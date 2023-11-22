Take a look at your club's 2024 draft hand as it stands, and who you should be barracking against next season

Jaeger O'Meara and Nick Daicos during Collingwood's match against Fremantle in R18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will be hoping Collingwood and Port Adelaide fall down the ladder in 2024, with the Dockers one of just three clubs holding multiple first-round picks ahead of next year's trade period.

After a handful of future selections swapped hands at this week's AFL Draft, the trading for 2024 draft picks is now closed until the start of the trade period next October.

The Dockers currently hold three 2024 first-round picks after boosting their draft hand during this year's trade period: their own, plus those tied to the 2024 finishing positions of the Power (received as part of Port's move to recruit Esava Ratugolea from Geelong) and the Magpies (received as part of the Lachie Schultz trade).

Based on the 2023 ladder, those picks would be No.5, No.14 and No.18, respectively. However, that hand could improve if the Pies and Power slump in the 2024 season.

A slide from St Kilda in 2024 will also help the Dockers, who received a future second and a future fourth tied to the Saints as part of the Liam Henry trade.

Collingwood, who has Hawthorn's future second and future third from the Jack Ginnivan deal, is the only other club holding two picks tied to same club.

Trading future picks can be a fraught business, as Fremantle itself learnt this year. Having given up its future first-round pick and future second-round pick to Melbourne in the trade for Luke Jackson last year, Freo's disappointing 2023 season meant it was the Demons - not the Dockers - who held the prized No.6 pick entering this week's draft, which the Dees used to recruit highly-rated midfielder Caleb Windsor.

The Dockers have made no secret of their attempts to lure Sydney forward Logan McDonald back to Western Australia, although the Swans are confident the talented young tall will sign a new deal to take him beyond 2024.

Jack Ginnivan poses in his new club colours on October 19, 2023. Picture: Supplied

Having enjoyed a draft bounty this week, Gold Coast also holds three first-rounders for 2024: its own, one tied to the Western Bulldogs, and an end of first round compensation pick that North Melbourne received from the AFL.

The Suns are the only club that holds five picks inside the first two rounds, having picked up an extra second-round pick via the trade that saw Mabior Chol move to Hawthorn.

Sydney, which holds North's other first-round compensation pick as well as its own first-rounder for 2024, is the only other club with more than one first-round pick.

Having been absent from the top end of the 2023 draft due to the trades for Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto, Richmond currently holds nine 2024 selections - the most of any club - after being active in swapping picks this week. The Tigers, Dockers and Suns are the only clubs with three or more picks in the first two rounds.

Carlton currently holds three fourth-round picks as the Blues prepare to match bids on father-son pair Ben and Lucas Camporeale, the twin boys of club champion Scott.

Your club's 2024 draft picks (as of Nov 22, 2023)

Round one pick

Round two pick (tied to Melbourne)

Round three pick

Round four pick

Round one pick

Round three pick

Round four pick (tied to Hawthorn)

Round one pick

Round two pick

Round four pick (tied to Western Bulldogs)

Round four pick (tied to Fremantle, received from St Kilda)

Round four pick (tied to Gold Coast)

Round two pick (tied to Hawthorn)

Round three pick

Round three pick (tied to Hawthorn)

Round one pick

Round two pick

Round one pick

Round one pick (tied to Collingwood)

Round one pick (tied to Port Adelaide)

Round two pick (tied to St Kilda)

Round four pick (tied to St Kilda)

Round one pick

Round two pick

Round three pick

Round four pick

Round one pick

Round one pick (tied to Western Bulldogs)

End of round one (North Melbourne assistance)

Round two pick

Round two pick (tied to Brisbane, received from Hawthorn)

Round three pick (tied to Essendon, received from Carlton)

Round four pick (tied to Brisbane)

Round one pick

Round two pick

Round three pick

Round three pick (tied to Carlton, received from St Kilda)

Round four pick

Round one pick

Round two pick (tied to Collingwood)

Round four pick (tied to Carlton, received from Port Adelaide, originally received from Essendon)

Round four pick (tied to Sydney)

Round one pick

Round two pick (tied to Sydney)

Round three pick (tied to Western Bulldogs)

Round three pick (tied to St Kilda)

Round four pick

Round one pick

Round two pick

Round three pick

Round four pick

Round four pick (tied to Essendon, received from Port Adelaide)

Round two pick

Round three pick

Round one pick

Round two pick

Round two pick (tied to Fremantle, received from Port Adelaide)

Round three pick

Round three pick (tied to Fremantle)

Round three pick (tied to West Coast)

Round four pick

Round four pick (tied to Port Adelaide)

Round four pick (tied to Collingwood, received from Essendon, originally received from Hawthorn)

Round one pick

Round two pick (tied to Adelaide)

Round three pick (tied to Melbourne)

Round one pick

End of round one (North Melbourne assistance)

Round three pick

Round one pick

Round two pick

Round four pick

Round two pick

Round three pick (tied to Gold Coast)