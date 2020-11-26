AFL TALENT Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top 40 AFL draft prospects ahead of the 2020 NAB AFL Draft to be held on Wednesday December 9.

The 2020 NAB AFL Draft will take place in a virtual format from 7pm AEDT.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, the 2020 NAB AFL Draft will be conducted virtually with the ARC, powered by RMIT University to serve as the central hub, with all 18 clubs to submit draft selections via an Online Draft System within the ARC.

TOP 40 PROSPECTS

Draft selections will join the broadcast virtually as AFL chief Gillon McLachlan announces the selections live from the ARC at Marvel Stadium.

Kevin Sheehan said:

"From nearly 1000 nominations for the NAB AFL Draft from clubs across the nation, I've settled on my top 40 prospects for what will be the 35th NAB AFL National Draft. An integral part of our AFL competition and its competitive balance across all 18 clubs.

"I've ensured every position and player type is included with a good balance of talls and smalls, those who can play inside and outside, as well as players with sheer brilliance and explosive speed as well as many who are steady and reliable. All players are capable of having an impact on the AFL stage in the years to come. As it turns out, I have selected players from all states of Australia and two from the Northern Territory - an encouraging sign of our games talent reach nationally.

"It has been a challenging task for AFL scouts without normal length state league seasons around Australia and limited football in Victoria. For the first time in 25 years, the AFL clubs didn't have the insight into players performances at the NAB AFL Under-18s National Championships when the best played against the best to guide their player ratings.

"More than ever before, they will be testing their eye for talent and ability to predict a young players progression. NAB AFL Draft Combines around Australia have given clubs a look at prospects athletic capability which is part of the analysis. Potentially some future AFL stars will be overlooked this year but of course they can present again – 2020 is not the only year these players will be on the AFL radar.

"We look forward to celebrating the best of the best from around Australia on NAB AFL Draft Night."

Ryan Angwin

Gippsland Power - NAB League/Foster FC

184cm 72kg 12/12/02

Left-footed medium forward/defender with silky skills and a high footy IQ. Knows how to find space, is a composed decision-maker who is creative with the ball in hand. Good athlete with his agility (8.42 seconds - AFL Agility run) very good in pre-season testing and finished Combine in Country Victoria with a 6 minute 11 seconds for 2km (Ranked sixth overall nationally) confirming his elite endurance. Played 11 games as a bottom-ager last year averaging 11.5 possessions (5.5 contested) and looked set for a big 2020 before shutdown of the NAB League.

Weapon - Ability to find space and create

Traits like - Melbourne’s Christian Salem

Ryan Angwin in action for Vic Country during an U17 Futures game in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Berry

Gippsland Power - NAB League/Maffra FC/Melbourne Grammar

181cm 80kg 12/02/02

Medium forward/midfielder who is a contested ball-winning beast, strong overhead, clean at ground level and can hit the scoreboard. A resilient and competitive type who is also a strong tackler, he has a big tank recording the fifth best time nationally for the 2km with a 6 minute and 10 seconds run at Victorian Country Combine. Strong performer for the Power in 2019 as a bottom aged player, averaging 17.7 disposals (9.8 contested) and began 2020 full of promise gathering 20 possessions (15 contested) in one trial match before shutdown.

Weapon - Contested ball-winning

Traits like - Western Bulldogs’ Josh Dunkley

Jake Bowey

Sandringham Dragons - NAB League/Highett FC

175cm 67 kg 12/09/02

Creative small midfielder/forward with some real X-factor overhead and the speed and nimbleness to find separation from his opponents. Had solid foundation in 2019 for his Draft year playing 16 matches for the Dragons in the NAB League averaging 15.8 disposals mainly through the midfield with his disposal a feature. Son of former St Kilda star Brett Bowey, he represented Victoria Metro as a 16-year-old before being one of the stars of the Futures game last year having 22 disposals to be one of the best players for Team Brown on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day. His 2.95 seconds for 20 metres and 89cm Running Vertical Jump were eye-catching performances at the Draft Combine in Melbourne.

Weapon - Field kicking on right and left

Traits like - Richmond’s Shai Bolton

Tanner Bruhn

Geelong Falcons - NAB League/Newtown FC/Geelong Grammar

183cm 74kg 27/05/02

Medium midfielder who starred for Victoria Country in the 2018 NAB AFL Under 16s Championships averaging 17.3 disposals and winning both its MVP award and All Australian honours. He reads the game exceptionally well and has very good fundamentals with his clean hands, strength overhead along with his ball use by hand and foot. An excellent contested ball-winner but injury interrupted his 2019 season playing just three games at the end of the year including the Futures game on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day. Looked impressive in NAB AFL Academy camps for Victoria Country over summer showing his poise, class and polish suggesting he was set for exciting season.

Weapon - Decision making and composure

Traits like - Collingwood’s Taylor Adams

Braeden Campbell

Sydney Swans Academy/Westbrook/Pennant Hills/Allies

181cm 75kg 04/02/02

Left-footed medium midfielder/defender who is both explosive from a stoppage and a deadly kick. A consistent ball-winner he makes great decisions with the ball in hand first coming under notice for NSW/ACT in the 2018 Under 16s Championships averaging 19.3 disposals and winning All Australian honours. Followed up with an excellent 2019 season highlighted by winning best on the ground honours in the Futures game on AFL Grand Final day playing for Team Brown gathering 14 disposals and kicking three goals. In 2020 played at Under 18s level with Pennant Hills and confirmed his class in two matches for the Sydney Swans Academy against the GWS Giants Academy. Recorded 2.90 seconds for 20 metres at NSW/ACT Combine confirming his scintillating pace. Eligible for the Swans under the AFL Club Academy rule.

Weapon - Dynamic left foot

Traits like - Fremantle’s Michael Walters

Jack Carroll

East Fremantle - WAFL/Geraldton

187cm 76kg 20/12/02

Left-footed medium midfielder who is a prolific contested ball-winner, strong overhead and a good distributor by hand and foot. Consistent ball winner at Under 18 level in WAFL last year he showed his potential for Team Dal Santo in Futures match at season's end before having a strong 2020 season playing seven matches at Under 18 level averaging 23.1 possessions (60 per cent contested) 5.1 clearances and 3.4 tackles. Showed good speed at National Combine in WA recording 3.02 seconds for 20 metres.

Weapon - Footy Nous - speed and run and carry

Traits like - GWS Giants‘ Josh Kelly

Heath Chapman

West Perth - WAFL/Joondalup-Kinross FC

192cm 81kg 31/01/02

Athletic tall defender who is strong overhead and provides great run and rebound from defence for his team. Been a dominant player and consistent ball-winner at Under 18s level averaging 22.4 disposals and 7.4 marks in eight games this year and stepped up to debut at senior WAFL level getting a taste of the higher grade. Composed and reliable under pressure and with a sharp competitive edge, he can also run off his opponents and creates using his elite endurance. Recorded fastest time for 2km at National Combine in WA with an impressive 6 minutes and 20 seconds (Ranked ninth nationally).

Weapon - Aerial strength and rebound

Traits like - Essendon’s Jordan Ridley

Blake Coleman

Brisbane Lions Academy/Morningside

180cm 79kg 06/08/02

Indigenous small forward with elite level speed and goal sense. Very dangerous overhead for his size demonstrated by his mark of the day in the QAFL Grand Final playing in the winning team for Morningside. Prominent for the Lions Academy in five matches in the NAB League in 2019 averaging 10.2 disposals as a bottom-ager with his best performance kicking four goals vs the Eastern Rangers. Caught the eye with his speed and agility for Team Brown in Futures match on MCG AFL Grand Final day and is the brother of Lions promising first-year player Keidean. Eligible for Brisbane Lions in Draft being a member of their Club Academy.

Weapon - Aerial ability and goal sense

Traits like - West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan

Sam Collins

Tasmanian Devils - NAB League/North Hobart FC

187cm 82kg 06/01/02

Medium defender who first came under notice with his intercept marking winning Tasmania’s MVP and All Australian honours at the NAB AFL Under 16s championships in 2018. Reads the game well, has courage in the air and is very competitive, he played 13 matches in the NAB League in 2019 averaging 17.4 disposals and 2.5 tackles as well as being among the best for Team Brown in the Futures game on AFL Grand Final day with his ball use and ability one-on-one features of his play. Continued his development with a consistent year at senior level at North Hobart and was impressive in both the Tasmanian trial game (24 disposals/six marks) and Combine (3.03 seconds for 20 metres).

Weapon - Intercept marking

Traits like - West Coast Eagles’ Brad Sheppard

Brayden Cook

South Adelaide - SANFL/Happy Valley FC

189cm 80 kg 18/07/02

Medium forward who has been a revelation at Under 18s level at South Adelaide kicking 26 goals in 13 matches and averaging 18 disposals and seven marks to look a real Draft chance this year. Strong overhead and dangerous near goal, his five goals v Norwood was an outstanding performance in round 13 after just five matches at Under 18s level last year. Has grown 7cm in the last 12 months and maintained his craft at ground level adding strength in the air to his assets.

Weapon - Innate goal sense

Traits like - Gold Coast Suns' Alex Sexton

Nik Cox

Northern Knights - NAB League/Montmorency FC/Ivanhoe Grammar

200cm 87kg 15/01/02

Developing tall defender/forward who has elite kicking skills on both his right and left side. Strong in the air and with clean hands below the knees he has excellence endurance for a player of his size. Son of former Fitzroy, Brisbane Lions and Melbourne Demons swingman Darryl Cox, his mercurial potential was on display in 10 matches in the NAB League in 2019 averaging 11.6 disposals and 4.5 marks. Also had a taste of NAB AFL Under 18s championships with Victoria Metro and was part of Team Dal Santo in Futures match on AFL Grand final day. Presented as an outstanding athlete at the Victorian Combine recording 6 minutes and 5 seconds for the 2km (ranked third overall nationally) and ran 2.95 seconds for the 20 metres.

Weapon - Athletic ability and versatility

Traits like - Geelong’s Marc Blicavs

Nik Cox in action for the Australian under 17s in April 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Alex Davies

Gold Coast Academy/Cairns Saints/Broadbeach Cats

192cm 85kg 18/03/02

Tall midfielder who captained Queensland as a basketballer at underaged level in 2016 before focusing on AFL, earning All Australian Under 16s honours in 2018 averaging 19 disposals in the midfield for his state. His contested ball-winning, vision and quick hands are real strengths along with his overhead marking. Eye-catching in both representative Under 17s matches in 2019 for Australia against New Zealand winning 20 possessions and for Team Dal Santo gathering 18 disposals to be in his team’s best on both occasions. Eligible as a pre-Draft selection to the GC Suns under AFL rules.

Weapon - Clean hands around stoppages

Traits like - Carlton’s Paddy Cripps

Connor Downie

Eastern Rangers - NAB League/Vermont FC

185cm 82kg 31/05/02

Left-footed medium midfielder/defender who breaks the lines with his speed and long penetrating kick. Impressive bottom-aged player in helping the young Rangers into the 2019 NAB League Grand Final averaging 16.4 disposals across 14 games as well as playing for Australia at Under 17s level versus New Zealand and in the Futures game for Team Brown having 19 disposals (89 per cent efficiency). His mother Tracy Lin was born in China making him eligible for Hawthorn under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules for the Draft.

Weapon - Explosive speed and raking left foot

Traits like - Richmond’s Bachar Houli

Luke Edwards

Glenelg-SANFL/Henley HS

188cm 83kg 12/01/02

Medium defender with elite vision, clean hands and is a long penetrating kick. Makes very good decisions with the ball and really sets up the play ahead of him. An All Australian at Under 16s level in 2018 he stepped up to look comfortable as a bottom ager for SA in Under 18s nationals last year and impressive for Team Brown in Futures game on AFL Grand Final day. Further progressed to debut with Glenelg at senior level this year he is the son of former Crows champion Tyson Edwards and eligible under father/son rules for Adelaide. Used the ball particularly well with his 29 disposals for Team Hurn in the All-Star game to be one of the best for his team.

Weapon - Composure and ball use

Traits like - Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw

Eddie Ford

Western Jets - NAB League/Yarraville-Seddon FC

189cm 84kg 21/06/02

Medium forward whose overhead marking and mobility were features of his play in 2019 playing all season for the Jets as a bottom ager recording 16 matches where he averaged 14.1 disposals (seven contested possessions) and 3.7 marks. Finished last year with a scintillating performance on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day for Team Brown in the AFL Futures match gathering 20 possessions and kicking two goals to be amongst his team’s best. Tested very impressively with his natural leap (Running Vertical jump - 94cm - ranked seventh nationally) and speed over 20 metres (2.95 seconds) as well as growing 5cm in past 12 months.

Weapon - Aerial skills and innate goal sense

Traits like - Hawthorn’s Jack Gunston

Denver Grainger-Barras

Swan District - WAFL/Kalamunda FC

194m 78kg 17/04/02

Tall defender whose reading of the play and intercept marking are his weapons which were on display making All Australian at Under 16s level in 2018 and when he showed some dazzling form as a bottom ager last year as Western Australia won the NAB AFL Under 18s Championships for the first time in a decade. After debuting at senior level in 2019 in the WAFL he played eight senior games this year and continued to impress averaging 10.3 disposals and 4.5 marks. Winner of the AFL Life Members Scholarship in 2019, an annual award given to one outstanding prospect annually, and won in the past by the likes of Joel Selwood and Nic Naitanui. Confirmed his speed (2.99 seconds for 20 metres) natural leap (running vertical jump - 87cm) and agility (8.13 seconds - AFL Agility run) in WA National Combine this year.

Weapon - Intercept marking

Traits like - West Coast Eagles’ Jeremy McGovern

Errol Gulden

Sydney Swans Academy/Maroubra Saints FC/Allies

175cm 75kg 18/07/02

Left-footed small midfielder who is a remarkable reader of the play and ball winner on both the inside and outside. First came to prominence nationally winning the best and fairest in Division 2 of the AFL Under 16s championships in 2018 playing for NSW/ACT averaging 32 disposals. Continued to win the football last year averaging 27.3 disposals for the Sydney Swans in the NAB League and then had 19 possessions on the MCG Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo in the Futures game. Has the ability to really influence matches with his innate ability around goals and running capacity confirmed with a strong 2km time of 6 minutes 32 seconds at the NSW/ACT National Combine to finish 2020. Eligible for Swans in the Draft being a member of their Club Academy.

Weapon - Game sense and relentless running

Traits like - West Coast Eagles' Andrew Gaff

Oliver Henry

Geelong Falcons - NAB League/St Marys FC/St Joseph’s College

188cm 77kg 29/07/02

High-leaping medium forward who is very strong in the air and is very athlete using his speed and agility to gain separation from his opponents. Played all season as a bottom-ager recording 15 games which included kicking five goals versus the Stingrays and then four goals against the Sydney Swans Academy highlighting his enormous potential. Given opportunity to play for the Australian Under 17s team versus New Zealand in April and put in a strong performance with 15 disposals and kicking a goal to be one of his country's best. Brother to Geelong Rising star Jack Henry he also had the chance to represent Team Dal Santo on the MCG Grand Final day as he set himself up for his Draft year in 2020.

Weapon - Aerial skills

Traits like - Collingwood’s Jeremy Howe

Elijah Hollands

Murray Bushrangers - NAB League/Wodonga FC

189cm 85kg 25/04/02

Medium forward who is a beautiful natural mover with strong, clean hands and elite kicking skills either foot. An All Australian at Under 16s level in 2018 he stepped up to play all four matches with the Victorian Country Under 18s team last year averaging 13.5 disposals and four marks confirming his AFL potential. Was in scintillating form last year in two representative games at Under 17s level firstly versus New Zealand at Marvel Stadium and then for Team Brown at the MCG on AFL Grand Final day gathering 24 disposals in each game with five goals overall. Awarded the Cameron Ling Medal for the NAB AFL Academy’s most professional bottom-aged prospect to cap a great year. Unfortunately injured his ACL in pre-season training early this year but is on the road to a full recovery and putting that disappointment behind him. Father Ben played eight games for Richmond before becoming a star for West Adelaide in the SANFL.

Weapon - Innate goal sense and step through traffic

Traits like - Collingwood’s Jordan De Goey

Joel Jeffery

Wanderers - NTFL/GCS Academy/Allies

192cm 80kg 12/03/02

Versatile tall defender/forward who can also play as a midfielder using his exciting combination speed, kicking ability and composure to influence games. An excellent intercept mark when in defence, he played forward and kicked three goals in the NAB Northern Territory All-Stars game in Darwin in September this year after showing his potential down back for the Allies last year. Son of former St Kilda and Brisbane player Russell Jeffrey he is eligible for pre-selection by the Gold Coast Suns in 2020.

Weapon - Intercept marking

Traits like - Geelong’s Tom Stewart

Lachie Jones

WWT - SANFL/Bute Paskville FC

186cm 89kg 09/04/02

Powerful medium defender who wins the contested ball and is a one touch player below the knees. His penetrating kicking is a feature of his play which has seen him emerge this year to play 15 matches at senior level which included playing in the Eagles premiership side where he continued his outstanding year gathering 18 disposals to be one of his team’s best players. Last year selected in the AFL Futures game and played on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo with his attack on the ball and explosiveness features of his game. Eligible for Port Adelaide under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules.

Weapon - Contested ball winner

Traits like - Port Adelaide’s Tom Jonas

Brodie Lake

Southern Districts - NTFL/Central Districts - SANFL

185cm 79kg 16/05/02

Medium midfielder who has taken every opportunity over the last 12 months winning Northern Territory’s MVP as an over-aged player in the AFL Under 16s championships in 2019 before playing for Team Dal Santo in the Futures game on AFL Grand Final day on the MCG. This year moved to Central Districts in the SANFL and after averaging 20.8 disposals in five under 18s matches progressed to play some excellent reserves football. Returned to Darwin for the All-Stars game he was one of the best afield gathering 22 possessions before going back to Adelaide where he was the athletic star at the National Combine recording fastest times in the speed (2.91 seconds - 20 metres) and agility (7.90 second - AFL agility run). Eligible for pre-selection by the Gold Coast Suns as part of their Academy program in NT.

Weapon - Speed and game sense

Traits like - Brisbane’s Hugh McCluggage

Bailey Laurie

Oakleigh Chargers - NAB League/Beverley Hills/Caufield Grammar

179cm 78kg 24/03/02

Classy small forward/midfielder with elite game sense whose decision-making with the ball, composure and clean hands set him apart. His footy nous and clever use of the ball made him an eye-catching bottom-aged player with the Chargers in their premiership year in 2019 averaging 15.3 disposals in seven matches. Also has neat step through traffic and can hit the scoreboard. Looked set to take his game further with 23 disposals in only trial before shutdown. Ran a strong 2km in 6 minutes 24 seconds at the Draft Combine in Melbourne confirming his endurance.

Weapon - High footy IQ

Traits like - GWS Giants' Brent Daniels

Finlay Macrae

Oakleigh Chargers - NAB League/Xavier College

186cm 78kg 13/03/02

Medium midfielder who reads the play well, is a prolific ball-winner and is composed no-fuss user of it on his right and left sides. In 2019 played seven matches for the Oakleigh Chargers as a bottom-ager including having 20 disposals in their Grand Final winning team in the NAB League. Brother of Western Bulldogs star Jack Macrae, he trained with the Bulldogs over summer as part of his NAB AFL Academy placement after playing for Team Dal Santo in the Futures match on AFL Grand Final day. Finished his year confirming his excellent endurance recording 6 minutes 17 seconds in the 2km run at the National Combine in Melbourne.

Weapon - Composure and ball use

Traits like - Essendon’s David Zaharakis

Zavier Maher

Murray Bushrangers - NAB League/Shepparton Bears FC/Caulfield Grammar

185cm 82kg 05/05/02

Medium forward/midfielder who is a contested ball-winner with good speed and agility. Is a one-touch player at ground level with good vision and decision-making ability to influence the play. Uses his positioning well at stoppages to win the ball one-on-one and set up his team with his creativity. Had a strong performance in AFL Futures game on MCG Grand Final day for Team Dal Santo gathering 12 possessions with four inside 50s. Confirmed his natural speed with a sharp 2.89 seconds for 20 metres at the Victorian Combine.

Weapon - Burst from stoppage

Traits like - West Coast Eagles’ Luke Shuey

Reef McInnes

Oakleigh Chargers - NAB League/Surrey Park FC/Scotch College

193cm 86kg 12/12/02

Tall midfielder/defender who reads the game exceptionally well, wins contested ball and is one touch at ground level. Very agile for his height and is versatile, all attributes he demonstrated as a bottom-aged player in Chargers' premiership win in 2019 playing 12 matches averaging 14.7 disposals. Prominent in Futures match for Team Brown with 14 disposals and seven tackles. Appointed captain at Oakleigh and Scotch this year before shutdown. Finished off the year with an elite 7.78 seconds for 20 metres at the National Combine in Melbourne. Eligible under Next Generation Academy rules for Collingwood with his mother Melody born in the Philippines.

Weapon - Versatility and athleticism

Traits like - Brisbane Lions’ Jarrod Berry

Logan McDonald

Perth FC - WAFL/Aquinas College

196cm 86kg 04/04/02

Athletic tall forward who has taken all before him this year since debuting at senior level for Perth already kicking 21 goals in nine matches from his average 11.6 disposals and four marks. He is strong overhead and a hard-running target who reads the ball impressively in flight and has rare footy smarts. Burst on the national scene in 2018 the NAB AFL Under 16s championships kicking six goals against Victoria Metro winning All Australian Under 16s honours and was again prominent up forward as a bottom-age player for Western Australia when they won the Under 18s national title last year. Very impressive at National Combine in WA recording 6 minutes 33 seconds for the 2km in the endurance and 3.03 seconds for 20 metres in the speed confirming his athleticism. A precocious talent he was picked in WAFL Team of the year in 2020 at senior level.

Weapon - Overhead marking and repeat efforts

Traits like - Richmond’s Jack Riewoldt

Carter Michael

Brisbane Lions Academy/Maroochydore FC

188cm 74kg 22/05/02

Medium midfielder/defender who is a penetrating left foot kick and can break the lines with his pace. Is footy smart and a consistent ball-winner putting in an eye-catching performance for Team Dal Santo on AFL Grand Final day gathering 14 possessions. Solid performer for Lions Academy in two All-Star matches against the Gold Coast Suns in 2020 averaging 18 disposals. Speed was elite in Queensland Combine recording 2.91 seconds for 20 metres. Eligible for the Lions being a member of its Club Academy.

Weapon - Dynamic left foot kick and pace

Traits like - Brisbane Lions’ Daniel Rich

Shannon Neale

South Fremantle - WAFL/Leeming SHS

202cm 91kg 25/7/02

Athletic ruckman/key position player who showed promise as a 17-year-old in 2019 playing as an over-ager in the WA Under 16s team before being selected in the AFL Futures game on the MCG Grand Final day gathering 10 possessions for Team Brown in a further indication of his potential. Has good skills for his size and continued his development at Under 18s level in the WAFL this year playing eight matches where he averaged 13.4 disposals and 2.8 marks and finished the year kicking three goals in a WA All-Stars game. Tested very impressively at the National Combine held in WA running 3.04 seconds for 20 metres, 8.41 seconds for his AFL Agility run and 6 minutes 35 seconds for the 2km run confirming his overall elite athleticism. Still has massive upside and high ceiling.

Weapon - Rare athleticism

Traits like - Geelong’s Rhys Stanley

Shannon Neale at the WA Combine in September. Picture: AFL Photos

Nathan O’Driscoll

Perth - WAFL/Northern Saints FC

188cm 79kg 17/05/02

Left-footed medium midfielder/defender who won All Australian Under 16s honours as a defender in 2018 and last year impressed through midfield in WA’s championship winning team at Under 18s level as a bottom-ager with his footy nous, clean hands and tackling. Averaged 20 disposals in three Under 18s this year before debuting at senior level with Perth playing five games late in the season. Very impressive athletically at WA Combine recording 2.93 seconds for 20 metres, 8.12 seconds for AFL Agility run and 6 minutes 23 seconds for 2km.

Weapon - Ball winning ability

Traits like - West Coast Eagles’ Dom Sheed

Archie Perkins

Sandringham Dragons - NAB League/Brighton Grammar

188cm 79kg 26/03/02

Strongly built medium forward who is both mercurial and creative with his ability to win the ball as well set up and kick goals. Is a long and penetrating kick, strong overhead and has explosive speed and power. Another player to get the chance to play in the AFL Futures match on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day, with Team Dal Santo getting a sense of the opportunities ahead. Tested in outstanding condition at Victorian Combine with Running Vertical jump of 91cm (Ranked third nationally) recording 2.93 seconds for 20 metres as well as a top 10 finish in the 2km, running it in 6 minutes 23 seconds.

Weapon - X-factor overhead and power

Traits like - GWS Giants’ Tim Taranto

Will Phillips

Oakleigh Chargers - NAB League/Beverley Hills JFC/Caulfield Grammar

180cm 80kg 22/05/02

Small/medium midfielder who is a prolific ball-winner and burst onto the national stage at Under 16s level in 2018 winning Victoria Metro’s MVP as well as All Australian honours averaging 27.3 possessions as an inside mid. His agility, two way running, clean hands and vision are elite along with his breakaway speed. Starred as a bottom-aged player for Oakleigh Chargers last year averaging 22.1 possessions, four clearances and four tackles in 10 matches as well as being one of the Australian Under 17s best against New Zealand gathering 26 possessions. His 2.91 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 38 seconds at Melbourne Draft Combine confirmed his speed/endurance combination.

Weapon - Footy smarts and athletic ability

Traits like - Brisbane’s Lachie Neale

Caleb Poulter

WWT Eagles - SANFL/Ardrossan FC

192cm 79kg 12/10/02

Tall midfielder who is a penetrating kick on his preferred left foot and is strong in the air. Although still developing physically he wins the ball on the inside and has been a prolific ball-winner this season the Under 18s with the Eagles averaging 25.2 disposals, 4.7 tackles and 3.4 clearances. Tested soundly at South Australian Combine recording 3.06 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 38 seconds for 2km. Finished the season with impressive performance in the SA All Star game gathering 34 possessions for winning Team Grundy with his ability to link up in chains of handpasses a feature.

Weapon - Footy IQ

Traits like - Essendon’s Dyson Heppell

Tom Powell

Sturt - SANFL/Scotch College

183cm 74kg 02/03/02

Medium midfielder who after an injury-riddled previous two seasons had an outstanding 2020 season averaging 33.5 disposals (15 contested), eight clearances and kicked 11 goals at Under 18s level to win the league best and fairest and coaches' MVP. Has elite hands, vision and is creative in setting up his team. Son of former Adelaide Crows and Sturt defender Matt Powell who was a Jack Oatey Medallist in 2002. Another to star in SA All-Star game winning 32 possessions (13 contested) in a beaten side for Team Hurn to finish off an outstanding year.

Weapon - Clean hands and vision

Traits like - Hawthorn’s Tom Mitchell

Zac Reid

Gippsland Power - NAB League/Leongatha FC

202cm 83kg 02/03/02

Tall defender who can really impact the game with his overhead marking and precise kicking both long and short out of defence. Still requiring plenty of physical development he is a one-touch player below the knees - super impressive for a young player so tall. Very consistent player with the Power in 2019 averaging 11 disposals in 15 games as a bottom-ager before showcasing his overall talent and potential in Team Dal Santo in the Futures game on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day.

Weapon - Overhead marking and absolute reach

Traits like - Brisbane’s Harris Andrews

Conor Stone

Oakleigh Chargers - NAB League/St Kevin’s College

189cm 83kg 22/04/02

Medium forward/defender who showed distinct promise in the back half of last year playing eight matches for the Chargers including in their premiership side kicking 11 goals with his kicking a feature. Also capable of playing in defence and using his decision-making, composure and good ball use to set up the play which was on display in just one trial game this year having 23 disposals against the Knights before the shutdown. Impressive at Victorian Combine with 2.95 seconds for 20 metres and 6 minutes 35 seconds for 2km. Was appointed captain of St Kevin’s for 2020 suggesting he has leadership capabilities.

Weapon - Versatile type who takes game on

Traits like - Sydney’s Callum Mills

Riley Thilthorpe

West Adelaide FC - SANFL/Goodwood Saints FC

201cm 100kg 07/07/02

Exciting tall forward/ruckman who has already played 15 games at senior level for West Adelaide over the last two years after missing last year’s Under 18s Championships due to injury. Star at Under 16s level in Championships in 2018 for South Australia winning All Australian honours and last year prominent in NAB AFL Futures match on AFL Grand Final day with his overhead marking, agility, and repeat efforts all part of his arsenal. Has a real presence as a marking target up forward.

Weapon - Contested marking

Traits like - Richmond’s Tom Lynch

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Oakleigh Chargers/South Warrnambool FC

195cm 90kg 04/04/02

Precocious and dazzling Indigenous tall forward with speed off the mark and agility matched by his one touch overhead marking. A left-footer with innate goal sense last season he was prominent for the Chargers kicking 24 goals in nine games including 11 in the finals in their premiership year and the showed his versatility for Team Brown on the MCG on AFL Grand Final day playing down back as well as forward. Super impressive at Victorian testing in the pre-season with his Running Vertical jump of 93cm together with his 8.3 seconds in the AFL Agility run and 2.95 seconds for 20 metres all elite for a player of his size. Eligible for Western Bulldogs under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules.

Weapon - Innate goal sense and athleticism

Traits like - Sydney’s Lance Franklin

Brandon Walker

East Fremantl - WAFL/Kardinya Kats FC

183cm 75kg 17/10/02

Medium defender whose line breaking speed and power is elite. Is extremely agile and burst onto the scene in the 2018 AFL Under 16s Championships earning All Australian honours. Been impressive at Under 18s level with East Fremantle this year averaging 18.6 disposals in 10 matches. Born in Ghana in Africa and is eligible for Fremantle under the AFL’s Next Generation Academy rules.

Weapon - Dazzling speed

Traits like - Western Bulldogs’ Jason Johannisen

Henry Walsh

Geelong Falcons - NAB League/St Marys FC/St Joseph’s College

203cm 87kg 27/06/02

Aggressive developing ruckman with elite absolute vertical leap (345cm) giving him competitive advantage over most opponents at centre bounces. Had promising development year playing 13 matches as a bottom-ager with the Falcons in 2019 with his best game against the Stingrays in a final winning 12 possessions (eight contested), four clearances, three tackles, kicking a goal and having 31 hitouts. Follows up very well at ground level with his second efforts and tackles aggressively for a tall. A durable and coachable type had a taste of AFL Under 18s Championships in 2019 with Victoria Country showing his long-term potential. Can push forward and be a marking target up forward an attribute he has shown for Australia at Under 17s level in 2019 against New Zealand and for Team Dal Santo in the Futures game on AFL Grand Final day. Brother to Carlton star Sam Walsh with the same competitive edge.

Weapon - Elite reach in ruck and marking contests

Traits like - Richmond’s Ivan Soldo