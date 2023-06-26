Angus Sheldrick celebrates a goal during the Round 14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba, June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY midfielder Angus Sheldrick has earned the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 15 after impressing in the thrashing of West Coast.

Sheldrick, 19, gathered 29 disposals and kicked 1.3 in the Swans' 171-point trouncing of the Eagles at the SCG on Saturday.

The inside midfielder, taken with pick No.18 in the 2021 AFL Draft, joined what was a long list of impressive performances for the Swans.

Sheldrick is the Swans' first nominee for 2023.

After playing two games last year, including one as the unused substitute, Sheldrick had to wait until round seven to get his chance in 2023, but it has been since round 13 that he has grabbed his opportunity.

Sheldrick had 19 disposals in games against both St Kilda and Brisbane in rounds 13 and 14, before stepping up further in the big win over the Eagles.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)