MAJAK Daw's second chance at Melbourne will be extended into 2022.

AFL.com.au understands Daw and the Demons are in the final stages of a fresh deal which will see him retained as a rookie.

Daw remains one of 10 unsigned Demons after their list changes were announced on Monday, but will be handed another deal after he joined as a pre-season signing in March.

The 30-year-old, who was delisted by North Melbourne at the end of 2020, was originally brought to Demons as back-up forward support after pre-season injuries to Ben Brown and Sam Weideman.

However, with both players proving their fitness early in the season, combined with the renaissance of Tom McDonald, Daw was used as a ruckman at VFL level.

While he didn't play an AFL game at his second home in 2021, Daw impressed at centre bounces for Casey and averaged 26 hitouts per game in eight VFL matches.

Skipper Max Gawn and emerging star Luke Jackson are clearly the club's priorities in the ruck, however Daw will provide adequate back-up should either get injured in 2022.

Max Gawn and Majak Daw at Melbourne training on June 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons delisted developing tall Austin Bradtke on Monday, leaving Gawn, Jackson and Daw as the only ruckmen on their list.

Veteran Michael Hibberd and rookie Mitch Brown are expected to win a new deals for 2022, while Oskar Baker and NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft signing Daniel Turner are likely to be retained.

Other Demons out of contract include Kade Chandler, Toby Bedford, Kye Declase, Marty Hore and Deakyn Smith. – Mitch Cleary

DOCKERS SET FAIR PRICE FOR CAT

FREMANTLE and Geelong face a period of negotiation to reach an agreement on Jordan Clark's move west, with the Dockers expected to baulk at any request for a first-round pick in exchange for the contracted speedster.

The Cats believe Clark is worth a pick between Fremantle's current No.8 selection and their No.27 pick, having used pick No.15 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft to recruit the 20-year-old.

The Dockers, however, are understood to view their pick No.27 as a fair price to pay for a player who featured eight times in 2021 and was an unused medical substitute on a further three occasions.

The West Australian has played 32 games in three seasons and is keen to join the Dockers. He is yet to make any trade request public, but it is understood all parties are clear on his desire to make the move.

Jordan Clark in action against Greater Western Sydney in round 21 on August 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Dockers continue to workshop several trade scenarios involving Carlton in anticipation of a formal request from midfielder Adam Cerra, which was yet to be made on Tuesday.

Direct negotiations will ramp up only when that request is made, given Melbourne has remained an interested party all the way through to its premiership and has pitched directly to Cerra recently.

Carlton's pick No.6 remains the centrepiece of any potential deal with Carlton, with an expectation the Blues will need to add a later selection on top of that. – Nathan Schmook

YOUNG EAGLE SET TO STICK AROUND

A BREAKOUT season for Jamaine Jones is set to result in a new contract at West Coast.

The Eagles are working towards securing Jones to a new deal, after the exciting half-forward emerged as a senior regular this season to continue making the most of his second chance at the club.

Delisted by Geelong after three years as a rookie in 2019, Jones was recruited to West Coast as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing on the eve of the 2020 campaign and was handed a one-year deal to remain on the rookie list in 2021.

The 22-year-old then played a career-high 15 games this season, enjoying a three-goal outing against the Western Bulldogs in March and a performance that featured 21 disposals and two goals against Fremantle in May.

Jamaine Jones breaks away from Tom Clurey in round three. Picture: AFL Photos

A syndesmosis injury would keep him sidelined for six matches towards the end of the campaign, but he returned for the team's must-win round 23 clash against Brisbane where he finished with eight tackles.

West Coast is determined to retain Jones, having agreed to delist Jarrod Cameron on Tuesday despite the young forward still having one season to run on his contract with the club.

Cameron dealt with a series of injury issues during his three-season stint with the Eagles, having emerged as a talented young prospect in 2019 when he kicked 10 goals from his first four senior games.

West Coast is set for a relatively quiet Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, but is likely to acquire former top-10 pick Sam Petrevski-Seton from Carlton after the midfielder requested a move to the Eagles last week. – Riley Beveridge

IN OTHER NEWS

- Western Bulldogs midfielder Patrick Lipinski has officially requested a trade to Collingwood. The Grand Finalists had offered the youngster a three-year deal to stay, but he followed through on his desire to move on Tuesday.

- Gold Coast has revealed that midfielder Will Brodie has told the club he is open to exploring his options during this year's trade period, while Darcy Macpherson could also be looking to move.

- Geelong midfielder Charlie Constable could still return to GMHBA Stadium in 2022, but is open to opportunities elsewhere. The big-bodied onballer has "moderate" interest from rival clubs.

- West Coast is set to cut young forward Jarrod Cameron, despite him still having one year to run on his contract with the club. The younger brother of Charlie managed just 12 senior games in an injury-plagued stint with the Eagles.