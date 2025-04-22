Murphy Reid is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round six

Murphy Reid in action during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PROMISING Fremantle midfielder Murphy Reid has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round six after his performance against Melbourne.

The 18-year-old, taken with pick No.17 last year, had 17 disposals, three marks, three tackles, six inside 50s and a goal as the Dockers fell just short of the Demons at the MCG on Saturday.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

Reid has been a revelation for Justin Longmuir's side so far since bursting onto the scene with four goals in four minutes on debut against Geelong.

Reid has since been among his team's better players each week, and is averaging 14.7 disposals, 2.2 marks, 2.2 tackles and 1.2 goals in his first six AFL games.

"To get the nomination is pretty special, and hopefully I can finish the year off well," Reid said.

"Week on week I think I’ve been building and becoming a lot more consistent throughout the games."

Reid is Fremantle's first Rising Star nominee since Josh Draper in round 20 last year.

Learn More 01:23

The loss to the Demons has the Dockers with a 3-3 record and sitting just outside the top eight.

They will look to bounce back when they return home to face Adelaide on Anzac Day.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)