Ollie Florent, Clayton Oliver and Tom De Koning. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement.

SWAN TOLD TO LOOK

OLLIE Florent has been advised by Sydney to look at his options with the Swans keen to build a package to land wantaway Blue Charlie Curnow.

But Florent has wanted to stay at Sydney, having signed a five-year extension last year through to the end of 2029.

Victorian clubs, including Carlton, are aware of the possibility of Florent being on the market as the club encourages him to assess rival options as they go all-in for a Curnow play.

However the 27-year-old has so far been set on remaining at the Swans despite an inconsistent season under Dean Cox, where he was dropped to the VFL and played 16 games – his lowest in a season since his debut year in 2017.

The half-back and midfielder, who was drafted from the Sandringham Dragons, has had interest from Carlton, among other clubs, during the year.

Oliver Florent runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney has not yet made a firm offer to the Blues for Curnow as the club works through its mix of potential options for the two-time Coleman medallist, after the Blues knocked back Geelong's offer of three-first round picks for Curnow, which was revealed by AFL.com.au on Thursday.

Midfielder James Rowbottom's name has come into discussions, but his manager Matt Bain, of TGI Sport, on Friday told AFL.com.au: "It's that time of year, clubs have asked the question and no doubt been ringing Sydney about him. He loves the club and the players, I can't see it happening."

Will Hayward last year considered Carlton's strong pitch to him before re-signing for five years at Sydney and so far has been reluctant to be involved in a trade to the Blues.

Any package put forward by the Swans would include this year's top pick (No.11) and a 2025 first-round selection.

Carlton has not closed the door on trading Curnow, who has a preference for Geelong but is also keen on Sydney, but has put a value on adding quality players in return if any trade was to eventuate. – Callum Twomey

KEY MIDFIELDERS IN TRADE TALKS

GREATER Western Sydney spoke with Melbourne on Friday after Clayton Oliver settled on the Giants as his preferred new home.

The Demons midfielder's remaining lucrative five-year contract adds a critical layer to the trade talks, with the Giants' future third-round pick expected to be put forward in the discussions over a deal.

Other later picks, as well as potential pick slides, are also tipped to be raised in coming days as the trade gets worked through between the clubs.

It will be the remaining priority for the Giants, who committed to Oliver having met with him a week ago and then toured him at their facility on Tuesday. Collingwood also pursued him, but has moved on to interest in North Melbourne captain Jy Simpkin.

The Pies are looking at Simpkin to boost their midfield stocks, but the Roos will put a steep price on the 27-year-old with four years left on his contract. - Callum Twomey

Jy Simpkin leads North Melbourne out ahead of the match against Richmond in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ROOS CONSIDER GIANT PLAY

NORTH Melbourne will continue to consider its interest in Leek Aleer, with the Roos shaping as the first club to do its work on the defender since St Kilda pulled out of the running for him.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Thursday, in the twist of the trade period the Saints decided to renege on their interest in Aleer after he had requested a trade to the club from the Giants.

The Giants remain open to him returning to the club and have a revised three-year deal on the table for the 24-year-old, who will spend the weekend assessing his options.

The Roos' list boss Brady Rawlings told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday the club would do its work on Aleer, having also been in the mix for Jai Serong as a hybrid backman. – Callum Twomey

BUMPER DEALS IN TRADE PERIOD

THE MEGA eight-year contract signed by Tom De Koning in his move to St Kilda will be the longest deal penned during this year's Trade Period, although multiple players have been wooed by long-term offers across the window's first week.

In addition to tying De Koning to a deal through to 2033, the Saints also shelled out a six-year offer to help with the race for Sam Flanders while Jack Silvagni signed a five-year contract in his free agency move to RSEA Park.

Brisbane secured free agent Oscar Allen on a six-year contract that earned West Coast Band One compensation and the No.2 pick in return, while Sam Draper was lured north courtesy of deal that can get up to six years and take him through to the end of 2031.

Tom De Koning after being unveiled as a St Kilda player. Picture: St Kilda FC

Cal Ah Chee will head to Adelaide on a five-year deal when a trade is completed later in the window, while West Coast locked away Brandon Starcevich on an initial four-year contract that could extend to as long as six seasons.

Liam Reidy, Campbell Chesser and Brody Mihocek were among those to join rival clubs on initial two-year deals, Charlie Spargo, Jacob Wehr, Liam Ryan and Malcolm Rosas jnr all signed three-year contracts, while James Worpel inked a four-year deal at Geelong.

A host of clubs are also set to pick up the remainder of a long-term contract in deals still to be competed, with Zach Merrett (2027), Rowan Marshall (2027), Christian Petracca (2029), Charlie Curnow (2029), Jy Simpkin (2029) and Clayton Oliver (2030) still hopeful of trades elsewhere. – Riley Beveridge

CLUBS CONTINUE TO GO PICK HUNTING

WEST Coast, the Western Bulldogs, Essendon and Collingwood are among the clubs continuing to hunt for ways to get up the draft board, while a number of others are searching for future picks as they look ahead to 2026.

The Eagles have amassed a handy suite of selections to potentially jump up the board, hauling in picks No.13, 34, 38, 41, 53 and 58 in deals across the Trade Period's first week to complement their No.1 and No.2 selections.

The Bulldogs have picks No.12 and 33 and like West Coast have been linked to a move for Gold Coast's No.7 pick, although that selection could now be tied into any Christian Petracca trade with Melbourne across the next four days.

Christian Petracca poses for a photo on May 20, 2025, ahead of his 200th game. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon has reached out to both West Coast and Richmond for ways to get higher up the board with its No.5, 6, 21, 27 and 30 selections, with list boss Matt Rosa telling Gettable last week the club had interest in packaging picks to get to the prized No.1 spot last week.

Collingwood is another club that has an eye on getting up the order, either to help regenerate its list through the draft or to find a selection that will appease North Melbourne in a trade for captain Jy Simpkin.

Port Adelaide is looking towards 2026 picks and added a future second-round selection on Friday in the Ben Ainsworth-Corey Durdin trade, as it eyes points to match a bid on potential Next Generation Academy member Dougie Cochrane.

Dougie Cochrane in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL Futures Boys game on Grand Final Day, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton will also need to keep an eye on its 2026 draft ammunition, with father-son prospect Cody Walker in the mix with Cochrane to start next year as a genuine No.1 pick contender.

While the Trade Period closes at 7.30pm AEDT on Wednesday evening, clubs can continue to trade picks all the way through to close to the national draft which this year is due to fall on November 19-20. – Riley Beveridge

DOGS EYE ANOTHER DARCY

WESTERN Bulldogs father-son prospect Will Darcy is hopeful of joining brother Sam at the club as the Dogs eye another chapter to the Darcy legacy.

Will, a versatile tall, is eligible for this year's draft after a big growth spurt late in his teens, and attended this month's national Telstra AFL Draft Combine.

Older brother Sam is a superstar of the competition, father Luke a former gun ruckman and current board member of the Dogs, while Luke's dad David also played more than 130 games for the Bulldogs.

Will told AFL.com.au at the Draft Combine that he was keen to add to the family's links at Mission Whitten Oval.

Will Darcy looks on during the Oakleigh Chargers' Coates Talent League clash against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've done a bit of the father-son Academy and that's been good fun. This year I went down there every few Wednesdays and did some light touch work, some recovery and watched some vision. It was good fun," he said.

"I've always barracked for them since I was younger so it's always been the dream club to go to with all the history."

Darcy said he had always leant on Luke and his siblings through his footy journey.

"We've always gone for kicks and [Luke] has always kicked up high balls, for me and my older and younger brothers and done a heap of that," Darcy said.

"It's been pretty good watching [Sam]. He started off a little bit slower as he grew and that's what I've expected if I ever get to a club, I know it's going to take some time.

"A lot of work gets into things like getting into the gym and being patient and he set the tone knowing you should keep working through setbacks and keep going."

The Western Bulldogs only hold picks 12 and 33 currently in this year's draft, with list manager Michael Regan saying on Friday the club would finalise its draft plans for Darcy after the trade period.

"We're working through all of our options. We need to make sure we cover ourselves through the draft, but Will is an exciting prospect, his football has some really unique and special attributes for a 198cm [prospect]," Regan told Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"The important part with Will is he has a long-term focus on his career, which we do as well. Will has had less exposure to the pathways than most players and he has a lot of developing to do, but he's a really exciting prospect in terms of what he can do on-field and a really good person off it from a good family.

"They're the things we factor in and care deeply about in terms of bringing good people in. We'll let the process play out and be in touch with Will and his family as the trade period finishes up." – Callum Twomey