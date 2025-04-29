Ahead of a huge QClash, Lions gun Will Ashcroft says Brisbane is ready for whatever Gold Coast throws at it

Will Ashcroft, Nick Holman and Brandon Starcevich wrestle during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER some pre-season spot fires against the same opponent, Will Ashcroft says he and Brisbane are prepared for anything come Sunday night's mouth-watering QClash at the Gabba.

When Brisbane and Gold Coast met at Carrara in February, Will's younger brother Levi was central to several skirmishes that broke out between the teams.

There was a late Ben Long hit on Levi that led to a downfield free kick, as well as a big Leo Lombard tackle that went wrong, leaving the young Sun requiring shoulder surgery.

Now, 10 weeks later, both Queensland clubs sit inside the top four with a combined win-loss record of 11-2 and are preparing for a match that is expected to sell out for the first time.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Will said it was a big match for both his family and the Lions.

"We (he and Levi) try and play the game on the edge and even if he's in the right or the wrong, I'm probably going to jump in there and get amongst it and try and look after him," he said.

"He'll probably do the same for me. There's probably a little more feeling in it than other games. Levi doesn't mind it.

"I'm not sure what will come this week, but we'll be ready for it."

It should be little surprise the game is big for the Ashcrofts, with the best on ground medal named after their father Marcus, a three-time premiership player with Brisbane.

Ashcroft snr not only won three flags for the all-conquering Lions from 2001-2003, but was then the inaugural football manager of the Suns from 2011-2017.

"I've grown up on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane now," Will said.

"There's a lot of connection there with dad working at the Suns for a long time and playing here. It's a big game.

"To have my brother on board this year as well to play in our first QClash together is exciting.

"So, I guess it adds a little bit of emotion to it from our end, but we prepare and get ready as if it's another game and perform at our best."

Fresh off 35 disposals in Saturday's win over St Kilda, the reigning Norm Smith medallist has full respect for a Suns midfield that has taken all before them in 2025.

"They're a very deep group, they've got a lot of different guys rolling through there," he said.

"Guys that are in and under, guys on the outside that can really break the game open and more defensive-minded players.

"They can cover all areas."

Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann ran laps at Brighton Homes Arena on Tuesday, and although cleared of any major damage to his shoulder, will need to prove his fitness later in the week to face the Suns.