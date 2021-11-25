THE OPENING night of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft saw plenty of changes to the draft order as clubs did their wheeling and dealing to better position themselves on the board, or earn more points to match bids.

As night two looms, many selections have swapped hands, as well as plenty in the second round due to the Western Bulldogs' two live pick swaps that helped them match Greater Western Sydney's bid for father-son gun Sam Darcy, that came at pick No.2.

Future selections were also traded and have been updated. Check out the new order below.

LATE MAIL Check out Cal Twomey's predicted top 30 picks

Updated 2021 NAB AFL Draft order

ROUND TWO

21 - Fremantle
22 - North Melbourne
23 - Hawthorn
24 - Geelong
25 - Geelong
26 - Hawthorn
27 - Carlton
28 - Richmond
29 - Richmond
30 - Richmond
31 - West Coast
32 - Geelong
33 - Sydney
34 - North Melbourne
35 - Adelaide
36 - West Coast
37 - North Melbourne
38 - Melbourne

ROUND THREE

39 - Sydney
40 - Brisbane
41 - Western Bulldogs
42 - Melbourne
43 - Geelong
44 - Essendon
45 - Collingwood
46 - GWS Giants
47 - GWS Giants
48 - St Kilda
49 - Essendon
50 - Melbourne
51 - Collingwood

03:36 Mins
Published ago

How your club fared during the first round of the draft

Draft guru Cal Twomey analyses all the selections from the top 20 picks of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Published ago

ROUND FOUR

52 - Hawthorn
53 - Fremantle
54 - St Kilda
55 - Port Adelaide
56 - Carlton
57 - Hawthorn
58 - St Kilda
59 - St Kilda
60 - West Coast
61 - Fremantle
62 - Sydney
63 - GWS Giants
64 - North Melbourne
65 - Port Adelaide
66 - Western Bulldogs
67 - Port Adelaide
68 - Adelaide

ROUND FIVE

69 - Collingwood
70 - North Melbourne
71 - Adelaide
72 - Hawthorn
73 - Carlton
74 - Richmond
75 - Fremantle
76 - St Kilda
77 - West Coast
78 - Essendon
79 - Sydney
80 - Port Adelaide

ROUND SIX

81 - Gold Coast
82 - Adelaide
83 - Essendon
84 - Sydney

ROUND SEVEN

85 - Gold Coast
86 - Essendon

ROUND EIGHT

87 - Collingwood
88 - Geelong
89 - Western Bulldogs

ROUND NINE

90 - Collingwood
91 - Western Bulldogs

ROUND 10

92 - Western Bulldogs

2022 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED

  IN OUT
Adelaide   - Round four pick to St Kilda
Brisbane - Round three pick (tied to Port Adelaide; on-traded by GWS) - Round three pick to Geelong
Carlton   - Round three pick to Fremantle
Collingwood - Round three pick (tied to Brisbane; on-traded by Geelong, Hawthorn)
- Round three pick (tied to Hawthorn)
- Round three pick (tied to Richmond)
- Round three pick (tied to Western Bulldogs, on-traded by North Melbourne)
- Round four pick (tied to Adelaide); on-traded by St Kilda)		 - Round two pick to Gold Coast
- Round three pick to Gold Coast
- Round four pick to Gold Coast
Essendon    
Fremantle - Round four pick (tied to Geelong) - Round two pick to Gold Coast
- Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Gold Coast
Geelong - Round three pick (tied to Carlton; on-traded by Fremantle)
- Round four pick (tied to Hawthorn)		 - Round four pick to Fremantle
Gold Coast - Round two pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round two pick (tied to Fremantle)
- Round three pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Fremantle)		 - Round four pick to Collingwood
GWS Giants    
Hawthorn - Round three pick (tied to Fremantle; on-traded by Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Gold Coast; on-traded by Collingwood)		 - Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Geelong
Melbourne   - Round one pick to Adelaide
North Melbourne - Round four pick (tied to Richmond) - Round two pick to Richmond
- Round three pick to Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide - Round three pick (tied to Sydney) - Round two pick to West Coast
- Round three pick to GWS Giants
Richmond - Round two pick (tied to North Melbourne) - Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to North Melbourne
St Kilda   - Round four pick to Collingwood
Sydney - Round one pick (tied to Melbourne; on traded by Adelaide) - Round three pick to Port Adelaide
West Coast - Round two pick (tied to Port Adelaide)  
Western Bulldogs - Round three pick (tied to North Melbourne) - Round three pick to North Melbourne