Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Clayton Oliver, Jai Serong and Tylar Young. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

GIANTS LOOM FOR CLARRY

GREATER Western Sydney is strongly favoured to be Clayton Oliver's preferred new home after he toured the club on Tuesday.

Collingwood list boss Justin Leppitsch is understood to have had a phone conversation with Oliver on Wednesday as the Pies continued to assess the Demons star as a trade option.

But the Giants are favourites to be the nominated landing spot for the Melbourne midfielder, who was told by the club a week ago to explore a trade. Oliver is set to make a final call within the next 24-48 hours.

With five years to run on his deal, the Demons are set to contribute to his remaining deal as the Giants part with a draft choice to get a trade across the line.

Greater Western Sydney first met with Oliver on Friday, where he gathered with Giants players, staff and coach Adam Kinglsey on a boat. – Callum Twomey

Clayton Oliver with Giants coach Adam Kingsley, players and officials on Sydney Harbour on Friday, October 3. Picture: Phil Hillyard

HAWK DISCUSSIONS UNDERWAY

TALKS have started between Hawthorn and Sydney on a trade for young defender Jai Serong.

Serong requested a move to the Swans on Sunday after receiving offers from Fremantle and North Melbourne.

Discussions have begun between the clubs on a deal for the 22-year-old, who didn't play at AFL level this year and has featured 10 times for the Hawks.

The Swans have already secured a deal for Gold Coast small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr, with a deal for Charlie Curnow remaining their trade period priority.

They hold picks 10, 31 and 62 in this year's draft. – Callum Twomey

Learn More 09:45

TIGERS' EYE ON FATHER-SON IN YOUNG TALKS

RICHMOND could turn its impending Tylar Young trade package into father-son prospect Louis Kellaway, with the club currently short on picks to match a bid for the talented South Australian.

The Tigers don't currently have a selection beyond their top No.2 and No.3 picks, but have started initial discussions with West Coast on a deal for Young after the defender requested a trade to the Eagles last month.

Tylar Young marks the ball during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The No.33 pick West Coast received in the Brandon Starcevich trade on Wednesday morning is unlikely to be included in any Young talks, but Richmond could ask for a later selection in this year's draft to ensure a bid on Kellaway can be matched.

Richmond said on Wednesday that it remained "open to everything" when it came to the Young trade, but a 2025 pick would likely give the Tigers an ability to match a Kellaway bid in November's national draft.

The Eagles currently have picks No.1, 12, 33, 37, 52 and 57 to play with, while they're set to land the No.2 pick as compensation for Oscar Allen and will generate more capital in trade talks with Carlton for Campbell Chesser and St Kilda for Liam Ryan.

Learn More 02:40

"We rate them [father-sons] accordingly and if he's there at the top when a bid comes, we'll match it. If not, we've had some great conversations with the Kellaways," Richmond's national recruiting manager Rhy Gieschen told AFL.com.au's Gettable.

"We've got so much respect for Duncan and the Kellaway family, what they were able to contribute to our club. We're really comfortable and they're comfortable about what it looks like and every situation." – Riley Beveridge

MEGA TRADE OPENS UP AH CHEE OPTIONS

THE MEGA trade that took Brandon Starcevich to West Coast on Wednesday morning could open more options for the Cal Ah Chee deal to Adelaide.

Brisbane's return for Starcevich will likely ensure the club has enough points to match an early bid on Academy gun Dan Annable, meaning the Lions won't need to ask solely for 2025 picks in any talks with the Crows over Ah Chee.

There had been a thought that Brisbane would be chasing picks in this year's draft in the Ah Chee negotiations to help cover an Annable bid. But the return for Starcevich will mean that won't be the case and future picks could also be involved.

Callum Ah Chee runs out ahead of the 2025 Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions received picks No.17, 23, 45 and 51 as part of their haul for Starcevich – adding to the No.44, 56, 68 and 79 selections they already possessed – putting the reigning premiers in a strong position to match an early bid on Annable.

The two sides are set to be at loggerheads over Ah Chee's value across the Trade Period, with Adelaide list boss Justin Reid saying on Monday that its first-round pick (Pick 16) was off the table in negotiations. – Riley Beveridge

NO DERKSEN SUITOR

WADE Derksen is still searching for a new landing spot after Melbourne's change of direction, with the Giants non-committal about any contract offer there.

Derksen looked bound for the Demons before his trade request to Melbourne was denied at the end of last season, with the club keeping close tabs on him again in 2025.

However, with Brody Mihocek coming in and Max Heath adding to their ruck stocks, the Demons went with a change in plans and are no longer pursuing Derksen.

Wade Derksen in action during the VFL R8 match between Collingwood and GWS at Victoria Park on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He has some clubs doing their work on him ahead of the end of the trade period as a player who can be used in both ends of the ground, but no firm suitor has yet to emerge.

Giants head of recruiting Adrian Caruso told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Monday there was "a potential" for the club to offer Derksen another year once trade period was done. – Callum Twomey

SAINT ON TRACK TO MOVE

MELBOURNE and St Kilda are yet to commence discussions around out-of-contract ruckman Max Heath, but a move is still expected to get done before the deadline.

The Demons have held interest in the St Kilda back-up for months and have tabled an offer to Heath.

Journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell has re-signed for 2026 but turns 34 in November, so Melbourne is preparing for life without Max Gawn before the skipper retires.

Max Heath kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Geelong in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Heath made his debut for St Kilda in round 18 and played four of the final six games alongside Rowan Marshall, before Alex Dodson was picked in round 23.

The Xavier College product has served a long apprenticeship in the VFL, playing 59 games for Sandringham before getting his chance.

While Marshall has requested a trade to Geelong, St Kilda has recruited Tom De Koning via free agency and rate Dodson highly after selecting him in last November’s AFL Draft. - Josh Gabelich

EAGLE SIGNS ON, RUCK WAITS

YOUNG ruck Coen Livingstone is the last West Coast player waiting on a contract for 2026 after small forward Malakai Champion earned a one-year deal for next season.

Champion made his debut in round 17 against Greater Western Sydney and showed promise after being added to the Eagles' list as a Category B rookie at the end of last year on a one-year deal.

Livingstone, who has spent two years on the rookie list and represented the Indigenous All Stars earlier this year, could have his case helped by the four additional rookie spots given to West Coast as part of its list concessions.

Coen Livingstone and Luke Jackson compete in a ruck contest during the match between the Indigenous All Stars and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on February 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles are expected to use their concessions to add several Academy products as potential rookie additions and are also now preparing to bring in Brisbane midfielder Deven Robertson.

Delisted Eagle Jack Petruccelle remains hopeful of earning another AFL chance, with some interest in the speedster as a list addition after the trade period is completed.

Winger Campbell Chesser is also uncontracted but is negotiating a move to Carlton. – Nathan Schmook