committed to taking him in next month's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

The Kangaroos explained they made the decision so they could have more flexibility with list spots going into the national draft.



The Roos will now be able to select up to six players in the NAB AFL Draft, with the club holding picks 1, 20, 42, 47, 72 and 77.



Polec left Port Adelaide and joined North Melbourne on lucrative contract at the end of 2018. He signed a five-year deal at the time reported to be somewhere near the $3.5 million mark.

Jared Polec in action during North Melbourne's R11 VFL clash with Werribee on June 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year he fell out of favour and was dropped to the VFL. His standing in North's pecking order didn't improve under new coach David Noble and Polec only managed five senior games this year on the back of 13 games in 2020.



At the end of 2020, Polec was considered to be free to join a new home if a club could have looked after North Melbourne with adequate draft picks. The Roos would have paid a portion of his deal if they had orchestrated the move, but a suitor could not be found.



Polec was a No.5 draft pick in 2010 and started his career at Brisbane. He moved to Port Adelaide at the end of 2013.

Jared Polec with then Brisbane coach Michael Voss during the 2010 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

On Thursday night, AFL.com.au revealed North Melbourne will nominate Jackson Archer under the father-son rule.

The Roos will lodge paperwork that will see them have matching rights to Archer, the son of club great and 'Shinboner of the Century' Glenn.

It is set to give the club the option to match a bid if it comes for Archer or, if none come, he can automatically be added to the Roos' list with their last live pick at the national draft.