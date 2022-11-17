AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top prospects in the medium and tall midfielders group ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday November 28 and Tuesday November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday November 30.

The medium and tall midfielders group features many of the prospects expected to feature in the first-round of selections at this year’s Draft.

Victoria Metro and Sandringham Dragons midfielder Will Ashcroft headlines the group after a dominant 2022 season that saw him named captain of the NAB AFL National Championships All-Australian team and NAB League Team of the Year.

Oakleigh Chargers teammates George Wardlaw and Elijah Tsatas also feature. Both have managed injuries throughout the 2022 campaign but remain two of the most exciting prospects in this year’s Draft pool.

Western Australian duo Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett have impressed with their on-field performances throughout the 2022 season and have further elevated their status with impressive testing results at the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

Meanwhile, South Australian midfield bull Mattaes Phillipou has been outstanding at club level for Woodville-West Torrens, with his penetrating left-foot kick and powerful burst from stoppages a feature of his game.

Sheehan's player profiles have been released by positional group every Thursday ahead of this year's draft.

The players featured in the profiles attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combine.

Stay up to date with all the latest news ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at the AFL Draft Hub.

NATIONAL COMBINE

Edward Allan

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Mosman Park

Date of Birth: 26/05/04; Height: 194cm; Weight: 83kg

Highly regarded tall midfielder who missed most of the year due to a back injury. After just one game at under-18s club level he was included in Western Australia’s team for its final game at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships, giving scouts a glimpse of his undoubted AFL potential. His acceleration from midfield to kick a 50-metre goal on the run was a highlight. Finished the season playing just five club games, where he averaged 25 disposals (10 contested). However, it’s when he tested as the quickest player nationally at the NAB AFL Draft Combine, recording a time of 2.81 seconds for the 20m sprint, that the AFL world took notice. He is the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle star Ben Allan but is not eligible for either club under the father-son criteria. Excites all AFL clubs with his scope for development.

Will Ashcroft

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Old Brighton Grammarians

Date of Birth: 06/05/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 78kg

Super professional midfielder who dominated throughout the 2022 season. Wins the ball on both the inside and outside with an exciting burst of speed. Played a total of 22 games for the Sandringham Dragons (NAB League), Victoria Metro (National Championships), Australia (AFL Academy) and the Brisbane Lions (VFL) and averaged 33 disposals. Among his accolades were the Larke Medal, captain of the NAB AFL National Championships All-Australian team, captain of the NAB League Team of the Year, captain of the Sandringham Dragons premiership team and the best on ground medal in the NAB League Grand Final. Is set to join the Brisbane Lions as a father-son selection, carrying on a legacy at the club where his father Marcus was a three-time premiership player. Is the best prepared player for AFL in the Draft pool this year.

Jaxon Binns

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Berwick

Date of Birth: 29/10/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 69kg

Outside midfielder who is a running machine. Averaged 26 disposals and six marks for Victoria Country at the National Championships to win All-Australian honours. Also impressed for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League, averaging 22 disposals across eight games and also booted eight goals. His athleticism showed through at the Draft Combine, with his 8.18 seconds for the agility test ranked second overall, while his 6 minutes flat for the 2km was third.

Hugh Bond

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: North Ballarat

Date of Birth: 25/09/04 Height: 185cm; Weight: 82kg

A medium midfielder who is a prolific ball winner and is as strong as an ox, having been a national level rower. Regarded as a stoppage star, he wins his own ball and finds space when there is little. He has an elite endurance base which helps him get from contest to contest. Averaged 20 disposals and nine tackles for the GWV Rebels in the NAB League this year, finishing runner-up in their best and fairest award.

Coby Burgiel

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Maffra

Date of Birth: 09/09/04; Height: 183kg; Weight: 80kg

Prolific ball-winning midfielder who averaged 22 disposals (50% contested) in nine games for the Gippsland Power in the NAB League, as well as being a consistent performer for Victoria Country at the National Championships, averaging 17 disposals. Was named among Country’s best players in their win in the wet against South Australia. Confirmed his speed as a weapon with his 2.88 seconds for the 20m sprint, which ranked third nationally at the Draft Combine.

Adam D’Aloia

State: South Australia

State League Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Community Club: Henley

Date of Birth: 09/04/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 83kg

A strong-bodied medium midfielder who was ultra-consistent for South Australia throughout the National Championships. Averaged 24 disposals (78% efficiency), 14 contested possessions and five inside 50s to take out his team’s MVP award and win All-Australian honours. Was also a prolific ball winner at under-18s level with Woodville-West Torrens before progressing to play seven games at reserves level, where he was again able to find the ball, averaging 23 disposals.

Will Dowling

State: South Australia

State League Club: North Adelaide

Community Club: Walkerville

Date of Birth: 01/07/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 80kg

A medium midfielder who can play on the inside or outside and have an impact with his consistent ball-winning ability. A real stoppage star, he has great hands and creativity, setting up his teammates with his smart decision-making. He averaged an impressive 31 disposals in 12 matches at under-18s level for North Adelaide this year and continued that form to be among South Australia most consistent players in the National Championships, averaging 25 disposals. His endurance was on show at the Draft Combine, with his 6:21 seconds for the 2km time trial ranked eighth overall nationally.

Jaspa Fletcher

State: Queensland

State League Club: Brisbane Lions Academy

Community Club: Sherwood

Date of Birth: 24/02/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 76kg

A medium midfielder who can play on both the inside and outside. He has a neat step through traffic and is composed with the ball in hand. Had an outstanding season, which included averaging 23 disposals (78% efficiency) and three tackles to win All-Australian honours playing for the Allies at the National Championships. Earlier won the Hunter Harrison Medal as the best and fairest player in the Academy series playing for the Brisbane Lions Academy. Is the son of former AFL star Adrian Fletcher, who played 231 matches for Geelong, St Kilda, Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, but qualifies only for the latter under the father-son rule. Also eligible for the Lions under their Academy provisions.

Jason Gillbee

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Balranald

Date of Birth: 15/05/04; Height: 191cm; Weight: 76kg

A rangy and versatile player who can play on the wing or off half back. He was a prolific ball winner for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League this season after relocating from New South Wales, averaging 22 disposals and five marks. A strong player in one-on-one contests, he is prepared to take the game on with his dash with the ball. These qualities were on display for the Allies at the National Championships, being among his team’s best against both South Australia and Western Australia. He also showed his competitiveness and elite endurance at the Draft Combine, ranked equal-first for the 2km with his time of 5:54.

Reuben Ginbey

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Perth

Community Club: Dunsborough

Date of Birth: 10/09/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 82kg

Left-footed midfielder who was outstanding in winning contested ball and showed a real burst of speed from stoppage for Western Australia at the National Championships. He averaged 21 disposals, 10 contested possessions, four tackles and three clearances to win Western Australia’s MVP and All-Australian honours. A product of Wesley College, he also had a taste of league football with East Perth, playing four senior matches in the WAFL this year. Showcased his elite all-round athleticism at the Draft Combine, where he ranked in the top bracket for speed (2.93 seconds for the 20m sprint), endurance (6:15 seconds for the 2km time trial) and power (83cm for the running vertical jump).

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Elijah Hewett is pictured during the AFL Draft Combine at Margaret Court Arena on October 09, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/AFL Photos)

Elijah Hewett

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Community Club: Caversham

Date of Birth: 27/05/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 85kg

A highly-rated medium midfielder who uses his explosive power to break the lines or burst from stoppage. Was at his best with 29 disposals and two goals for Western Australia against eventual title winner Victoria Metro at the National Championships. He progressed to play nine senior matches in the WAFL for Swan Districts this year, averaging 14 disposals. Confirmed his dazzling speed and slick agility at the Draft Combine, where he recorded a time of 2.96 seconds for the 20m sprint and 8.2 seconds for the agility test, which was ranked third nationally.

Oliver Hollands

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Wodonga

Date of Birth: 16/01/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 71kg

Medium midfielder who used his elite aerobic capacity, work rate and footy nous to be a prolific ball winner for Victoria Country. Averaged 24 disposals (75% efficiency) and four tackles throughout the National Championships to earn All-Australian honours. Also shared his talents between Geelong Grammar, winning their best player award, and the Murray Bushrangers, where he averaged 24 disposals in five NAB League matches. Rounded off an impressive year with his elite endurance performance at the Draft Combine, where he ranked equal-first with a time of 5:54 for the 2km time trial. His brother Elijah won a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination with the Gold Coast Suns this year.

Cameron Mackenzie

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Beaumaris

Date of Birth: 21/01/04; Height: 188cm; Weight: 83kg

A medium midfielder who had an ultra-consistent National Championships campaign for Victoria Metro, averaging 25 disposals with a nice balance of contested possessions (10) and uncontested possessions (15) to win All-Australian honours. Used his burst from stoppages, along with his vision and neat disposal to set up his team forward of centre. Continued his good form when playing with the Sandringham Dragons and was a vital cog in their NAB League premiership campaign, averaging 24 disposals in 10 matches. Although part of St Kilda’s NGA program, the Saints can only match any bid after selection 40. His performances this year suggest he won’t be available by that point of the Draft.

Caleb Mitchell

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Yarrawonga

Date of Birth 10/08/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 80kg

Left-footed wingman who burst onto the scene this year with some outstanding performances for the Murray Bushrangers. His standout effort came against ladder-leader Gippsland Power when he amassed 31 disposals and kicked two goals. He averaged 19 disposals in 10 NAB League games and also grabbed his chance for Victoria Country. Played all four matches at the National Championships, highlighted by his 24 disposals in their thrilling victory over South Australia, with his ball use impressive. His 6:37 seconds for the 2km time trial at the National Combine was a solid indication of his running capacity.

Mattaes Phillipou

State: South Australia

State League Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Community Club: PHOS Camden

Date of Birth: 27/12/04; Height: 190cm; Weight: 89kg

A tall midfielder who carried dominant form at under-18s level for Woodville-West Torrens into the National Championships. Was outstanding with 24 disposals, five clearances and two goals in South Australia’s win against the Allies, and was solid in the other three matches, averaging 17 disposals. A penetrating left footer with a powerful burst from stoppages, he tested impressively at the Draft Combine, with his speed (2.99 seconds for the 20m sprint) and endurance (6:25 for the 2km time trial) suggesting he has the athleticism to be a weapon in the midfield. His father Sam played in the AFL with the Western Bulldogs but not enough games to qualify under father-son provisions.

Harry Rowston

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: GWS Giants Academy/Calder Cannons

Community Club: Griffith Swans

Date of Birth: 12/08/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 81kg

A midfielder-forward who had an outstanding year with the GWS Giants Academy and Calder Cannons in the NAB League, averaging 23 disposals in seven games. Also performed very well for Assumption College at school level and the Allies at the National Championships. He averaged 23 disposals (72% efficiency) with 10 contested to win the Allies’ MVP award and All-Australian honours. A stoppage star, he also showed the ability to kick important goals when his team needed them. Tested soundly at the Draft Combine for speed (3.03 seconds for the 20m sprint) and endurance (6:33 seconds for the 2km trial) and excellent for agility (8.3 seconds for the agility test).

Mitch Szybkowski

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Beaconsfield

Date of Birth: 09/01/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 86kg

A medium midfielder with a sharp competitive edge, he attacks the ball aggressively and lays strong tackles on the opposition. A good ball-winner with clean hands and great vision, he also creates for his team with smart ball use. Averaged 23 disposals in seven games for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League and was among Victoria Country’s most consistent players at the National Championships, averaging 24 disposals and four tackles. Demonstrated his power at the Draft Combine with his running vertical jump of 83cm, which ranked eighth overall.

Elijah Tsatas

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Surrey Park

Date of Birth: 18/10/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 79kg

A medium midfielder with elite ball-winning ability and a neat step through traffic. He started the NAB League season on fire, averaging 32 disposals across the opening four rounds. However, a persistent foot injury required rehabilitation after representing Australia as part of the AFL Academy in May. He returned for only a handful of college matches for Wesley and two games for the Oakleigh Chargers late in the year. However, this was enough to see him win the Chargers best and fairest, after averaging 34 disposals and 12 clearances in six matches. Finished his season on a high by being among Victoria Metro’s best players with 29 disposals in the National Championships title-deciding win over Victoria Country in September. Tested soundly at the Draft Combine, indicating he was fully recovered from the mid-season injury.

George Wardlaw

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: St Peter’s

Date of Birth 18/07/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 80kg

A medium midfielder who is a real competitive beast, highlighted by his ferocious attack on the ball in the air and at ground level. He made a strong start to the NAB League season with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 20.7 disposals and 5.7 tackles from his first three games. Was then outstanding representing Australia as part of the AFL Academy in May, being awarded the medal as his side’s best player against Collingwood’s VFL team. He recorded 18 disposals in the tight defeat, with his overhead marking and bursts from stoppages features of his game on the day. However, that was the last time, outside of school level, he was to play this season after suffering a reoccurring hamstring injury that curtailed his progress. Although he didn’t test at the Draft Combine, his rehab is progressing extremely well and he looks set to begin full training shortly.

George Wardlaw receives the best NAB AFL Academy player medal against Collingwood on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE COMBINES

Yuyu Ashwin

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Doncaster

Date of Birth: 12/07/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 77kg

Smooth-moving wingman who provides outside run and carry and is an efficient ball user. A team-oriented player with Japanese heritage, he is part of Collingwood’s NGA program and eligible for selection after selection 40 for the Magpies should another club make a bid. Played 13 matches for the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 16 disposals, and got a taste of senior football in three matches at VFL level with Collingwood.

Charlie Barnett

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Kyabram

Date of Birth: 24/08/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 82kg

Midfielder who mixed his football between Xavier College and the Bendigo Pioneers this year. Played eight matches in the NAB League, averaging 16 disposals, as well as twice playing for Victoria Country in the National Championships. His time of 6:22 in the 2km time trial was very impressive and ranked third overall among those who tested at the State Draft Combines.

Kane Bevan

State: Western Australia

State League Club: West Perth

Community Club: Joondalup Kinross

Date of Birth: 25/04/04; Height: 191cm; Weight: 87kg

Strong-bodied inside midfielder who is both strong overhead and can push forward and kick goals. Dominated in the WAFL under-18s competition, winning the Jack Clarke Medal as the best and fairest player after averaging 26 disposals and seven clearances in 13 matches. Was also a solid performer for Western Australian at the National Championships, despite missing a couple of games with illness. Did not test at the Draft Combine due to injury.

Taj Campbell-Farrell

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Rye

Date of Birth: 29/06/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 85kg

Strong-bodied midfielder who tied for the Morrish Medal as the NAB League’s best and fairest player. Averaged 27 disposals (12 contested) in 11 appearances for the Dandenong Stingrays. Has clean hands and good vision, as well as being a relentless tackler. A resilient type, he played most of the season with compartment syndrome which restricted his mobility before having corrective surgery later in the season. Did not test at the Draft Combine as he is still in rehab.

Ted Clohesy

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: St Joseph’s

Date of Birth: 09/06/04; Height: 184cm; Weight: 76kg

Tough and competitive midfielder who excels at stoppages, wins his own ball and tackles aggressively. Had an excellent year, averaging 24 disposals and seven tackles from his 10 matches with the Falcons, as well as averaging 18 disposals in three matches for Victoria Country. With his mother born in South Africa, he is eligible under the AFL’s NGA rules to be selected by Geelong, with the Cats committed to taking him as a rookie if he is overlooked in the National Draft.

Darcy Edmends

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Northern Knights

Community Club: Heidelberg

Date of Birth: 28/05/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 74kg

An outside midfielder who is a smooth mover on the wing. He covers the ground particularly well with a smart step through traffic. A creative player with his neat disposal by hand and foot, he averaged 19 disposals in seven NAB League matches for the Northern Knights, as well as impressing for Victoria Metro, where he averaged 16 disposals in the National Championships-winning team.

Michael Kiraly

Pronunciation: Ki-rye

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Sandhurst

Date of Birth: 09/01/04; Height: 184cm; Weight: 76kg

Midfielder who is versatile and can also play at half back, where he uses his penetrating kicking to set up his team. Is a composed player with good vision and awareness, attributes he showed for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League, averaging 20 disposals (nine contested), four marks and three tackles in 12 matches.

Bailey Macdonald

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Surrey Park

Date of Birth: 04/08/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 74kg

Wingman or half back who can break the lines with his dazzling pace. Mixed his football between Wesley College and the Oakleigh Chargers. Played four games in the NAB League, averaging 11 disposals, before being promoted into the Victoria Metro team for the final match of the National Championships. Showed some of his trademark speed in the game against Victoria Country to contribute to the title-winning team.

Connor McDonald

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Perth

Community Club: Applecross Mount Pleasant

Date of Birth: 26/11/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 75kg

Midfielder who dominated under-18s football for Perth, averaging 26 disposals in five matches. Also showed distinct potential at Aquinas College, before being promoted to Western Australia’s team for the final two matches of the National Championships. Acquitted himself well and averaged 15 disposals per match. Is the brother of Sydney Swans forward Logan McDonald.

Paul Pascu

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Oak Park

Date of Birth: 20/08/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 86kg

A tough as nails midfielder who can also play in defence. Wins his own ball and uses it effectively, particularly on his preferred left foot. Captained the Calder Cannons this year, playing 13 matches and averaging 17 disposals (seven contested), as well as getting a taste of the next levels playing with both Victoria Metro and Essendon in the VFL.

Baxter Philip

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Perth

Community Club: Rossmoyne

Date of Birth:15/06/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 69kg

Wingman who was eye-catching in 12 games at under-18s level with his line-breaking speed and agility. Was promoted to play a couple of reserves games, before making his senior debut for Perth late in the year. Was invited to the State Draft Combine in Perth and grabbed the opportunity to showcase his weapons athletically, recording 7.87 seconds for the agility test and a 95cm running vertical jump. Looks to have tremendous upside.

Kobe Ryan

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Plympton

Date of Birth: 17/02/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 73kg

A versatile prospect who was the dominant player at SANFL under-18s level earlier this year, averaging 30 disposals before being promoted to West Adelaide’s senior sides. Made an impressive start to his senior career, averaging 18 disposals in four matches. His toughness in the contest, clean hands, creativity and ability to find space were all key features of his game when he represented South Australia in three matches at the National Championships, averaging 22 disposals.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 15: Lachlan Scannell of Glenelg leads the 2km time trial during the 2022 South Australia AFL Draft Combine at UniSA on October 15, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos)

Lachlan Scannell

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Brighton Districts & Old Scholars

Date of Birth: 16/08/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 75kg

Wingman and half back who covers the ground smoothly with his efficient running style and uses the ball well by hand and foot. Looked set for an exciting Draft year before injury interrupted his season, limiting him to only three games for Glenelg’s under-18s. Reminded AFL clubs of his elite aerobic capacity with a time of 5:49 on the 2km time trial, which ranked first among all participants at this year’s State Draft Combines.

Kaleb Smith

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Melville

Date of Birth: 20/11/04; Height: 180cm; Weight: 77kg

Versatile and powerful player who shared his football talent between Wesley College and East Fremantle. Excelled in the WAFL under-18s competition, averaging 22 disposals (nine contested) in six matches. Is strong overhead for his size and very quick, with the ability to break the lines. Also a state-level junior cricketer, he was extremely impressive at Draft Combine testing. His time of 2.88 seconds for the 20m sprint ranked third overall for all State Draft Combine participants, while his 8.05 seconds in the agility test ranked fourth and confirmed his elite acceleration.

Conrad Williams

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Wembley Downs

Date of Birth: 30/11/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 63kg

Wingman who provides exciting run and carry for his team on the outside. An Indigenous talent who is eligible for Fremantle under Next Generation Academy rules, he averaged 17 disposals in six under-18s games for Claremont. Also got a taste of the next level playing against Victoria Metro at the National Championships.

Next week: Kevin Sheehan’s top 40 prospects

Previous editions

Tall forwards and rucks

Tall defenders

Medium forwards

Medium defenders

Small forwards, defenders and midfielders