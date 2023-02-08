MELBOURNE young gun Kysaiah Pickett will be one of the most talked about out-of-contract players in the AFL this year, but the livewire is also set for much more midfield time in 2023 after spending most of the pre-season training there.

The 21-year-old is yet to sign a deal to remain at the Demons beyond this season and will continue to attract interest from clubs in Western Australia and South Australia – plus other clubs – looking to pinch a second premiership player from Melbourne in consecutive trade periods.

But while Pickett’s future beyond this season isn’t settled yet, Melbourne is planning on using the speedy West Australian around stoppages more than ever before in the coming months, as it looks to bounce back from a straight sets finals exit.

Pickett stood out with his blistering pace and field kicking at Gosch’s Paddock on Wednesday, banking another eye-catching match simulation session as a midfielder, in a pre-season where he had added size to his frame, improved his aerobic capacity and impressed many inside the club with his professionalism.

Kozzy was electric on the track today. ⚡️



Side note: this went straight through the sticks, of course. 🙌

After kicking 40 goals in his second season to help the Demons end a 57-year premiership drought in 2021, Pickett kicked 41 goals last year to highlight his scoreboard impact and is expected to continue to spend a large chunk of his time inside 50.

But while Melbourne added All-Australian pair Brodie Grundy and Lachie Hunter in last October’s trade period – both trained on Wednesday and are set to play against St Kilda later this month – Demons coach Simon Goodwin is looking for another attacking threat around stoppage to pinch-hit and complement Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver, Jack Viney and co.

Melbourne returned from a community camp in Seymour on Tuesday night and will spend the next month tinkering with its forward setup ahead of their season-opener against the Western Bulldogs on March 18.

Tom McDonald has fully recovered from the Lisfranc injury that wiped out most of last year, banking a decent block over the past month, Ben Brown has also completed most of the pre-season, while untried teenager Jacob van Rooyen couldn’t have done much more to put his hand up for an early season debut, building on an impressive first season in the VFL.

The Demons face St Kilda at RSEA Park on February 24 ahead of final tune-up against Richmond on March 4. Expect the picture inside 50 to become clearer after that, but there is a chance all three can play in the same forward line.

Like Essendon, Fremantle, Richmond, St Kilda and Carlton – who are contemplating adding a player to cover the loss of Zac Williams – Melbourne is still trialling two players ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline next Wednesday.

Former Port Adelaide rookie Trent Burgoyne, the son of Power great Peter, and Old Haileybury backman Kye Turner continue to battle it out for the final spot on the Demons’ rookie list. Burgoyne has overcome a slow start due to a hamstring issue to make a big push in recent weeks, while Turner has recovered from a minor injury scare and impressed in defence, following a stellar rise from B-Grade amateurs to the cusp of the AFL.

Melbourne is stacked full of key defenders – Steven May, Jake Lever, Harry Petty, Adam Tomlinson and Daniel Turner – which could work against Kye Turner right now. Burgoyne, who is living with close friend Pickett during his trial at the club, impressed across half-forward on Wednesday and appears to have overcome the hamstring issues that have plagued him across the past two years.

Trent Burgoyne runs during a Port Adelaide training session on May 27, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

May (illness) and Viney (managed) didn’t train at Gosch’s Paddock but are expected to return to training on Friday, while Christian Salem (thyroid) walked laps.

The 27-year-old has dealt with the issue twice in the past – 2014 and 2015 – and is undergoing treatment, but the club is yet to determine a timeline around his return.

The thyroid concern impacts weight gain, heart rate and body temperature and will prevent Salem from returning to training until his levels stabilise.

Veteran defender Michael Hibberd sent a scare through the Demons camp when he was assisted off the track following a heavy collision with Hunter in match simulation.

The premiership player suffered a corked thigh and took some time to get to his feet, before being put through a running set to finish the session.

Michael Hibberd is chased by Charlie Cameron in the 2022 semi final match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After drifting from a premiership to an early finals departure last September, Melbourne is confident they can find plenty of improvement from within across 2023.

Kade Chandler has played ten games across four seasons at the club, but been the medi-sub on eight occasions – four times unused – and is set to be rewarded with greater opportunity following a strong summer.

Like van Rooyen, Bailey Laurie is another high draft pick who hasn’t debuted yet, but the 20-year-old is pressing his claim to be included early, as is second-year midfielder Blake Howes.

There is now just over a month before the Demons return to action for premiership points on the opening Saturday night of the season.