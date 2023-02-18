Liam Baker in action during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND tough nut Liam Baker is in a race to be fit for next month's season-opener against Carlton after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Baker was one of several premiership stars who sat out the Tigers' training session on Saturday, watching from the sidelines at Punt Road Oval.

Tom Lynch (foot), Jack Graham (toe) and Ivan Soldo (back soreness) were all kept out of the action, as was young defender Josh Gibcus (hamstring).

Defender Nathan Broad and small forward Jason Castagna were limited to running drills as they recover from hamstring issues.

Baker is expected to resume light duties next week and will miss Friday's match simulation against North Melbourne.

But the 25-year-old could be ready to take on Melbourne in the Tigers' final practice match on March 4, before the MCG showdown with arch-rivals Carlton on March 16.

"(Baker) woke up feeling pretty sore in the stomach over the weekend and had it investigated and unfortunately he had to have his appendix out," Richmond assistant coach Xavier Clarke told reporters on Saturday.

"But Bakes is pretty tough and he's going to be ready for round one, there's no doubt.

"We've all seen the way he plays. If he had his way, he'd probably be out there training (now).

"But he'll rest up and he'll be fine in the coming weeks."

Lynch won Richmond's best and fairest award last season and topped the club's goalkicking for the second time.

The 30-year-old spearhead is on track to face the Blues in round one but may not be fit to play any practice matches in the build-up.

"He's getting back gradually into training," Clarke said.

"Last week he started drip-feeding into some of our drills and again today.

"He should be fully into training next week, so he'll be available for round one."