Check out the draft order as it stands ahead of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

A general scene during the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST three clubs are set to hold the first six or seven draft picks heading into this year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The end of the 2025 premiership season, and Brisbane's Grand Final triumph, means the draft order ahead of the start of the Free Agency and Trade periods has all but been locked in.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Free Agency window opens on Friday, with Oscar Allen (West Coast to Brisbane), Tom De Koning (Carlton to St Kilda) and Sam Draper (Essendon to Brisbane) among the big-name free agents to already confirm they will be at new clubs in 2026.

The only further change of draft picks before the start of the Trade Period on October 6 will be free agency compensation picks, with the AFL to determine these in the coming days.

As it stands, the 18th-placed Eagles hold Pick 1 (for finishing last) while Richmond has Pick 2 (for finishing 17th) and Pick 3 (after a 2024 pick swap with North Melbourne). Essendon has Pick 4 (for finishing 15th) and Pick 5 (after a 2024 pick swap with Melbourne).

Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But the Eagles are widely expected to be given Band One compensation for losing Allen to the Lions, while the Bombers are expected to get either Band One or Band Two for losing Draper to Brisbane.

Should both compensation picks be Band One, it would see the Eagles hold picks 1 and 2, the Tigers picks 3 and 4 and the Bombers picks 5, 6 and 7.

See below for the full indicative draft order ahead of the start of the player movement period.

The free agency period opens on Friday and runs until October 10, while the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period begins on October 6.

YOUR CLUB'S PICKS

Adelaide: 14, 41, 48, 50, 66, 68

Brisbane: 18, 37, 40, 46, 49, 61, 72

Carlton: 35, 44, 62

Collingwood: 34, 52, 64, 70

Essendon: 4, 5, 22, 25

Fremantle: 11, 29, 38, 47, 65

Geelong: 17, 35, 53, 71

Gold Coast: 6, 13, 16, 31, 56, 67

GWS: 12, 30, 32

Hawthorn: 8, 26, 55, 69

Melbourne: 23, 53, 59

North Melbourne: 20, 21, 39, 57

Port Adelaide: 24, 42, 60

Richmond: 2, 3

St Kilda: 7, 43, 58

Sydney: 9, 27, 45, 63

West Coast: 1, 15, 19, 33, 51

Western Bulldogs: 10, 28

2025 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER

ROUND ONE

1 West Coast

2 Richmond

3 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)

4 Essendon

5 Essendon (tied to Melbourne)

6 Gold Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)

7 St Kilda

8 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

9 Sydney

10 Western Bulldogs

11 Fremantle

12 GWS

13 Gold Coast

14 Adelaide

15 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

16 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)

17 Geelong

18 Brisbane

ROUND TWO

19 West Coast

20 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)

21 North Melbourne

22 Essendon

23 Melbourne

24 Port Adelaide

25 Essendon (tied to St Kilda)

26 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

27 Sydney

28 Western Bulldogs

29 Fremantle

30 GWS

31 Gold Coast

32 GWS (tied to Adelaide)

33 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

34 Collingwood

35 Geelong

36 Carlton (tied to Brisbane)

ROUND THREE

37 Brisbane (tied to West Coast)

38 Fremantle (tied to Richmond)

39 North Melbourne

40 Brisbane (tied to Essendon)

41 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

42 Port Adelaide

43 St Kilda

44 Carlton

45 Sydney

46 Brisbane (tied to Western Bulldogs)

47 Fremantle

48 Adelaide (tied to GWS)

49 Brisbane (tied to Gold Coast)

50 Adelaide

51 West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

52 Collingwood

53 Geelong

54 Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)

ROUND FOUR

55 Hawthorn (tied to West Coast)

56 Gold Coast (tied to Richmond)

57 North Melbourne

58 St Kilda (tied to Essendon)

59 Melbourne

60 Port Adelaide

61 Brisbane (tied to St Kilda)

62 Carlton

63 Sydney

64 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)

65 Fremantle

66 Adelaide (tied to GWS)

67 Gold Coast

68 Adelaide

69 Hawthorn

70 Collingwood

71 Geelong

72 Brisbane