JUST three clubs are set to hold the first six or seven draft picks heading into this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.
The end of the 2025 premiership season, and Brisbane's Grand Final triumph, means the draft order ahead of the start of the Free Agency and Trade periods has all but been locked in.
The Free Agency window opens on Friday, with Oscar Allen (West Coast to Brisbane), Tom De Koning (Carlton to St Kilda) and Sam Draper (Essendon to Brisbane) among the big-name free agents to already confirm they will be at new clubs in 2026.
The only further change of draft picks before the start of the Trade Period on October 6 will be free agency compensation picks, with the AFL to determine these in the coming days.
As it stands, the 18th-placed Eagles hold Pick 1 (for finishing last) while Richmond has Pick 2 (for finishing 17th) and Pick 3 (after a 2024 pick swap with North Melbourne). Essendon has Pick 4 (for finishing 15th) and Pick 5 (after a 2024 pick swap with Melbourne).
But the Eagles are widely expected to be given Band One compensation for losing Allen to the Lions, while the Bombers are expected to get either Band One or Band Two for losing Draper to Brisbane.
Should both compensation picks be Band One, it would see the Eagles hold picks 1 and 2, the Tigers picks 3 and 4 and the Bombers picks 5, 6 and 7.
See below for the full indicative draft order ahead of the start of the player movement period.
The free agency period opens on Friday and runs until October 10, while the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period begins on October 6.
YOUR CLUB'S PICKS
Adelaide: 14, 41, 48, 50, 66, 68
Brisbane: 18, 37, 40, 46, 49, 61, 72
Carlton: 35, 44, 62
Collingwood: 34, 52, 64, 70
Essendon: 4, 5, 22, 25
Fremantle: 11, 29, 38, 47, 65
Geelong: 17, 35, 53, 71
Gold Coast: 6, 13, 16, 31, 56, 67
GWS: 12, 30, 32
Hawthorn: 8, 26, 55, 69
Melbourne: 23, 53, 59
North Melbourne: 20, 21, 39, 57
Port Adelaide: 24, 42, 60
Richmond: 2, 3
St Kilda: 7, 43, 58
Sydney: 9, 27, 45, 63
West Coast: 1, 15, 19, 33, 51
Western Bulldogs: 10, 28
2025 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER
ROUND ONE
1 West Coast
2 Richmond
3 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
4 Essendon
5 Essendon (tied to Melbourne)
6 Gold Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
7 St Kilda
8 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
9 Sydney
10 Western Bulldogs
11 Fremantle
12 GWS
13 Gold Coast
14 Adelaide
15 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)
16 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
17 Geelong
18 Brisbane
ROUND TWO
19 West Coast
20 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
21 North Melbourne
22 Essendon
23 Melbourne
24 Port Adelaide
25 Essendon (tied to St Kilda)
26 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
27 Sydney
28 Western Bulldogs
29 Fremantle
30 GWS
31 Gold Coast
32 GWS (tied to Adelaide)
33 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)
34 Collingwood
35 Geelong
36 Carlton (tied to Brisbane)
ROUND THREE
37 Brisbane (tied to West Coast)
38 Fremantle (tied to Richmond)
39 North Melbourne
40 Brisbane (tied to Essendon)
41 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
42 Port Adelaide
43 St Kilda
44 Carlton
45 Sydney
46 Brisbane (tied to Western Bulldogs)
47 Fremantle
48 Adelaide (tied to GWS)
49 Brisbane (tied to Gold Coast)
50 Adelaide
51 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)
52 Collingwood
53 Geelong
54 Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)
ROUND FOUR
55 Hawthorn (tied to West Coast)
56 Gold Coast (tied to Richmond)
57 North Melbourne
58 St Kilda (tied to Essendon)
59 Melbourne
60 Port Adelaide
61 Brisbane (tied to St Kilda)
62 Carlton
63 Sydney
64 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
65 Fremantle
66 Adelaide (tied to GWS)
67 Gold Coast
68 Adelaide
69 Hawthorn
70 Collingwood
71 Geelong
72 Brisbane