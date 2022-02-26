Brody Mihocek and James Sicily in action during the practice match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Morwell Recreation Reserve on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ENOUGH of the match simulation and intraclub trials, players finally had a chance to have a hit out against opposition that isn't just team mates and Toyota AFL Fantasy coaches lapped up every second of it.

While these practice matches were an entrée to the AAMI Community Series, seeing potential Fantasy recruits in a competitive match whet the appetitive for the season ahead and helped confirm some thoughts before the round one lockout.

There were no live stats being taken, we will have some numbers later this week, it was all about watching roles.

Value picks such as Cam Rayner, Will Brodie and Matt Rowell passed the eye test. Seeing draftees like Nick Daicos, Jason Horne-Francis and Josh Rachele holding their own as they stake their claim for a round one debut was also pleasing.

Some role changes provided interest. Scott Pendlebury and Andrew McGrath played extended minutes in defence and could be in line for DEF status by round six, adding value in Fantasy Draft.

Warnie caught up with gun AFL.com.au reporters Callum Twomey, Riley Beveridge, Josh Gabelich, Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook for their take on some Fantasy relevant players. GWS defender Jake Stein provided his analysis not just from the ground, but on the ground as his side took on the Swans in Albury.

In this special episode …

0:45 - Essendon v Western Bulldogs with Cal Twomey

2:25 - Darcy Parish continued in the midfield after getting the opportunity last season.

5:05 - Could we see DEF status added for Andrew McGrath early this season?

9:10 - Adam Treloar was the Bulldogs' best.

11:10 - Carlton v St Kilda with Riley Beveridge

12:00 - "He'll play 100 per cent midfield time" - Riley is keen on George Hewett's Fantasy stocks.

14:10 - Patrick Cripps looked leaner and refreshed.

18:00 - Returning from injury, Jade Gresham played a full game but is his role questionable?

19:40 - Melbourne v North Melbourne with Josh Gabelich

20:55 - "He looked classy" - Tarryn Thomas is one to keep an eye on.

22:45 - Fantasy coaches should believe the hype with Jason Horne-Francis.

25:00 - It was hard to get a read on the Max Gawn and Luke Jackson combo.

27:30 - Brisbane v Adelaide with Michael Whiting

28:50 - What can we expect from a Fantasy perspective for Cam Rayner?

31:00 - Lachie Neale will still play majority midfield.

34:55 - After more than 12 months out, Matt Crouch was solid on return.

36:20 - Gold Coast v Port Adelaide with Michael Whiting

37:25 - We need to see another week from Matt Rowell before locking him in.

39:40 - Lachie Weller could be a smokey playing in the backline with MID/FWD status.

44:00 - What are Josh Sinn's round one chances?

44:15 - Collingwood v Hawthorn with Josh Gabelich

47:40 - "Collingwood supporters have been waiting four or five years for Nick Daicos".

51:00 - Will Scott Pendlebury gain DEF status at round six?

54:15 - Josh Ward looks like he'll play plenty of footy this year.

56:20 - Sydney v GWS Giants with Jake Stein

58:25 - Stephen Coniglio has had an uninterrupted pre-season and is confident in his body.

59:50 - Who will be the No.1 ruck? Braydon Preuss or Keiren Briggs.

1:01:00 - Isaac Heeney is a lock.

1:04:50 - Three of Jake's top Fantasy picks for this year.

1:07:40 - West Coast Eagles v Fremantle with Nathan Schmook

1:09:00 - Put a line through Campbell Chesser and Elliot Yeo for round one.

1:12:10 - Will Brodie attended almost all of Fremantle's centre bounces.

1:15:35 - Why Schmooky is cooling on popular rookie Nathan O'Driscoll.

1:17:15 - Geelong v Richmond with Michael Whiting

1:18:20 - Dustin Martin had a ton of CBAs.

1:20:35 - Keen an eye on Hugo Ralphsmith who got rolling as the game went on.

1:22:25 - "I can almost guarantee Tom Stewart had the most Fantasy points".

