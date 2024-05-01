L-R: Ken Hinkley, John Longmire, Lachie Neale and Cam Rayner, Christian Petracca. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHILE one club prepared to embark on a thrilling finals campaign that ended in premiership glory, another was navigating off-field turmoil that would see two of its champion midfielders explore trades.

The finals delivered many other significant moments on and off the field, while a revered coach left it late to make a big call on his future as we count down the five biggest stories of 2024.

In AFL.com.au's annual six-part series, we count down the biggest football stories of 2024 and the season's most memorable on-field moments, concluding with 5-1.

5. Coach confronts young star in ugly confrontation

The semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn was arguably the best game of the season, with the Power holding on for a three-point win, but the aftermath stole the headlines for days. A social media post by Hawks forward Jack Ginnivan in the build-up that the Power took umbrage to was used by coach Ken Hinkley to motivate his team, and emotions spilled over post-game as the coach taunted Ginnivan on-field. It sparked an immediate defence from captain James Sicily, and opposition coach Sam Mitchell was clearly furious in the aftermath and defensive of his players. Hinkley was issued a please explain by the AFL and ultimately fined $20,000, with the penalty sparking debate as several retired Hawthorn champions led the criticism of Hinkley in the media. The next clash between the two teams has been scheduled for Gather Round and will be one of the most anticipated games of the season.

4. Shock retirement as Joe bows out on top

Key forward Joe Daniher was one of the most influential figures in Brisbane's rise to premiership glory in 2024, but he will not be there next season after his dramatic retirement in the aftermath of the Grand Final. Daniher's retirement was reported in the build-up to the Lions' clash against Sydney, but teammates and staff were tight-lipped on the contracted star's future until it was finally confirmed on the Thursday following the Grand Final. An Essendon father-son selection, Daniher retired after 204 games and 395 goals across 12 seasons, including his last four with the Lions. His Grand Final moment came late in the 60-point win, kicking the final goal of the game and celebrating with fans before being mobbed by teammates. The 30-year-old's late exit will have big implications for the Lions' premiership defence, with former Gold Coast tall Sam Day eventually secured as a delisted free agent to help fill the big void.

3. Longmire's late exit hands Cox the keys

As far as coaching shocks go, John Longmire's decision to walk away from his contract with the Swans in late November was up there. While a handover to Dean Cox has long been mooted, the timing of Longmire's decision was the real surprise with a year remaining on his lucrative contract and following two Grand Final defeats in the past three seasons. Longmire was emotional when he spoke to media about his decision to walk away from the role and hand over responsibility to his right-hand man Cox, leaving as the longest-serving coach in Swans history after 14 seasons. The 2012 premiership coach departs with a winning rate of 62.9 per cent from 333 games and will stay with the Swans in 2025 as executive director of club performance. He will be hotly pursued next year, however, if he decides he is open to coaching again, with Tasmania likely to target him as the Devils' inaugural coach before entering the competition.

Dean Cox and John Longmire speak to the media at Swans HQ on November 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

2. A year of turmoil for troubled Dees

Melbourne moved from drama to crisis in 2024, with premiership star Christian Petracca's horrific injuries in the King's Birthday clash in round 13 the major flashpoint. Petracca suffered four broken ribs, lacerations to the spleen and a punctured lung in that clash against Collingwood but returned to the field before eventually being taken to hospital and spending nearly a week in ICU after undergoing emergency surgery. Described as the "most traumatic experience" of his life, the injuries took a physical and mental toll on Petracca, who then explored a move away from Melbourne. Fellow midfield star Clayton Oliver also looked at his options before committing to the Demons. Off-field, president Kate Roffey departed in September, not long after an interview on SEN that drew criticism, and chief executive Gary Pert announced he would be leaving at the end of the year. An external review of the club's football program took place after a season that saw the Demons cop a 92-point hiding from Fremantle in round 12, sparking a 4-8 run and a slide from fourth to 14th at the end of the season.

Clayton Oliver looks dejected after a loss to GWS during round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

1. A stunning flag for the Lion Kings

Brisbane's 2024 flag was one of the great premierships after the team recovered from 0-3 at the start of the season, missed out on the top four, and was forced to play three finals on the road. Throw in five season-ending knee reconstructions, a 20-year-old Norm Smith medallist in Will Ashcroft, and two brilliant comeback wins to advance through September and this triumph had it all. The win was redemption for the Lions' 2023 Grand Final loss, but particularly for midfielder Jarrod Berry, who had lived with the regret of a crucial 50m penalty late in that decider. It was also a maiden flag for dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, who played in two losing Grand Finals and pushed through an ankle injury to challenge Ashcroft as best afield with 35 disposals and nine clearances. Then there was coach Chris Fagan, who was so central to it all. He paved a new path as a coach who had not played at VFL/AFL level and became the oldest premiership coach in League history at 63, having taken the Lions from the bottom to the top.