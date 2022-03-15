THE OPENING matches of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership are just days away and time is running out for players racing to the round one starting line.

Our reporters have run their eyes over every club ahead of round one, providing the latest injury updates and identifying the players most likely to don their team's colours for the first time this week.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Check it out below and make sure you're round-one ready.

Injury watch

Recruit Jordan Dawson (calf soreness) trained on Monday and looks very likely to line up against Fremantle despite missing all pre-season matches, initially because of health and safety protocols. He will be an important inclusion following a broken right hand for club champion Rory Laird, who will be sidelined for another three to five weeks. Young midfielder Luke Pedlar is pushing to play in round one after a minor hamstring complaint that threatened to interrupt his impressive pre-season. Lachlan Murphy is progressing after neck surgery in December. Important wingman Paul Seedsman remains sidelined with lingering concussion symptoms.

Fresh faces

Draftee Josh Rachele has long shaped as a round one inclusion after making an instant impact at West Lakes and then shining in the practice games as a dangerous small forward. Fellow draftee Jake Soligo is also pushing for an early debut against the Dockers, while Dawson looks certain to play if he gets through training this week. – Nathan Schmook

Josh Rachele at the Crows' pre-season photo day. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

All eyes will be on skipper Dayne Zorko this week as he continues his return from a small achilles procedure last month. Zorko has been running the past fortnight and completed a strong session last Friday and is expected to be available to play Port Adelaide on Saturday night. Young defender Keidean Coleman (hamstring) will miss the first six to eight weeks of the season, while key forward Eric Hipwood (knee) has ramped up his training, including some small drills in the main group, and is on track for a return in late May.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Fresh faces

Geelong recruit Darcy Fort is almost certain to play his first game in Lions colours on Saturday night. The towering ruckman has formed a good combination with Oscar McInerney during the pre-season and will likely split time between the ruck and forward line. - Michael Whiting

Darcy Fort takes on Marcus Bontempelli in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Inspirational leader Sam Docherty will play on Thursday night, marking a stunning return from a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer. He should be joined by Jack Silvagni, who was cleared of any significant shoulder damage from a knock in the AAMI Community Series, while key forward duo Charlie Curnow (knee) and Harry McKay (foot) are also available. There are no concerns over Jacob Weitering, who has battled soreness. Sam Walsh has never been in contention to play round one due to a syndesmosis injury, while time will run out for Liam Stocker (syndesmosis) to prove his fitness. Corey Durdin (calf) barely trained last week and will face a fitness test on Wednesday, while Josh Honey (knee), Caleb Marchbank (knee) and David Cuningham (knee) are longer-term prospects.

Fresh faces

The club will hand Carlton debuts to midfield duo Adam Cerra and George Hewett, who joined the Blues during last year's trade and free agency period. However, it looks as though Oscar McDonald will pip fellow new recruit Lewis Young to the final spot in the side's backline. - Riley Beveridge

Adam Cerra at Carlton pre-season training 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Will Hoskin-Elliott sent a scare through the Magpies when he hobbled off the track on Monday morning, but the club believes he has escaped serious injury and is still in contention for round one after tweaking his hip and groin. Patrick Lipinski is available for selection after overcoming the rolled ankle that ended his AAMI Community Series. Jeremy Howe (groin) and Taylor Adams (hamstring) are good to go after missing that trip to western Sydney. Nathan Murphy isn't available after scans confirmed last week he required surgery to repair the ankle he dislocated against Greater Western Sydney. Young backman Isaac Quaynor is set to play on Friday night after suffering a concussion against Hawthorn in Morwell.

Collingwood's Patrick Lipinski attacks the ball in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh faces

Father-son recruit Nick Daicos is set to be unveiled on Friday night after a dazzling pre-season from the No. 4 pick. The Pies are also expected to select off-season acquisition Patrick Lipinski. The former Western Bulldogs midfielder has recovered from a rolled ankle and is available for selection. - Josh Gabelich

Injury watch

The Bombers had an injury setback last week with key forward Harrison Jones rolling his ankle at training. The club has been checking the severity of the problem after an interrupted pre-season for the tall goalkicker. Jake Stringer is expected to play after working through a groin injury in recent weeks, while Jake Kelly suffered a delayed concussion ahead of the season. Aaron Francis has been nursing a knee injury since the Bombers' pre-season clash with the Western Bulldogs. Michael Hurley (hip), Zach Reid (foot) and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (personal) will all be unavailable for the clash against Geelong on Saturday.

Essendon's Jake Stringer celebrates a goal in round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh faces

Former Crow Kelly will be a part of Essendon's first-choice defence if he can be given the all-clear from his concussion symptoms, having also had a concussion in round one last year for Adelaide. Forward Kaine Baldwin is in the mix to make his AFL debut after a strong pre-season, while pre-season rookie signing Nick Martin has also pressed his claims as a possible debutant after impressive displays on the wing. - Callum Twomey

Injury watch

Key forward Matt Taberner has suffered a hamstring injury on the eve of the season, ruling him out for at least round one. The club's leading goalkicker looks likely to miss the opening two rounds following the setback, which comes after a season compromised by ankle surgery at the end of the 2021 campaign. Defender Nathan Wilson (shoulder) will also miss the season opener against Adelaide, while the Dockers are sweating on the availability of important forward/ruck Rory Lobb (chest). Captain Nat Fyfe has overcome a long battle following shoulder surgery but will need to be declared ready physically to face the Crows, with Darcy Tucker (hamstring) also touch and go to recover from a hamstring injury in time to play. Draftee Matt Johnson remains sidelined with a foot injury.

PLAN B ON STANDBY AFL at the ready to deal with WA COVID

Fresh faces

Former Geelong half-back and wingman Jordan Clark is certain to make his club debut after a scintillating pre-season adding important speed out of defence. Midfielder Will Brodie is tipped to also play his first game for the Dockers, adding depth as an inside midfielder. – Nathan Schmook

Jordan Clark shows his speed in Fremantle's 2022 practice match against West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Young defender Jack Henry looks to return from a foot injury for Saturday's season opener against Essendon at the MCG. Henry played a full practice match for the VFL side last Thursday night and pulled up well to put his hand up for round one. Irishman Mark O'Connor has battled knee tendinitis in recent weeks but returned to running last week. He will need to train fully on Thursday to be considered. Sam Menegola has had no trouble building his tank back up after undergoing off-season knee surgery, but the club doesn’t expect him to play senior football this weekend and will look to get some match practice into him before he returns to Chris Scott's team. Jed Bews is expected to play against the Bombers after suffering a concussion in the AAMI Community Series loss to Gold Coast. Mitch Duncan is expected to play at some level this weekend, but could build some minutes in the VFL after overcoming a calf strain. Gary Rohan has experienced some nerve issues with his hip and back and won’t be available for selection.

Fresh faces

Former Adelaide and Richmond small forward Tyson Stengle is set to be rewarded for an impressive pre-season with a spot inside 50, working at the feet of Coleman Medal winners Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron. - Josh Gabelich

Tyson Stengle in action during the 2022 pre-season. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Wingman Jeremy Sharp was left out of the AAMI Community Series win over Geelong due to a tight hamstring but will be available to play West Coast on Sunday, as will Mabior Chol, who left the field early against the Cats with a similar issue. Sam Day (wrist) is available for selection after a long road back, although he will likely start in the VFL, while Jack Bowes (shoulder) is slated to return sometime during May.

Fresh faces

A couple of forward-line recruits should make their Gold Coast debut against West Coast, with Chol and Levi Casboult expected to win selection. Chol showed plenty of endeavour in his one-and-a-half pre-season games, while Casboult's ferocity in marking contests helped put the smaller Suns into goal scoring positions. - Michael Whiting

Mabior Chol flies for a mark in a 2022 practice match against Port Adelaide. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Plenty of niggles for the Giants ahead of their opening round against the Swans, with Nick Haynes (stomach), Daniel Lloyd (concussion) and Harry Perryman (face) all expected to get up. There's still a question on Jesse Hogan (soft tissue soreness), which will be answered at training this week, while Conor Stone and Brent Daniels will both miss with hamstring problems.

Fresh faces

It's unlikely we'll see any news faces for the Giants in round one, with the best bet – ruckman Braydon Preuss – suspended. Preuss was probably just behind Matt Flynn in the race for the No.1 ruck spot and will have to wait another week to press his case. - Michael Whiting

Braydon Preuss at GWS training. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

New Hawks coach Sam Mitchell will regain star midfielders Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara for the season opener against North Melbourne after the pair missed the AAMI Community Series with minor niggles. Exciting defender Changkuoth Jiath is still in the mix to play on Sunday after completing a full VFL practice match against Frankston on the weekend, banking some important minutes for the first time since suffering a PCL injury last July. The Hawks will be without Will Day for the next two to three weeks, with the young defender transitioning back into the main group but still just off a return. Jarman Impey hasn’t been able to play any games over the pre-season and will miss at least the next fortnight due to an ankle injury.

Fresh faces

2021 No. 7 pick Josh Ward was a standout across the pre-season and is expected to make his debut against North Melbourne on Sunday, while Connor MacDonald is also in the mix to play his first game. - Josh Gabelich

Hawthorn's Josh Ward in action against Richmond in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Three of Melbourne's back seven from last year's premiership side will miss Wednesday night's Grand Final rematch against the Western Bulldogs. Harrison Petty is still recovering from calf surgery, while Trent Rivers is expected to miss the early stages of the season due to a knee injury. Michael Hibberd has also been added to the injury list, having tweaked his calf late in the summer. However, both Steven May and Christian Salem are right to go, despite being rested during the AAMI Community Series. Adam Tomlinson should slot seamlessly into the team's undermanned defence, having successfully recovered from an ACL injury sustained last May.

Christian Salem and Steven May lead the pack at Melbourne pre-season training, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh faces

Don't expect any fresh faces in Melbourne's round one team. Free agent recruit Luke Dunstan is considered a depth option in the midfield, while draftees Jacob van Rooyen (pick No.19), Blake Howes (No.39) and Taj Woewodin (No.65) aren't ready for senior call-ups just yet. - Riley Beveridge

Injury watch

The big watch remains on Aaron Hall, who is still pressing his case to return from a hamstring injury quicker than initially expected. The veteran defender is needed to provide crucial run from half-back. Jed Anderson is still behind in his conditioning and won't play round one, having returned to the club late this pre-season, while Ben Cunnington is unavailable for selection as he recovers from a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer. Aiden Bonar won't feature in the season's early rounds as he recovers from wrist surgery, while Flynn Perez (knee) and Matt McGuinness (foot) are both a bit further back and will also be unavailable.

Fresh faces

Pick No.1 Jason Horne-Francis is a lock to be selected for his AFL debut, while new recruit Hugh Greenwood is set to join him in a restocked midfield. Callum Coleman-Jones will battle with Tristan Xerri for the secondary ruck role behind Todd Goldstein, with the club also considering whether it can fit all three into the same side. - Riley Beveridge

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates a goal during the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Key forward Charlie Dixon looks increasingly likely to miss round one after ankle surgery, with the 31-year-old needing to train well this week to take on Brisbane on Saturday night. The Power have said they will take no risks with Dixon. Fellow forward Orazio Fantasia will miss, with a mini pre-season looming once he has recovered from a knee injury. Robbie Gray underwent scans after recent hamstring soreness, but he was cleared of any muscle damage and is available. Miles Bergman (shoulder) is still at least one week away, while Trent Dumont could play a SANFL trial game after emerging from concussion protocols. Tom Clurey and Kane Farrell remain sidelined following knee surgery.

Fresh faces

Tall forward Jeremy Finlayson is tipped to make his club debut to cover Dixon after arriving from Greater Western Sydney. The 197cm forward may also be called on to do some ruck work in support of Scott Lycett if second ruckman Sam Hayes doesn't make his debut. Of the draftees, half-back speedster Josh Sinn is close, while third-year midfielder Jackson Mead is in contention. – Nathan Schmook

Jeremy Finlayson at Port Adelaide's 2022 photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

Newly anointed co-captain Dylan Grimes looked unlikely for the season opener after an injury in the AAMI Community Series led to thumb surgery, but the tough defender has made a fast recovery and should lead his side out against Carlton. Standing next to him will be fellow skipper Toby Nankervis, despite the ruckman only due to emerge from health and safety protocols on Wednesday. Nick Vlastuin (hamstring) has had a setback and will miss at least a couple of weeks, as will midfielder Kane Lambert (hip). The club says Jack Graham (hamstring) is available but Kamdyn McIntosh (calf) will need to wait till round two. Sam Banks (quad) is doing limited training as the club takes a long-term approach with the draftee.

Fresh faces

The Tigers have announced first-round draft pick Josh Gibcus will debut against the Blues after impressing through the pre-season. Former Kangaroo Robbie Tarrant will be standing right alongside the youngster, also wearing yellow and black for the first time. Tom Brown is not far off a senior chance, but COVID issues have hampered his pre-season and spoiled any hopes of a round one call up. - Howard Kimber

Damien Hardwick announces Josh Gibcus' impending debut ahead of round one, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Injury watch

Veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder looks set to miss the season opener against Collingwood due to ongoing Achilles soreness that has prevented him from banking match practice over the past month. The Saints will be without Hunter Clark (shoulder), Jack Billings (hamstring) and Zak Jones (mental health) for the first Friday night of the new season, while former skipper Jarryn Geary is still working his way back from the shoulder reconstruction that ended his 2021 campaign. St Kilda is hoping to get some VFL time into injury-plagued midfielder Dan Hannebery, but won't rush his recall to the senior side in the early part of the season given his history of soft tissue issues.

Fresh faces

SANFL recruit Jack Hayes is in the frame to make his AFL debut against Collingwood, less than two weeks after being added to St Kilda’s list via the SSP. The Saints are expected to go with the South Australian if Ryder fails to get up, while first-round pick Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is also an outside chance to earn a spot in Brett Ratten’s round one team. - Josh Gabelich

Teammates get around Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

The Swans are in good health ahead of round one with Tom Papley (hamstring) the major exception. The Therabody All-Australian small forward is still two to four weeks from returning. The other pre-season clouds hung over co-captain Callum Mills (achilles) and Port Adelaide recruit Peter Ladhams, but both have continued to ramp up their training. Mills played in the AAMI Community Series win over North Melbourne, while Ladhams played a VFL practice match to maximise his playing minutes.

Fresh faces

One of the feelgood stories of the season could happen straight-up, with former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin appearing certain to grab a spot in the backline. Peter Ladhams is also a chance to make his club debut, locked in a battle with Hayden McLean and Logan McDonald to play alongside Lance Franklin in the forward line. - Michael Whiting

Paddy McCartin at Sydney's team photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury watch

The big names keep falling. Star midfielder Tim Kelly has tested positive to COVID-19, while premiership forward Liam Ryan is in health and safety protocols. Captain Luke Shuey is tipped to return from a hamstring injury but no certainty after missing training on Monday. Key forward Oscar Allen (foot) will miss the start of the season, along with premiership players Dom Sheed (syndesmosis), Elliot Yeo (calf), Jamie Cripps (pectoral) and Tom Cole (ankle), who is on the inactive list with draftee Campbell Chesser (ankle). Mature-age draftee Greg Clark (AC joint) and young midfielders Luke Edwards (groin) and Zane Trew (shin soreness) have been restricted. Alex Witherden is suspended for the opening two rounds, and it is unlikely premiership defender Liam Duggan has done enough after knee surgery to be selected in round one. The Eagles expect to have 25 fit players to choose from.

Luke Shuey at the 2022 AFL Captains Day. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh faces

West Coast has confirmed draftee Brady Hough will debut after making his mark in the AAMI Community Series as a half-back. There will be multiple club debuts against Gold Coast, with former Richmond wingman Patrick Naish the other frontrunner. The Eagles could be forced to call on their WAFL top-up list, with Claremont product Logan Young a player who trained regularly with the Eagles during the pre-season. – Nathan Schmook

Injury watch

Alex Keath hurt his shin against Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series but the key defender is expected to face Melbourne on Wednesday night in the season-opener. Recruit Tim O'Brien will miss the game with a hamstring injury and is a couple of weeks away, while Ryan Gardner has had a recent quad issue to work through. Josh Bruce and Toby McLean are months off as they work through their respective knee reconstructions. Draftee Sam Darcy is going to be unavailable for the first half of the season with his foot stress fracture.

Alex Keath grabs his knee after a heavy tackle during the AAMI Community Series match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Fresh faces

There looks unlikely to be any new faces for the Dogs with O'Brien to miss. Arthur Jones had an impressive pre-season after being drafted by the club last November, but the small forward might just be outside their best 22. - Callum Twomey