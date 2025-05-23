Tasmania's response to the AFL's proposed priority draft package includes fewer restrictions on the players and picks available to the club

Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA wants full access to every player in its first draft intake - including Academy players tied to rival clubs.

The Devils are putting forward their changes to the AFL's proposed draft hand, which was revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this month.

The AFL's proposal currently has six of the Devils' 11 first-round picks carrying caveats that they need to be traded for players as part of deals, which Tasmania is pushing back on.

The Devils will also propose having unencumbered draft access in their first intake, slated for 2027, in particular, to allow them to be able to pick players who are tied to Next Generation Academy and northern club Academies.

The same hope will apply to the batch of 17-year-olds that Tasmania will be able to pre-list in 2026, which under the AFL's proposal will be around nine talented players who are eligible for the 2027 draft being pre-listed by the Devils next year as their start-up rules commence.

There is a view that eligible father-sons would remain off-limits but the Devils are pushing to have more access to the larger pool, given the compromised nature of this year's draft and coming crops.

This has been part of discussions the fledgling club has had with the League around its concession package, which has been road testing the rules with rival clubs in coming weeks.

Rival clubs are largely supportive of having no trade caveats attached to the draft selections, but would be expected to strongly oppose having their Academy products available to Tasmania in the open draft pool.

As reported by AFL.com.au this week, an upcoming AFL Commission meeting mid-year is expected to see the list rules finalised.