BRISBANE has delisted three players with Nakia Cockatoo among them, although the Lions have committed to selecting the former Cat and Ryan Lester via the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Cockatoo, pick No.10 in the 2014 NAB AFL Draft, was traded to the Lions from Geelong at the end of 2020 and has played 15 games for the club.

The 25-year-old has been cut from Brisbane's senior list, alongside Lester and Connor McFadyen.

However, the Lions are committed to retaining Cockatoo and Lester – who has played 161 games for the club – via the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Ryan Lester during Brisbane's match against Collingwood in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

“With pressure for lists spots next season and the club needing to take enough selections into the draft, we have had to make these changes," Lions list manager Dom Ambrogio said.

"Both Ryan and Nakia are great team men who live by our selfless values, and we thank them for their cooperation in assisting the club in this process."

McFadyen leaves Brisbane without making his AFL debut after being taken with pick No.42 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

"During his time with the club Connor showed good form in the VFL, but due to injury and competition for spots had limited opportunities to break into the team at AFL level," Ambrogio said.

"It's been a very difficult decision and we thank Connor for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future."

Brisbane's Connor McFadyen ahead of the 2019 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions welcomed Josh Dunkley and Jack Gunston to the club from the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn respectively during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Tom Berry was traded to Gold Coast and Dan McStay joined Collingwood as a free agent, while Mitchell Cox, Ely Smith and Deividas Uosis were delisted and Mitch Robinson retired, although he is considering playing on in 2023.

Brisbane is also set to add father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher at next month's NAB AFL Draft.