THE OPENING night of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft saw plenty of changes to the draft order as clubs did their wheeling and dealing to better position themselves on the board, or earn more points to match bids.

As night two looms, many selections have swapped hands, as well as plenty in the second round due to the Western Bulldogs' two live pick swaps that helped them match Greater Western Sydney's bid for father-son gun Sam Darcy, that came at pick No.2.

Future selections were also traded and have been updated. Check out the new order below.

LATE MAIL Check out Cal Twomey's predicted top 30 picks

Updated 2021 NAB AFL Draft order

ROUND TWO

21 - Fremantle

22 - North Melbourne

23 - Hawthorn

24 - Geelong

25 - Geelong

26 - Hawthorn

27 - Carlton

28 - Richmond

29 - Richmond

30 - Richmond

31 - West Coast

32 - Geelong

33 - Sydney

34 - North Melbourne

35 - Adelaide

36 - West Coast

37 - North Melbourne

38 - Melbourne

ROUND THREE

39 - Sydney

40 - Brisbane

41 - Western Bulldogs

42 - Melbourne

43 - Geelong

44 - Essendon

45 - Collingwood

46 - GWS Giants

47 - GWS Giants

48 - St Kilda

49 - Essendon

50 - Melbourne

51 - Collingwood

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard How your club fared during the first round of the draft Draft guru Cal Twomey analyses all the selections from the top 20 picks of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

ROUND FOUR

52 - Hawthorn

53 - Fremantle

54 - St Kilda

55 - Port Adelaide

56 - Carlton

57 - Hawthorn

58 - St Kilda

59 - St Kilda

60 - West Coast

61 - Fremantle

62 - Sydney

63 - GWS Giants

64 - North Melbourne

65 - Port Adelaide

66 - Western Bulldogs

67 - Port Adelaide

68 - Adelaide

ROUND FIVE

69 - Collingwood

70 - North Melbourne

71 - Adelaide

72 - Hawthorn

73 - Carlton

74 - Richmond

75 - Fremantle

76 - St Kilda

77 - West Coast

78 - Essendon

79 - Sydney

80 - Port Adelaide

ROUND SIX

81 - Gold Coast

82 - Adelaide

83 - Essendon

84 - Sydney

ROUND SEVEN

85 - Gold Coast

86 - Essendon

ROUND EIGHT

87 - Collingwood

88 - Geelong

89 - Western Bulldogs

ROUND NINE

90 - Collingwood

91 - Western Bulldogs

ROUND 10

92 - Western Bulldogs

2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED