The Giants have announced ruckman Braydon Preuss won't be offered a contract for 2025

Braydon Preuss handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BRAYDON Preuss has been delisted by Greater Western Sydney, with the ruckman bidding farewell to a third AFL club.

Preuss, 29, joined the Giants in a trade from Melbourne ahead of the 2021 season.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

However, his time at GWS has been hit by injuries, playing just 10 AFL games across four seasons, with the last of those in 2022.

"We'd like to thank Braydon for his contributions over the past four seasons," Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"Unfortunately, Braydon struggled with ongoing injuries during his time with the club which impacted his ability to play consistent footy.

"Braydon continued to support his teammates throughout his challenges with injury and in the back half of this season stepped into a role in our VFL program.

Learn More 28:32

"We'd like to wish Braydon all the best for the future."

Preuss was given his first AFL chance by North Melbourne, but he played just eight games for the Roos before joining the Demons, where he featured 10 times.

He is the first player delisted by the Giants since their season came to an end in a semi-final loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.

But Isaac Cumming has told the club he will explore his options as an unrestricted free agent, Nick Haynes is leaving with Carlton his likely destination and untried tall Wade Derksen is seeking a trade to Victoria.