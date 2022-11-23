AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top 40 prospects ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

The 2022 NAB AFL Draft will be held on Monday November 28 and Tuesday November 29. The 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft will follow on Wednesday November 30.

Ahead of the Draft, Sheehan profiled all 139 players who attended the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine or 2022 NAB AFL State Draft Combines. The profiles were released by positional group over the past five weeks.

Sheehan has now announced his top 40 prospects in the 2022 NAB AFL Draft pool. The players are listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

Every position is included, with a mix of key position, medium and small players.

Each profile also includes the player’s major weapon and a comparison to the AFL star their game is based on.

Edward Allan

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Mosman Park

Date of Birth: 26/05/04; Height: 194cm; Weight: 83kg

Highly regarded tall midfielder who missed most of the year due to a back injury. After just one game at under-18s club level he was included in Western Australia’s team for its final game at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships, giving scouts a glimpse of his undoubted AFL potential. His acceleration from midfield to kick a 50-metre goal on the run was a highlight. Finished the season playing just five club games, where he averaged 25 disposals (10 contested). However, it’s when he tested as the quickest player nationally at the NAB AFL Draft Combine, recording a time of 2.81 seconds for the 20m sprint, that the AFL world took notice. He is the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle star Ben Allan but is not eligible for either club under the father-son criteria. Excites all AFL clubs with his scope for development.

Weapon: Speed and footy smarts

AFL player comparison: Nick Blakey (Sydney Swans)

Will Ashcroft

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Old Brighton Grammarians

Date of Birth: 06/05/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 78kg

Super professional midfielder who dominated throughout the 2022 season. Wins the ball on both the inside and outside with an exciting burst of speed. Played a total of 22 games for the Sandringham Dragons (NAB League), Victoria Metro (National Championships), Australia (AFL Academy) and the Brisbane Lions (VFL) and averaged 33 disposals. Among his accolades were the Larke Medal, captain of the NAB AFL National Championships All-Australian team, captain of the NAB League Team of the Year, captain of the Sandringham Dragons premiership team and the best on ground medal in the NAB League Grand Final. Is set to join the Brisbane Lions as a father-son selection, carrying on a legacy at the club where his father Marcus was a three-time premiership player. Is the best prepared player for AFL in the Draft pool this year.

Weapon: Contested ball and burst from stoppage

AFL player comparison: Sam Walsh (Carlton)

Harry Barnett

State: South Australia

State League Club: West Adelaide

Community Club: Goodwood Saints

Date of Birth: 22/01/04; Height: 202cm; Weight: 97kg

A strong-marking ruckman and tall forward who shows a real physical presence around the ball, as well as impressive ruck craft and strong hands overhead. Won selection as the ruckman in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys All-Australian Team. Was South Australia’s best player in their narrow loss to Victoria Country, which was his standout performance. At SANFL under-18 level was a dominant player where he averaged 18 disposals and five marks before progressing to play two state league senior games later in the year.

Weapon: Overhead marking

AFL player comparison: Brodie Grundy (Melbourne)

Jaxon Binns

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Berwick

Date of Birth: 29/10/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 69kg

Outside midfielder who is a running machine. Averaged 26 disposals and six marks for Victoria Country at the National Championships to win All-Australian honours. Also impressed for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League, averaging 22 disposals across eight games and also booted eight goals. His athleticism showed through at the Draft Combine, with his 8.18 seconds for the agility test ranked second overall, while his 6 minutes flat for the 2km was third.

Weapon: Running ability and linking up

AFL player comparison: Ed Langdon (Melbourne)

Jedd Busslinger

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Perth

Community Club: Coolbinia

Date of Birth: 11/03/04; Height: 196cm; Weight: 82kg

A tall defender whose real weapons are his intercept marking and ability to take the game on. Was among Western Australia’s best players in matches against Victoria Metro and the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, averaging 22 disposals (75% efficiency), seven marks and five rebound 50s. His campaign was curtailed by a shoulder injury which required surgery, but he was still rewarded with All-Australian selection, such was his dominance across the two matches.

Weapon: Intercept marking

AFL player comparison: Darcy Moore (Collingwood)

Aaron Cadman

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: Darley

Date of Birth: 03/03/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 91kg

A left-footed tall forward with a vice-like grip overhead who averaged six marks and 14 disposals to be a real standout performer for Victoria Country at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys. Won selection in the All-Australian team after kicking 10 goals at the Championships, including three goals in the deciding match against Victoria Metro, when he was one of the most influential players on the ground. Was outstanding for the GWV Rebels in the NAB League, winning the club’s best and fairest award after kicking 34 goals. His time of 6:32 for the 2km tine trial at the NAB AFL Draft Combine was a strong indicator of both his excellent endurance and competitiveness.

Weapon: Mobility and overhead marking

AFL player comparison: Jeremy Cameron (Geelong Cats)

Jhye Clark

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Falcons

Community Club: Queenscliff

Date of Birth: 23/07/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 76kg

Hard-edged midfielder who attacks the ball aggressively and distributes it neatly by hand and foot on either side of his body. He averaged 23 disposals (70% efficiency), four clearances and five tackles during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships – U18 Boys, finishing runner-up in the Larke Medal, as well as winning Victoria Country’s MVP award and All-Australian honours. Was outstanding all year for the Geelong Falcons, averaging 25 disposals (13 contested) and winning their best and fairest award, as well as earning selection in the 2022 NAB League Boys Team of the Year.

Weapon: Contested ball winning

AFL player comparison: Joel Selwood (Geelong Cats)

Charlie Clarke

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Port Melbourne Colts

Date of Birth 04/01/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 80kg

A small forward who shot to prominence in the NAB League when he kicked seven goals against the Tasmania Devils in just his fourth game in the competition earlier this year. Was able to win plenty of the ball, averaging 19 disposals, and finished with 29 goals in 15 matches for the Sandringham Dragons in their premiership year. Was rewarded with selection in the NAB League Team of the Year. He was also prominent for Victoria Metro as a pressure forward, kicking six goals in four matches in their Championship-winning team. His 6:26 seconds for the 2km time trial at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine highlighted his endurance and work ethic.

Weapon: Footy smarts and goal sense

AFL player comparison: Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

Lachlan Cowan

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Devonport

Date of Birth: 01/12/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 81kg

A strong and powerful medium defender who intercepts extremely well, is a penetrating kick and provided plenty of rebound for both the Tasmania Devils and Allies during an outstanding year. Averaged 22 disposals (75% efficiency), four tackles and six rebound 50s for the Allies at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys and was rewarded with All-Australian. He capped off his superb year by being named the joint winner of the Morrish Medal, the best and fairest award for the NAB League Boys best and fairest, after averaging 27 disposals and five marks across 12 matches.

Weapon: Intercept marking and dash from defence

AFL player comparison: Tom Stewart (Geelong Cats)

Alwyn Davey Jnr

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Ashburton

Date of Birth: 26/02/04; Height: 181cm; Weight: 77kg

A small forward and midfielder, he possesses one-touch hands, is crafty around goals and has great pace and elusiveness. He recorded the fastest in-game speed this year, moving at nearly 34km/h. Was a classy performer for Victoria Metro in the National Championships-winning team, averaging 14 disposals and a goal a game. Was an influential playmaker for the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League, averaging 16 disposals in six matches, mixing his games with school commitments at Xavier College. He is the son of former Essendon forward Alwyn Davey Snr and has been nominated as a father-son selection for Essendon this year, with rival clubs set to bid his value in the Draft.

Weapon: Speed and agility

AFL player comparison: Karl Amon (Hawthorn)

Blake Drury

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Vermont

Date of Birth: 11/01/04; Height: 176cm; Weight: 73kg

Prolific ball-winning midfielder with a wonderful combination of speed and endurance, which together with his game sense and composure always has him in the centre of the action. His best performance in the National Championships was his 26 disposals and eight inside 50s in Victoria Metro’s win against the Allies. Overall, he averaged 19 disposals across four matches for Victoria Metro, who he served as co-captain. Had similar consistent performances for the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 19 disposals and kicking seven goals in seven matches to make the NAB League Team of the Year. Always plays with high energy and is a clever user of the ball. His 6:25 seconds 2km time trial at the Draft Combine showed not just his excellent endurance, but a glimpse of his competitive edge.

Weapon: Footy IQ and ball-winning ability

AFL player comparison: Errol Gulden (Sydney Swans)

Jaspa Fletcher

State: Queensland

State League Club: Brisbane Lions Academy

Community Club: Sherwood

Date of Birth: 24/02/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 76kg

A medium midfielder who can play on both the inside and outside. He has a neat step through traffic and is composed with the ball in hand. Had an outstanding season, which included averaging 23 disposals (78% efficiency) and three tackles to win All-Australian honours playing for the Allies at the National Championships. Earlier won the Hunter Harrison Medal as the best and fairest player in the Academy series playing for the Brisbane Lions Academy. Is the son of former AFL star Adrian Fletcher, who played 231 matches for Geelong, St Kilda, Fremantle and the Brisbane Lions, but qualifies only for the latter under the father-son rule. Also eligible for the Lions under their Academy provisions.

Weapon: Composure and agility

AFL player comparison: Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane Lions)

Brayden George

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Wangaratta Rovers

Date of Birth: 13/01/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 87kg

Explosive medium forward who was named co-captain of the Murray Bushrangers this year. Started the NAB League season in brilliant fashion, with five goals in Round 1 and six goals in Round 5, before a knee injury ruled him out of the National Championships in the mid-year. He returned late in the season but unfortunately ruptured his ACL after falling awkwardly following a sensational mark in his second game back and is now in the early stages of his rehabilitation. A prodigious talent in the mold of Melbourne’s Christian Petracca, AFL clubs will closely monitor his progress with recovery given his long-term potential.

Weapon: Explosive power and goal kicking

AFL player comparison: Jordan De Goey (Collingwood)

Sam Gilbey

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Wembley Downs

Date of Birth: 14/05/04; Height: 187cm; Weight: 73kg

A highly talented medium defender who has had an illness and injury interrupted year. Suffered glandular fever early in the season and then a fractured tibia, but in between he showed off his speed and penetrating left-foot kicking in three matches for Western Australia in the National Championships, averaging 16 disposals and being amongst his state’s best against the Allies. Played four under-18s games for Claremont, with his 31 disposals against Swan Districts a standout performance. A product of Hale School, he did not test at the NAB AFL Draft Combine due to his leg injury.

Weapon: Run from defence and ball use

AFL player comparison: Callum Wilkie (St Kilda)

Jason Gillbee

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: Balranald

Date of Birth: 15/05/04; Height: 191cm; Weight: 76kg

A rangy and versatile player who can play on the wing or off half back. He was a prolific ball winner for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League this season after relocating from New South Wales, averaging 22 disposals and five marks. A strong player in one-on-one contests, he is prepared to take the game on with his dash with the ball. These qualities were on display for the Allies at the National Championships, being among his team’s best against both South Australia and Western Australia. He also showed his competitiveness and elite endurance at the Draft Combine, ranked equal-first for the 2km with his time of 5:54.

Weapon: Athleticism and ball-winning ability

AFL player comparison: Isaac Smith (Geelong Cats)

Reuben Ginbey

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Perth

Community Club: Dunsborough

Date of Birth: 10/09/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 82kg

Left-footed midfielder who was outstanding in winning contested ball and showed a real burst of speed from stoppage for Western Australia at the National Championships. He averaged 21 disposals, 10 contested possessions, four tackles and three clearances to win Western Australia’s MVP and All-Australian honours. A product of Wesley College, he also had a taste of league football with East Perth, playing four senior matches in the WAFL this year. Showcased his elite all-round athleticism at the Draft Combine, where he ranked in the top bracket for speed (2.93 seconds for the 20m sprint), endurance (6:15 seconds for the 2km time trial) and power (83cm for the running vertical jump).

Weapon: Burst from stoppage and dynamic left foot

AFL player comparison: Jack Crisp (Collingwood)

Steely Green

State: Western Australia

State League Club: South Fremantle

Community Club: Brookton Pingelly

Date of Birth: 09/01/04; Height: 179cm; Weight: 74kg

A small midfielder who has been one of the surprise packets of the year with his immediate impact at senior level for South Fremantle, where he averaged 19 disposals (eight contested) and four tackles in eight WAFL matches. He brought his zest and competitive mindset into play for Western Australia at the National Championships, where he averaged 15 disposals a match. A composed character with good vision and speed, he also makes excellent decisions with ball in hand. His elite agility was displayed at the Draft Combine, with his 8.24 seconds on the agility tested ranked fourth-best and his 6:17 on the 2km time trial ranked seventh at the national Draft Combine.

Weapon: Composure and clean hands

AFL player comparison: Jack Steele (St Kilda)

Jed Hagan

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Brigades

Date of Birth: 15/10/04; Height: 175cm; Weight: 74kg

Versatile player who plays with passion and determination that belies his physical size. He played in all parts of the ground during the National Championships, averaging 17 disposals (75% efficiency) and four tackles to win All-Australian honours. Stepped up to play eight WAFL matches at senior level with East Fremantle, including three finals. One of the highlights was his debut performance, when he amassed 20 disposals and seven tackles. Suffered an ankle syndesmosis injury in the preliminary final defeat to Claremont, which took the gloss off his outstanding year and meant he was unable to complete physical testing at the Draft Combine.

Weapon: Decision-making and ball use

AFL player comparison: Caleb Daniel (Western Bulldogs)

Lewis Hayes

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: South Belgrave

Date of Birth: 17/12/04; Height: 199cm; Weight: 82kg

Tall and agile defender who makes great decisions on when to mark or spoil. Is also neat with his ball use on the way out of defence. Averaged 17 disposals (91% efficiency), six marks and five rebound 50s to be an important cog in Victoria Metro’s Championships-winning team, earning All-Australian honours. Had an outstanding NAB League campaign with the Eastern Ranges, averaging 21 disposals and five marks. Studied at the Rowville Sports Academy and is the brother of Port Adelaide’s Sam Hayes. His 2.99 seconds in the 20m sprint at the Draft Combine showcased his speed.

Weapon: Athleticism and contested ball winning

AFL player comparison: Mark Blicavs (Geelong Cats)

Elijah Hewett

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Community Club: Caversham

Date of Birth: 27/05/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 85kg

A highly-rated medium midfielder who uses his explosive power to break the lines or burst from stoppage. Was at his best with 29 disposals and two goals for Western Australia against eventual title winner Victoria Metro at the National Championships. He progressed to play nine senior matches in the WAFL for Swan Districts this year, averaging 14 disposals. Confirmed his dazzling speed and slick agility at the Draft Combine, where he recorded a time of 2.96 seconds for the 20m sprint and 8.2 seconds for the agility test, which was ranked third nationally.

Weapon: Power from stoppages

AFL player comparison: Jake Stringer (Essendon)

Oliver Hollands

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Murray Bushrangers

Community Club: Wodonga

Date of Birth: 16/01/04; Height: 183cm; Weight: 71kg

Medium midfielder who used his elite aerobic capacity, work rate and footy nous to be a prolific ball winner for Victoria Country. Averaged 24 disposals (75% efficiency) and four tackles throughout the National Championships to earn All-Australian honours. Also shared his talents between Geelong Grammar, winning their best player award, and the Murray Bushrangers, where he averaged 24 disposals in five NAB League matches. Rounded off an impressive year with his elite endurance performance at the Draft Combine, where he ranked equal-first with a time of 5:54 for the 2km time trial. His brother Elijah won a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination with the Gold Coast Suns this year.

Weapon: Ball-winning ability and running capacity

AFL player comparison: Darcy Parish (Essendon)

Olli Hotton

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Hampton Rovers

Date of Birth: 06/09/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 80kg

Quick and agile forward and midfielder with a very good feel for the game. Has emerged as a real AFL prospect this year. Was outstanding for Victoria Metro in the National Championships and earned All-Australian honours. His performances included a starring effort in the comprehensive win over South Australia, with 24 disposals and three goals. Another member of the Sandringham Dragons dynamic mosquito fleet in their premiership year, he was always presenting in dangerous spots to influence and averaged 17 disposals (eight contested) in eight NAB League matches. The son of former Collingwood and Carlton tall forward Trent Hotton, he showcased his speed at the Draft Combine with 2.92 seconds for the 20m sprint which ranked sixth quickest nationally.

Weapon: Creativity and break from contests

AFL player comparison: Jy Simpkin (North Melbourne)

Bailey Humphrey

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Moe

Date of Birth: 11/09/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 86kg

An inside midfielder who is powerful in his attack on the ball and his exit from stoppages. A neat kick on both feet, he is a very crafty player around goal when playing forward. Was dominant for the Gippsland Power in the first half of the NAB League season before a knee injury had him miss the National Championship matches during the middle of the year. Returned for the Power late in the season and produced exciting form. Ended up playing 11 matches in the NAB League, averaging 20 disposals and kicking 21 goals to finish in third place in the Morrish Medal and winning NAB League Team of the Year selection. Was added to the Victoria Country team for the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys decider against Victoria Metro and started the game as the most dangerous forward on the ground. Despite being off target, kicking 1.3, he did confirm his exciting potential. Did not test at the Draft Combine due to a corked thigh.

Weapon: Ball-winning ability and goal sense

AFL player comparison: Isaac Heeney (Sydney Swans)

Henry Hustwaite

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Rosebud

Date of Birth: 20/07/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 82kg

A left-footed tall defender or midfielder who is extremely composed with the ball and an efficient user by hand and foot. Has good vision and footy nous and had a remarkably consistent season at club and representative level. Averaged 23 disposals across 12 matches for the Dandenong Stingrays to finish third in club’s best and fairest award. Also averaged 21 disposals (72% efficiency) for Victoria Country across four matches. Did not complete physical testing at the Draft Combine after being hampered by an ankle injury late in season.

Weapon: Composure and precise left foot

AFL player comparison: Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

Matthew Jefferson

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Ashburton

Date of Birth: 08/03/04; Height: 195cm; Weight: 84kg

A tall forward whose marking both on the lead and in a contested situation is his weapon. Averaged four marks and nine disposals to be the key deep target for the Victoria Metro 2022 NAB AFL National Championships-winning team, also claiming All-Australian honours. Kicked seven goals against Western Australia in a standout performance and overall kicked 27 goals in ten matches across the NAB League and National Championships.

Weapon: Overhead marking

AFL player comparison: Max King (St Kilda)

Darcy Jones

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Swan Districts

Community Club: Kalamunda

Date of Birth 03/04/04; Height: 174cm; Weight: 63kg

A small midfielder who is quick, skilful and has footy smarts. All attributes were displayed in the National Championships for Western Australia, averaging 20 disposals (eight contested), as well as finishing with four goals to win All-Australian honours. Showed rapid development and progression through the grades at Swan Districts to play three matches at senior level after dominating in the under-18s, winning the club best and fairest despite only playing six matches. Was the athletic star of the Draft Combine, smashing the agility test all-time record with a time of 7.70 seconds. He also ranked equal-first at the national Draft Combine for the standing vertical jump with his 75cm leap and fifth for speed with a slick 2.91 seconds on the 20m sprint, highlighting how he breaks away from stoppages.

Weapon: Elite agility and speed

AFL player comparison: Touk Miller (Gold Coast Suns)

Jacob Konstanty

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Gippsland Power

Community Club: Drouin

Date of Birth 09/11/04; Height: 177cm; Weight: 73kg

A small forward who switched football codes from soccer, which he had played for the four years prior, to the oval ball just two years ago and rapidly put himself on the AFL radar. His pace, evasiveness and pressure game became real weapons in the NAB League this year, averaging 15 disposals, six tackles and kicking 17 goals in 14 matches for the Gippsland Power. He earned NAB League Team of the Year honours and finished runner-up in the Power’s best and fairest award. Also brought his high energy and creative game for Victoria Country, showing his bag of tricks in the National Championships where he averaged 11 disposals and four tackles, while kicking four goals in three matches. His 8.29 seconds on the agility test at the Draft Combine showcased one of his weapons.

Weapon: Zest, goal sense and competitiveness

AFL player comparison: Tom Papley (Sydney Swans)

Cameron Mackenzie

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Beaumaris

Date of Birth: 21/01/04; Height: 188cm; Weight: 83kg

A medium midfielder who had an ultra-consistent National Championships campaign for Victoria Metro, averaging 25 disposals with a nice balance of contested possessions (10) and uncontested possessions (15) to win All-Australian honours. Used his burst from stoppages, along with his vision and neat disposal to set up his team forward of centre. Continued his good form when playing with the Sandringham Dragons and was a vital cog in their NAB League premiership campaign, averaging 24 disposals in 10 matches. Although part of St Kilda’s NGA program, the Saints can only match any bid after selection 40. His performances this year suggest he won’t be available by that point of the Draft.

Weapon: Ball-winning ability and precise distribution

AFL player comparison: Mitch Duncan (Geelong Cats)

Jaiden Magor

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: Myponga Sellicks

Date of Birth: 16/02/04; Height: 184cm; Weight: 75kg

Medium forward and midfielder who is composed with ball in hand, has a high footy IQ and possesses an innate ability around goals. Was among South Australia’s best in the opening match of the National Championships against the Allies before injury curtailed his representative year. Was a prolific ball winner at under-18s level for South Adelaide, averaging 22 disposals in 10 matches. He also was dangerous up forward, kicking 23 goals for the year. His endurance was highlighted during testing at the Draft Combine, recording 6:42 for the 2km run.

Weapon: Footy IQ and goal sense

AFL player comparison: Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

Tom McCallum

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Clarence

Date of Birth: 15/09/04; Height: 192cm; Weight: 82kg

A tall defender who is a fine intercept mark and can break open the game with his bursts of speed. He has elite running capacity and can play on tall and small forwards as required. Was impressive with his one-touch hands in all four Allies matches at the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys, where he averaged 17 disposals and was named his team’s best player against Victoria Metro. Also averaged 14 disposals for the Tasmania Devils in the NAB League and featured on the interchange in the NAB League Team of the Year. Was unable to test at the Draft Combine due to an ankle injury.

Weapon: Intercept mark and burst from defence

AFL player comparison: Tom McCartin (Sydney Swans)

Max Michalanney

State: South Australia

State League Club: Norwood

Community Club: Glenunga

Date of Birth: 26/02/04; Height: 190cm; Weight: 78kg

Disciplined and team-oriented defender who uses his reach and speed to negate the effectiveness of his opponents. Also provides good run and smart ball use on the way out. Was South Australia’s best player in both its win over the Allies and narrow loss to Victoria Country at the National Championships and was rewarded for his consistency by winning All-Australian selection after averaging 13 disposals (72% efficiency) and five tackles per game. Progressed to play three senior games for Norwood in the SANFL and has signed with the Adelaide Crows as a father-son nomination. His father Jim is a four-time Norwood premiership player and played over 200 games for the Redlegs, who are one of four SANFL clubs aligned to the Crows under the father-son rule. His 3.03 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:30 for the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine confirmed his excellent athletic profile.

Weapon: Intercepting both overhead and at ground level

AFL player comparison: Tom Doedee (Adelaide Crows)

Mattaes Phillipou

State: South Australia

State League Club: Woodville-West Torrens

Community Club: PHOS Camden

Date of Birth: 27/12/04; Height: 190cm; Weight: 89kg

A tall midfielder who carried dominant form at under-18s level for Woodville-West Torrens into the National Championships. Was outstanding with 24 disposals, five clearances and two goals in South Australia’s win against the Allies, and was solid in the other three matches, averaging 17 disposals. A penetrating left footer with a powerful burst from stoppages, he tested impressively at the Draft Combine, with his speed (2.99 seconds for the 20m sprint) and endurance (6:25 for the 2km time trial) suggesting he has the athleticism to be a weapon in the midfield. His father Sam played in the AFL with the Western Bulldogs but not enough games to qualify under father-son provisions.

Weapon: Powerful burst from congestion and overhead marking

AFL player comparison: Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

Harry Rowston

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: GWS Giants Academy/Calder Cannons

Community Club: Griffith Swans

Date of Birth: 12/08/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 81kg

A midfielder-forward who had an outstanding year with the GWS Giants Academy and Calder Cannons in the NAB League, averaging 23 disposals in seven games. Also performed very well for Assumption College at school level and the Allies at the National Championships. He averaged 23 disposals (72% efficiency) with 10 contested to win the Allies’ MVP award and All-Australian honours. A stoppage star, he also showed the ability to kick important goals when his team needed them. Tested soundly at the Draft Combine for speed (3.03 seconds for the 20m sprint) and endurance (6:33 seconds for the 2km trial) and excellent for agility (8.3 seconds for the agility test).

Weapon: Ball-winning agility and goal sense

AFL player comparison: Tim Taranto (Richmond)

Jakob Ryan

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Brighton

Date of Birth 20/09/04; Height: 189cm; Weight: 79kg

A super versatile player capable of playing wing, back or forward. Uses his athletic ability, aerial strength, and footy nous to rack up possessions. An effective user of the ball, he averaged 28 disposals across eight matches at under-18s level for Glenelg this year and played a dominant role in their premiership win, while also spending time playing school football at Sacred Heart College. A strong performer at half back for South Australia at the National Championships, averaging 20 disposals per game and featuring in the best players in several matches. Was an impressive performer at the Draft Combine with his mix of speed and endurance eye-catching, recording a time of 3.01 seconds on the 20m sprint and 6:15 for the 2km time trial.

Weapon: Intercept marking and running

AFL player comparison: James Sicily (Hawthorn)

Harry Sheezel

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: Ajax

Date of Birth: 13/10/04; Height: 185cm; Weight: 80kg

Medium forward who is a mercurial player with a special ability to make something out of nothing around the goals. Kicked 49 goals for the season across all competitions, which included five majors in the Colgate Young Guns game in May and four in a dazzling display for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League Grand Final. Shows the ability to read the cues ahead of others with his crafty winning of the ball whether in the air or off hands. Was a star player throughout Sandringham’s premiership campaign and in Victoria Metro’s triumph at the National Championship. Did not complete physical testing at the Draft Combine due to hip and groin soreness.

Weapon: Mercurial ball-winning ability and goal sense

AFL player comparison: Toby Greene (GWS GIANTS)

Kaleb Smith

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Melville

Date of Birth: 20/11/04; Height: 180cm; Weight: 77kg

Versatile and powerful player who shared his football talent between Wesley College and East Fremantle. Excelled in the WAFL under-18s competition, averaging 22 disposals (nine contested) in six matches. Is strong overhead for his size and very quick, with the ability to break the lines. Also a state-level junior cricketer, he was extremely impressive at Draft Combine testing. His time of 2.88 seconds for the 20m sprint ranked third overall for all State Draft Combine participants, while his 8.05 seconds in the agility test ranked fourth and confirmed his elite acceleration.

Weapon: Elite speed and agility

AFL player comparison: Adam Saad (Carlton)

Mitch Szybkowski

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Beaconsfield

Date of Birth: 09/01/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 86kg

A medium midfielder with a sharp competitive edge, he attacks the ball aggressively and lays strong tackles on the opposition. A good ball-winner with clean hands and great vision, he also creates for his team with smart ball use. Averaged 23 disposals in seven games for the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League and was among Victoria Country’s most consistent players at the National Championships, averaging 24 disposals and four tackles. Demonstrated his power at the Draft Combine with his running vertical jump of 83cm, which ranked eighth overall.

Weapon: Contested ball-winning and consistency

AFL player comparison: Cam Guthrie (Geelong Cats)

Elijah Tsatas

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Surrey Park

Date of Birth: 18/10/04; Height: 186cm; Weight: 79kg

A medium midfielder with elite ball-winning ability and a neat step through traffic. He started the NAB League season on fire, averaging 32 disposals across the opening four rounds. However, a persistent foot injury required rehabilitation after representing Australia as part of the AFL Academy in May. He returned for only a handful of college matches for Wesley and two games for the Oakleigh Chargers late in the year. However, this was enough to see him win the Chargers best and fairest, after averaging 34 disposals and 12 clearances in six matches. Finished his season on a high by being among Victoria Metro’s best players with 29 disposals in the National Championships title-deciding win over Victoria Country in September. Tested soundly at the Draft Combine, indicating he was fully recovered from the mid-season injury.

Weapon: Elite step through congestion and ball-winning ability

AFL player comparison: Luke Davies-Uniacke (North Melbourne)

George Wardlaw

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: St Peter’s

Date of Birth 18/07/04; Height: 182cm; Weight: 80kg

A medium midfielder who is a real competitive beast, highlighted by his ferocious attack on the ball in the air and at ground level. He made a strong start to the NAB League season with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 20.7 disposals and 5.7 tackles from his first three games. Was then outstanding representing Australia as part of the AFL Academy in May, being awarded the medal as his side’s best player against Collingwood’s VFL team. He recorded 18 disposals in the tight defeat, with his overhead marking and bursts from stoppages features of his game on the day. However, that was the last time, outside of school level, he was to play this season after suffering a reoccurring hamstring injury that curtailed his progress. Although he didn’t test at the Draft Combine, his rehab is progressing extremely well.

Weapon: Attack on ball and opposition

AFL player comparison: Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

Josh Weddle

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Templestowe

Date of Birth: 25/05/04; Height: 192cm; Weight: 91kg

Rock solid in defence in all matches for Victoria Metro. Averaged 15 disposals, four marks, three tackles and four rebound 50s per game in an impressive Championships and won All-Australian honours. His intercept marking, strength one-on-one and dash from the back half are features of his game. Was outstanding in testing at the Draft Combine, where he showed his elite athletic capacity. Ranked second in the running vertical jump (90cm) at the National Combine, and also impressed in the 20m sprint (2.94 seconds) and 2km time trial (6:03).

Weapon: Overhead marking and athleticism

AFL player comparison: Brayden Maynard (Collingwood)

