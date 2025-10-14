Leek Aleer has recommitted to GWS after his trade request to St Kilda fell through

Leek Aleer takes a seflie with fans after the round 22 match between GWS and North Melbourne at Manuka Oval on August 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST days after being left "shattered" by St Kilda, Leek Aleer has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Greater Western Sydney.

The 24-year-old defender had been courted by the Saints for 18 months but was left in the lurch after they pulled out of a potential trade last week.

Aleer was set to take up a four-year offer with the Saints, who have already locked in Jack Silvagni, Tom De Koning, Sam Flanders and Liam Ryan this trade period.

"We're not privy to other clubs' strategies, so I'm loath to make comments on what other clubs are doing, but Leek is shattered," GWS football boss Jason McCartney said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week.



"He's incredibly disappointed. He loves our footy club. He was in tears at his exit interview.



"The reason for leaving was great opportunity to play regular football … and it was obviously a good offer."

Taken with pick No.15 in 2021, Aleer has played 25 games for the Giants, including a career-high 13 this season after impressing with his combination of athleticism and ability in the air.

"While in recent weeks there's been discussion around where his future lies, we have always been steadfast in the fact that Leek is a highly valued player and person at the Giants and we're thrilled to have him on board through to 2027 and we believe he'll continue to grow into a key part of our backline for years to come," McCartney said on Tuesday.

The Giants have been relatively quiet so far this trade period, losing Jacob Wehr to Port Adelaide as a free agent, while also being involved in a pick swap with the Western Bulldogs to jump up the draft order.