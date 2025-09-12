Ahead of Saturday night's semi-final, Michael Whiting takes a look back at some key QClash moments

(Clockwise from left): Harris Andrews, Dayne Zorko and Touk Miller, Steven May and Gold Coast celebrates.

FOR 15 years, the QClash has been, rightfully, off-Broadway, buried in graveyard timeslots and of little interest to supporters of any club aside from those involved.

But on Saturday night at the Gabba, that all changes, as Brisbane and Gold Coast meet for the 30th time in the most consequential match in their rivalry.

The wounded premier trying to defend its home turf and push for a second flag, pitted against the upstart challenger full of confidence and hoping to extend its first run through the September finals gauntlet.

If you're playing catch-up on the Lions and Suns rivalry, here's what you've missed.

Perhaps the most provocative, and surprising, barb of the rivalry came before the teams had even met.

Way back in 2011, Brisbane champion Simon Black was rolled out in front of the media to promote the inaugural game at the Gabba, labelling Jared Brennan and Michael Rischitelli as "mercenaries" for leaving the Lions and heading to the fledgling Suns.

Eight months earlier they were teammates, and now one of the nicest men in the code was lobbing a grenade.

It backfired. In what is still the most exciting contest between the clubs, the Suns shocked the AFL world, winning by eight points on the back of five Nathan Krakouer goals and a best-on-ground performance from, you guessed it, Brennan.

With the clubs both languishing for much of the decade, there were some spot fires that interested Queensland observers, but not much more.

Just five matches in the 29 have been decided by single-figure margins, and none since Brisbane rocketed up the ladder in 2019.

Steven May’s brutal hit on Stefan Martin (2016) earned him a five-match sanction and had blood boiling between the clubs.

It was about the time Touk Miller really entered the fray as a fire starter.

He won the first of his record four Marcus Ashcroft Medals for best afield in the second match of 2016 with his 27 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal.

Chris Fagan's first match as Brisbane coach in 2017 was a rare highlight for the Lions. They kicked seven first-quarter goals against Rodney Eade's men at Carrara and hung on for a two-point win.

Brisbane would finish last that year, with the Suns only one spot higher, as 'Rocket' was shown the door after his third season.

It was eight years ago these two teams propped up the ladder and now they're squaring off in a semi-final that has the entire country watching.

Miller and Dayne Zorko acquainted themselves in 2018 in a rivalry that is still the flashpoint for tensions between the neighbours.

The young Sun was developing a reputation as an excellent tagger at the time, and kept Zorko to a lowly 10 disposals while having 21 of his own in a five-point win at the Gabba (the last time the Suns won at the venue).

As the siren sounded, Miller went to shake hands, but Zorko – a vice-captain and fresh off his first All-Australian season – refused.

That spilled over to the return bout later in the year, where upon winning, Zorko exaggerated a handshake with Miller and then continued to go back to the midfielder multiple times searching for more.

It was a crumb of animosity the media, including AFL.com.au, would cling to for years in the build-up to Brisbane-Gold Coast matches.

Miller has made no secret of the fact he dislikes Brisbane, but as his own game blossomed, the tight tagging of Zorko disappeared.

It did re-emerge in 2023 though, where with Steven King stepping up as a caretaker coach following Stuart Dew's departure, Miller was assigned a run-with role alongside Lachie Neale.

As those two waged a footy war all day, Miller and Zorko would again get entangled at ground level, with the latter making a claim his groin had been grabbed.

Although the Match Review Officer did not cite Miller, Zorko said his groin was "quite bruised" in a radio interview, re-opening the investigation and resulting in a one-match ban for the Sun.

Which brings us to Saturday.

The pair will again be central to the outcome. Zorko as Brisbane's half-back orchestrator and Miller as Gold Coast's power running half-forward/midfielder.

Brisbane has a 21-8 head-to-head record, including 13 of the past 15, but significantly Gold Coast won by 66 points when the teams last met eight weeks ago.

Noah Anderson and teammates celebrate with the trophy after Gold Coast's win over Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Cameron has kicked 35 goals from 14 QClashes to hold the rivalry record.

There are mouth-watering match-ups all over the ground. Josh Dunkley and Matt Rowell. Brandon Starcevich and Bailey Humphrey. Harris Andrews and Ben King. Wil Powell and Cameron. Bodhi Uwland and Cam Rayner.

And maybe even Miller and Zorko.

Whatever the result, Saturday night should catapult this rivalry from legless to legitimate from here on forward.