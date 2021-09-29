INSIDE TRADING: Shaun Atley's future at North Melbourne is in the air. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND'S look at moving up the NAB AFL Draft order loomed as a possible unlocking of the Jordan Dawson trade to Adelaide, however the Crows do not plan to split their prized pick No.4.

The Tigers have one of the strongest draft hands in the League this year, holding picks 7, 15, 26 and 28 inside the first two rounds and have notified clubs they would look at packaging up selections to shift up the board, including having interest in Gold Coast's pick No.3.

The 2019-20 premiers are understood to have also been interested in grabbing the Crows' pick No.4 in exchange for a package including pick No.7 which would see Adelaide keep an early pick, while also having a bigger suite of selections to use to land Dawson from the Swans.

However, the Crows plan to hold their top pick and go to the draft as they push for more top-end talent, with their future first-round pick also not expected to be a part of any Dawson deal.

Adelaide list manager Justin Reid told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday that discussions with the Swans over a trade for Dawson were in their early stages.

"We've had preliminary conversations with Sydney. We'll pick up those conversations again early next week," Reid said.

"The focus and sole focus for us is Jordy Dawson and working through that through the Trade Period and then a draft focus."

Adelaide has its list contracted so any Crows player featuring in the trade for the long-kicking left-footer is unlikely. The Crows' next pick after No.4 is pick No.23. – Callum Twomey

EAGLES CHAMPION STILL UNDECIDED

WEST Coast champion Josh Kennedy has not yet committed to playing on in 2022 after a one-year deal had appeared imminent.

Both Kennedy and the Eagles had spoken publicly about their desire for the veteran forward to continue for a 17th AFL season after booting 41 goals from 18 games this year.



But while the Eagles remain keen for their all-time leading goalkicker to play on, Kennedy’s management said he was still to confirm his desire to accept a contract offer.

West Coast's Josh Kennedy during the loss to Collingwood in round 20, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

West Coast has not put any time pressure on Kennedy to make a decision, with the club also yet to announce an expected new deal for premiership captain Shannon Hurn.

The Eagles this week extended defender Josh Rotham for a further three seasons and are also expected to re-sign half-back Luke Foley and half-forward Jamaine Jones.

Victorian tall Jarrod Brander is seeking a new club and could make his way to Carlton, while West Australian Sam Petrevski-Seton looks set to join the Eagles. – Nathan Schmook

ROOS MAKE VETERAN WAIT

NORTH Melbourne veteran Shaun Atley will be made to wait until after this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period before being informed whether he will receive an offer for next season.

Atley is the most experienced Kangaroo currently playing the waiting game at Arden Street, having been dropped for three of the final four matches this season after an indifferent year under the guidance of new coach David Noble.

It brought an end to a proud period as a regular in North Melbourne's team, with Atley previously playing 216 of a possible 219 games for the club dating back to the start of the 2012 season.

North Melbourne's Shaun Atley kicks the ball during round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne faced a tricky situation with a number of senior players this off-season, with veteran defender Robbie Tarrant opting to take a two-year deal at Richmond after 174 games for the Kangaroos.

Free agent Trent Dumont is also uncontracted and faces an uncertain future as he explores his options, while Taylor Garner and Dom Tyson have been delisted. But highly respected captain Jack Ziebell re-signed on a two-year contract last week.

Reserve ruckman Tom Campbell and NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft prospect Charlie Ham are also uncontracted beyond 2021, joining Atley and Dumont in awaiting decisions on their future throughout the trade period. – Riley Beveridge

DOCKERS COMMIT TO UNSIGNED DUO

FREMANTLE has committed list spots to its final two out-of-contract players, with Darcy Tucker and Mitch Crowden set to sign on for 2022.

The Dockers have been in negotiations with Tucker for some time now and are keen to retain the Victorian midfielder, who played 16 games in 2021 and averaged 17 disposals.

The 24-year-old had been seeking clarity on his future role at the club after a move to half-back late in the season, but now looks likely to target a wing position in 2022.

Crowden, meanwhile, has received a commitment that he will be at the club next season, even if he is required to move onto a rookie contract.

Fremantle's Mitch Crowden in action during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old played 16 games this season, largely as a pressure forward with stints in the midfield.

The Dockers have utilised the rookie list in recent seasons for players including Lachie Schultz and Ethan Hughes, given $80,000 of a rookie's salary sits outside the salary cap.

Hughes has moved off the rookie list in 2022, while the re-signed Schultz will spend his next two seasons under that arrangement.

Crowden and Tucker are the only uncontracted players on the Dockers' list as the club negotiates midfielder Adam Cerra's exit and attempts to secure contracted Geelong speedster Jordan Clark. – Nathan Schmook

IN OTHER NEWS

- Adam Cerra has officially nominated Carlton as his preferred home in 2022 and beyond. The uncontracted Fremantle youngster had also drawn interest from premiers Melbourne.

- Geelong defender Lachie Henderson has opted to retire. The veteran was awaiting a contract offer, before deciding to hang up his boots on Wednesday. Irish recruit Stefan Okunbor has also returned home.

- Adelaide has started preliminary talks with Sydney over a move for uncontracted gun Jordan Dawson, who has requested a trade to the Crows. However, the club has ruled out moving up to pick No.1 to snag South Australian local Jason Horne-Francis.

- Richmond premiership champion Alex Rance has landed at Essendon … but only in a part-time development coaching role. The defender shocked the Tigers when he retired in December 2019 at the age of 30.