Luke Pedlar celebrates a goal during the round 11 match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on May 28, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE youngster Luke Pedlar has been recognised for a string of outstanding performances with the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 16.

The 183cm midfielder produced arguably his best game of his career on the weekend to be a standout in the Crows' thumping 66-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Pedlar kicked two goals, collected 11 disposals (five contested) and had four tackles at Adelaide Oval as his side continued to push for a finals berth.

Hailing from South Australia, Pedlar was taken by the Crows with pick No.11 in the 2020 draft.

Now in his third season, he made his debut in round 16, 2021, and played two games that year before spending an extended period on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Pedlar has been a regular in Crows' side this season and has become a key cog in the their heralded young brigade, with his physicality and tenacity evident throughout Saturday's match.

The 21-year-old is the second Adelaide player to be nominated for the Rising Star award this year, alongside Max Michalanney who was nominated in round five.

Saturday's win lifted Adelaide into seventh spot on the ladder, bringing its win-loss record to 8-7 ahead of a trip to Marvel Stadium this weekend to face Essendon.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)