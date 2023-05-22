Josh Weddle in action during Hawthorn's match against West Coast at UTAS Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST four games into his budding career, Hawthorn defender Josh Weddle has been named the round 10 AFL Rising Star nominee.

The young gun produced his best game yet in the Hawks' 116-point drubbing of West Coast on Sunday afternoon - his first win for the club.

Weddle picked up 28 possessions (five contested), seven marks, 495m gained, kicked two goals and had eight score involvements in a dominant performance.

The Hawks selected Weddle with pick No.18 in last year's draft after making a deal with Sydney and trading up the board to grab the 191cm defender.

Weddle on Hawks' big win, time-trial crown, b'day presents Cal Twomey speaks to round 10 Rising Star nominee Josh Weddle

The 18-year-old made his debut in round seven and has played in each of Hawthorn's games since.

The round 10 win lifted the Hawks off the bottom of the ladder, bringing their win-loss record to 2-8 ahead of a big game against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)