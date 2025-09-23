Everything you need to know about this year's premiership decider between Geelong and Brisbane

A general view as Lions fans celebrate on the final siren of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: Getty Images

THE 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions starts at 2.30pm AEST on Saturday, September 27.

This will be the first time that these two clubs have faced each other in a Grand Final in the history of the AFL/VFL, but neither of these teams are strangers to success in recent times.

Brisbane is into its third consecutive Grand Final and is looking for its second successive premiership, following its win over Sydney in 2024. If the Lions win, they will be the first back-to-back premier since Richmond in 2019-20.

Geelong is into the Grand Final for the first time since its premiership win over Sydney in 2022, and is chasing a third premiership under coach Chris Scott since 2011. The Cats have made three previous Grand Finals under Scott for two wins (2011 v Collingwood, 2022 v Sydney) and a loss (2020 v Richmond).

Geelong is chasing its 11th AFL/VFL premiership overall, and its fifth since 2007, when Mark Thompson coached the Cats to a drought-breaking flag against Port Adelaide.

The Lions are eyeing their fifth premiership as the Brisbane Lions, following the famous three-peat successes in 2001-03 and last year's win, and their 13th overall as a merged entity including Fitzroy's eight VFL premierships.

How to watch the Grand Final

Fans in Australia can watch the game on TV exclusively LIVE on Channel Seven and 7plus in 1080p HD. Match coverage begins at 2pm AEST, ahead of the first bounce at 2.30pm AEST.

Fans outside Australia can catch the game via Watch AFL. Check out the full broadcast guide here.

What's happening in Brisbane?

AFL’s Grand Final fever will hit locations in Brisbane throughout the week.

From Tuesday September 23 to Thursday September 25, there will be public activations at Post Office Square in the city from 7.30am-2pm, including AFL Play clinics and activities, inflatable AFL handball targets, free family-friendly activities, face painting and photo opportunities with Brisbane Lions mascot Roy.

From Thursday September 25 to Saturday September 27, all the Grand Final fun will be at New Farm Park in New Farm. From 8.30am-3pm on Thursday and Friday, there will be footy clinics, handball targets, facepainting and more.

And on Grand Final Day, Saturday September 27, the Lions' official 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final watch party will be held at New Farm Park from 8.30am-6pm. Fans are invited to come down and watch the game live and free on Channel Seven.

Brisbane fans ahead of the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Starting times for those watching around Australia

AEST (local): 2.30pm – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

ACST: 2pm - SA, NT

AWST: 12.30pm – WA

Starting times for those watching around the world

United Kingdom: 5.30am, Saturday

Europe: 6.30am, Saturday

USA: 9.30pm, Friday (west coast); 12.30am, Saturday (east coast)

Dubai: 8.30am, Saturday

New Zealand: 5.30pm, Saturday

Thailand: 11.30am, Saturday

Japan: 1.30pm, Saturday

Bali: 12.30pm, Saturday

Who is performing at the Grand Final?

The Telstra AFL Pre-Match Entertainment will be headlined by international rap superstar and global icon Snoop Dogg, who will be supported by a host of Australian artists for the Pre-Match Entertainment, including six-time ARIA award winner Baker Boy, singer-songwriter Vera Blue, multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, First Nations artists Emma Donovan and Kee'ahn, and September favourite Mike Brady AM.

The umpires revealed

The umpires for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be formally announced on Wednesday, September 24.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Stephen McBurney, AFL Head of Umpiring, Matt Stevic, Sam Walsh, Simon Meredith, Matthew Dervan, Nick Foot, Matthew Konetschka, Laura Kane, AFL Executive General Manager of Football, Matthew Tomkins, Craig Fleer, Daniel Field-Read and Michael Barlow pose during the 2024 Grand Final Umpires Announcement Media Opportunity at The Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 25, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos)

Medal and Cup presenters

Hawthorn champion Luke Hodge, who won the 2008 Norm Smith Medal, will present this year's medal to the player judged best on ground.

The Ron Barassi Medal will be presented to the captain of the premiership team by Essendon great Ken Fraser, who captained the Bombers to the 1965 premiership.

West Coast's 2018 premiership coach and two-time North Melbourne premiership player Adam Simpson will present the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach.

Three-time Richmond premiership player and goalkicking great Jack Riewoldt is the Toyota Premiership Cup Ambassador.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon, Jack Riewoldt, Ken Fraser and Toyota's Anthony Nobile at the launch of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

What's the weather going to be like?

The forecast for Saturday is partly cloudy, with a top of 18 degrees and a small chance of a shower in Melbourne.

How to follow the Grand Final on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

- Live coverage throughout the day including full match centre with all the stats and video highlights

- The latest weather information straight from the Bureau of Meteorology

- Latest pictures from our photographers

- All the news from the game including comprehensive match report, player ratings and in-depth post-match interviews with players and coaches

What happens if scores are level at full-time?

1. Goal umpires confirm scores are identical;

2. There is a six-minute break;

3. Teams change ends;

4. Three minutes of Additional Time shall be played, plus time-on;

5. At the end of the first Additional Time period, the siren will sound and teams will immediately change ends without a break;

6. The ball will be bounced (or thrown up) in the centre and a further three minutes of play (plus time-on) will commence;

7. At the conclusion of this period, the siren will sound and the team with the highest score is declared the winner;

8. If scores are still tied, steps three to eight are repeated until a result is determined.



The following shall also apply for Additional Time periods:



Interchange cap

Clubs shall receive 10 interchanges for the total two x three-minute period (excluding Medical Substitute). Any leftover interchanges from each period of Additional Time do not carry over into a subsequent period.



Runners

Runners may access the playing arena after a goal or a significant stoppage in play (eg. a stretcher is called).

Runners are also permitted to access the playing arena at the conclusion of each three-minute (plus time-on) period of Additional Time as players are changing ends.