THE OPENING night of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft saw plenty of changes to the draft order as clubs did their wheeling and dealing to better position themselves on the board, or earn more points to match bids.
As night two looms, many selections have swapped hands, as well as plenty in the second round due to the Western Bulldogs' two live pick swaps that helped them match Greater Western Sydney's bid for father-son gun Sam Darcy, that came at pick No.2.
Future selections were also traded and have been updated. Check out the new order below.
LATE MAIL Check out Cal Twomey's predicted top 30 picks
Updated 2021 NAB AFL Draft order
ROUND TWO
21 - Fremantle
22 - North Melbourne
23 - Hawthorn
24 - Geelong
25 - Geelong
26 - Hawthorn
27 - Carlton
28 - Richmond
29 - Richmond
30 - Richmond
31 - West Coast
32 - Geelong
33 - Sydney
34 - North Melbourne
35 - Adelaide
36 - West Coast
37 - North Melbourne
38 - Melbourne
ROUND THREE
39 - Sydney
40 - Brisbane
41 - Western Bulldogs
42 - Melbourne
43 - Geelong
44 - Essendon
45 - Collingwood
46 - GWS Giants
47 - GWS Giants
48 - St Kilda
49 - Essendon
50 - Melbourne
51 - Collingwood
ROUND FOUR
52 - Hawthorn
53 - Fremantle
54 - St Kilda
55 - Port Adelaide
56 - Carlton
57 - Hawthorn
58 - St Kilda
59 - St Kilda
60 - West Coast
61 - Fremantle
62 - Sydney
63 - GWS Giants
64 - North Melbourne
65 - Port Adelaide
66 - Western Bulldogs
67 - Port Adelaide
68 - Adelaide
ROUND FIVE
69 - Collingwood
70 - North Melbourne
71 - Adelaide
72 - Hawthorn
73 - Carlton
74 - Richmond
75 - Fremantle
76 - St Kilda
77 - West Coast
78 - Essendon
79 - Sydney
80 - Port Adelaide
ROUND SIX
81 - Gold Coast
82 - Adelaide
83 - Essendon
84 - Sydney
ROUND SEVEN
85 - Gold Coast
86 - Essendon
ROUND EIGHT
87 - Collingwood
88 - Geelong
89 - Western Bulldogs
ROUND NINE
90 - Collingwood
91 - Western Bulldogs
ROUND 10
92 - Western Bulldogs